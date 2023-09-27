Translation
M2M100 is a multilingual encoder-decoder (seq-to-seq) model trained for Many-to-Many multilingual translation.
- ID: @cf/meta/m2m100-1.2b - used to
runthis model via SDK or API
- Task: Translation
- License type: MIT
- Terms + Information
Examples
import { Ai } from '@cloudflare/ai'export interface Env {AI: any;}export default {async fetch(request: Request, env: Env) {const ai = new Ai(env.AI);const response = await ai.run('@cf/meta/m2m100-1.2b', {text: "I'll have an order of the moule frites",source_lang: "english", // defaults to englishtarget_lang: "french"});return new Response(JSON.stringify(response));},}
async function run(model, input) {const response = await fetch(`https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/ai/run/${model}`,{headers: { Authorization: "Bearer {API_TOKEN}" },method: "POST",body: JSON.stringify(input),});const result = await response.json();return result;}run('@cf/meta/m2m100-1.2b', {text: "I'll have an order of the moule frites",source_lang: "english", // defaults to englishtarget_lang: "french"}).then((response) => {console.log(JSON.stringify(response));});
import requestsAPI_BASE_URL = "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/ai/run/"headers = {"Authorization": "Bearer {API_TOKEN}"}def run(model, input)response = requests.post(f"{API_BASE_URL}{model}", headers=headers, json=input)return response.json()output = run('@cf/meta/m2m100-1.2b', {"text": "I'll have an order of the moule frites","source_lang": "english","target_lang": "french"})
$ curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/ai/run/@cf/meta/m2m100-1.2b \-X POST \-H "Authorization: Bearer {API_TOKEN}" \-d '{ "text": "I'll have an order of the moule frites", "source_lang": "english", "target_lang": "french" }'
Example Workers AI response
{"result": {"translated_text": "Je vais commander des moules frites","success": true,"errors":[],"messages":[]}
API schema
The following schema is based on JSON Schema
{"task": "translation","tsClass": "AiTranslation","jsonSchema": {"input": {"type": "object","properties": {"input_text": {"type": "string"},"source_lang": {"type": "string","default" : "en"},"target_lang": {"type": "string"}},"required": ["input_text", "target_lang"]},"output": {"type": "object","properties": {"translated_text": {"type": "string"}}}}}