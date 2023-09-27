Workers + Pages SDK

This SDK provides a simmple interface between a Worker or Pages function and Workers AI



import { run } from "@cloudflare/ai" ;

​​ Ai class

Constellation requires an ai instance before you can run a model.



export class Ai { constructor ( binding : any ) } export type Ai = { binding : any ; } ;

​​ Ai methods

To create a new ai instance:



import { Ai } from "@cloudflare/ai" ; const ai = new Ai ( env . AI ) ;

env.AI is the project binding defined in your wrangler.toml configuration.

Runs a model. Takes a list of tensors as the input.