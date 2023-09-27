Cloudflare Docs
Workers AI
  4. Translation

M2M100 is a multilingual encoder-decoder (seq-to-seq) model trained for Many-to-Many multilingual translation.

​​ Examples


import { Ai } from '@cloudflare/ai'



export interface Env {
  AI: any;

}



export default {
  async fetch(request: Request, env: Env) {
    const ai = new Ai(env.AI);


    const response = await ai.run('@cf/meta/m2m100-1.2b', {
        text: "I'll have an order of the moule frites",
        source_lang: "english", // defaults to english
        target_lang: "french" 
      }
    );


    return new Response(JSON.stringify(response));
  },

}


async function run(model, input) {
  const response = await fetch(
    `https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/ai/run/${model}`,
    {
      headers: { Authorization: "Bearer {API_TOKEN}" },
      method: "POST",
      body: JSON.stringify(input),
    }
  );
  const result = await response.json();
  return result;

}



run('@cf/meta/m2m100-1.2b', {
  text: "I'll have an order of the moule frites",
  source_lang: "english", // defaults to english
  target_lang: "french"

}).then((response) => {
    console.log(JSON.stringify(response));

});


import requests


API_BASE_URL = "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/ai/run/"
headers = {"Authorization": "Bearer {API_TOKEN}"}



def run(model, input)
    response = requests.post(f"{API_BASE_URL}{model}", headers=headers, json=input)
    return response.json()
    
output = run('@cf/meta/m2m100-1.2b', {
  "text": "I'll have an order of the moule frites",
  "source_lang": "english",
  "target_lang": "french" 
})


$ curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/ai/run/@cf/meta/m2m100-1.2b \
    -X POST \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer {API_TOKEN}" \
    -d '{ "text": "I'll have an order of the moule frites", "source_lang": "english", "target_lang": "french" }'

Example Workers AI response


{
  "result": {
    "translated_text": "Je vais commander des moules frites",
  "success": true,
  "errors":[],
  "messages":[]

}

​​ API schema

The following schema is based on JSON Schema


{
    "task": "translation",
    "tsClass": "AiTranslation",
    "jsonSchema": {
        "input": {
            "type": "object",
            "properties": {
                "input_text": {
                    "type": "string"
                },
                "source_lang": {
                    "type": "string",
                    "default" : "en"
                },
                "target_lang": {
                    "type": "string"
                }
            },
            "required": ["input_text", "target_lang"]
        },
        "output": {
            "type": "object",
            "properties": {
                "translated_text": {
                    "type": "string"
                }
            }
        }
    }

}