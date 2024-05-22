Your Data and Workers AI

Cloudflare processes certain customer data in order to provide the Workers AI service, subject to our Privacy Policy External link icon Open external link and Self-Serve Subscription Agreement External link icon Open external link or Enterprise Subscription Agreement External link icon Open external link (as applicable).

Cloudflare neither creates nor trains the AI models made available on Workers AI. The models constitute Third-Party Services and may be subject to open source or other license terms that apply between you and the model provider. Be sure to review the license terms applicable to each model (if any).

Your inputs (e.g., text prompts, image submissions, audio files, etc.), outputs (e.g., generated text/images, translations, etc.), embeddings, and training data constitute Customer Content.

For Workers AI: