Workers + Pages SDK
This SDK provides a simmple interface between a Worker or Pages function and Workers AI
import { run } from "@cloudflare/ai";
Ai class
Constellation requires an ai instance before you can run a model.
export class Ai {constructor(binding: any)}export type Ai = {binding: any;};
Ai methods
new Ai()
To create a new ai instance:
import { Ai } from "@cloudflare/ai";const ai = new Ai(env.AI);
- env.AI is the project binding defined in your
wrangler.tomlconfiguration.
async ai.run()
Runs a model. Takes a list of tensors as the input.
import { Ai } from '@cloudflare.com/ai'const ai = new Ai(env.AI);const answer = ai.run({model: '@cf/meta/llama-2-7b-chat-int8',input: {question: "What is the origin of the phrase 'Hello, World'"}});