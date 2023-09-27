Cloudflare Docs
Workers AI
Workers + Pages SDK

This SDK provides a simmple interface between a Worker or Pages function and Workers AI


import { run } from "@cloudflare/ai";

​​ Ai class

Constellation requires an ai instance before you can run a model.


export class Ai {
    constructor(binding: any)

}



export type Ai = {
  binding: any;

};

​​ Ai methods

​​ new Ai()

To create a new ai instance:


import { Ai } from "@cloudflare/ai";



const ai = new Ai(env.AI);
  • env.AI is the project binding defined in your wrangler.toml configuration.

​​ async ai.run()

Runs a model. Takes a list of tensors as the input.


import { Ai } from '@cloudflare.com/ai'



const ai = new Ai(env.AI);



const answer = ai.run({
    model: '@cf/meta/llama-2-7b-chat-int8',
    input: {
        question: "What is the origin of the phrase 'Hello, World'" 
    }

});