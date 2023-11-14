Text Generation

Family of generative text models, such as large language models (LLM), that can be adapted for a variety of natural language tasks.

Task type: text-generation

TypeScript class: AiTextGeneration

List of available models in for this task type:

​​ Examples - chat style with system prompt (preferred)

import { Ai } from '@cloudflare/ai' export interface Env { AI : any ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { const ai = new Ai ( env . AI ) ; const messages = [ { role : 'system' , content : 'You are a friendly assistant' } , { role : 'user' , content : 'What is the origin of the phrase Hello, World' } ] ; const stream = await ai . run ( '@cf/meta/llama-2-7b-chat-int8' , { messages , stream : true } ) ; return new Response ( stream , { headers : { "content-type" : "text/event-stream" } } ) ; } , } ;

import { Ai } from '@cloudflare/ai' export interface Env { AI : any ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { const ai = new Ai ( env . AI ) ; const messages = [ { role : 'system' , content : 'You are a friendly assistant' } , { role : 'user' , content : 'What is the origin of the phrase Hello, World' } ] ; const response = await ai . run ( '@cf/meta/llama-2-7b-chat-int8' , { messages } ) ; return Response . json ( response ) ; } , } ;

async function run ( model , prompt ) { const messages = [ { role : 'system' , content : 'You are a friendly assistant' } , { role : 'user' , content : prompt } ] ; const response = await fetch ( ` https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/run/ ${ model } ` , { headers : { Authorization : "Bearer {API_TOKEN}" } , method : "POST" , body : JSON . stringify ( { messages } ) , } ) ; const result = await response . json ( ) ; return result ; } run ( '@cf/meta/llama-2-7b-chat-int8' , 'Tell me a story' ) . then ( ( response ) => { console . log ( JSON . stringify ( response ) ) ; } ) ;

import requests API_BASE_URL = "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/ai/run/" headers = { "Authorization" : "Bearer {API_TOKEN}" } def run ( model , prompt ) : input = { "messages" : [ { "role" : "system" , "content" : "You are a friendly assistant" } , { "role" : "user" , "content" : prompt } ] } response = requests . post ( f" { API_BASE_URL } { model } " , headers = headers , json = input ) return response . json ( ) output = run ( "@cf/meta/llama-2-7b-chat-int8" , "Tell me a story" ) print ( output )

$ curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/run/@cf/meta/llama-2-7b-chat-int8 \ -X POST \ -H "Authorization: Bearer {API_TOKEN}" \ -d '{ "messages": [{ "role": "system", "content": "You are a friendly assistant" }, { "role": "user", "content": "Why is pizza so good" }]}'



{ "response" : "The origin of the phrase \"Hello, World\" is not well-documented, but it is believed to have originated in the early days of computing. In the 1970s, when personal computers were first becoming popular, many programming languages, including C, had a simple \"Hello, World\" program that was used to demonstrate the basics of programming.

The idea behind the program was to print the words \"Hello, World\" on the screen, and it was often used as a first program for beginners to learn the basics of programming. Over time, the phrase \"Hello, World\" became a common greeting among programmers and computer enthusiasts, and it is now widely recognized as a symbol of the computing industry.

It's worth noting that the phrase \"Hello, World\" is not a specific phrase that was coined by any one person or organization, but rather a catchphrase that evolved over time as a result of its widespread use in the computing industry." }

​​ Handling streaming responses in the client

A streaming response will be returned in the server-side events External link icon Open external link , or SSE format. Below is an example showing how to parse this response in JavaScript, from the browser:



const source = new EventSource ( "/" ) ; source . onmessage = ( event ) => { if ( event . data == "[DONE]" ) { source . close ( ) ; return ; } const data = JSON . parse ( event . data ) ; el . innerHTML += data . response ; }

​​ API schema

The following schema is based on JSON Schema External link icon Open external link



{ "type" : "object" , "oneOf" : [ { "properties" : { "prompt" : { "type" : "string" } , "stream" : { "type" : "boolean" , "default" : false } , "max_tokens" : { "type" : "integer" , "default" : 256 } } , "required" : [ "prompt" ] } , { "properties" : { "messages" : { "type" : "array" , "items" : { "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "role" : { "type" : "string" } , "content" : { "type" : "string" } } , "required" : [ "role" , "content" ] } } , "stream" : { "type" : "boolean" , "default" : false } , "max_tokens" : { "type" : "integer" , "default" : 256 } } , "required" : [ "messages" ] } ] }

TypeScript class: AiTextGenerationInput



{ "oneOf" : [ { "type" : "object" , "contentType" : "application/json" , "properties" : { "response" : { "type" : "string" } } } , { "type" : "string" , "contentType" : "text/event-stream" , "format" : "binary" } ] }

TypeScript class: AiTextGenerationOutput