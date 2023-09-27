Translation



import { Ai } from '@cloudflare/ai' export interface Env { AI : any ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { const ai = new Ai ( env . AI ) ; const response = await ai . run ( '@cf/meta/m2m100-1.2b' , { text : "I'll have an order of the moule frites" , source_lang : "english" , target_lang : "french" } ) ; return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( response ) ) ; } , }