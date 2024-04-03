Bots Signals Intelligence

For every available JA4 Fingerprint, Bot Management customers can view how Cloudflare sees it on the Internet and what behavior we view with the fingerprint. This data can help you understand why a request is scored in a particular fashion or allow you to use the aggregate data in your own ML models, run in either Cloudflare Workers or at the origin location.

Specifically, for each JA4 fingerprint, you will be able to access the following information:

The percentage of traffic associated with browsers that Cloudflare sees.

The percentage of traffic associated with known bots that Cloudflare sees.

The number of networks Cloudflare sees actively using this fingerprint.

The number of Cloudflare sites that see traffic from this fingerprint.

The frequency that fingerprint requests caches content and generates errors.

This data gives you access to insights only available via the Cloudflare network and generated by our unique edge network that sits behind 20% of all internet traffic. Additionally, you can use this data to write unique custom rules or rate limiting rules, or even feed this data into your own Workers AI-powered custom ML models via the Signals Intelligence fields below.

​​ Signals Intelligence fields

Signals Intelligence fields show observations about a particular JA4 that Cloudflare has seen globally over the last hour.