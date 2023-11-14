Text Embeddings

Feature extraction models transform raw data into numerical features that can be processed while preserving the information in the original dataset. These models are ideal as part of building vector search applications or Retrieval Augmented Generation workflows with Large Language Models (LLM).

Task type: text-embeddings

TypeScript class: AiTextEmbeddings

​​ Available Embedding Models

List of available models in for this task type:

Model ID Description @cf/baai/bge-base-en-v1.5 BAAI general embedding (bge) models transform any given text into a compact vector

Max input tokens: 512

Output dimensions: 768

More information External link icon Open external link

@cf/baai/bge-large-en-v1.5 BAAI general embedding (bge) models transform any given text into a compact vector

Max input tokens: 512

Output dimensions: 1024

More information External link icon Open external link

@cf/baai/bge-small-en-v1.5 BAAI general embedding (bge) models transform any given text into a compact vector

Max input tokens: 512

Output dimensions: 384

More information External link icon Open external link



An English word is approximately 1-3 tokens, depending on word length and representation within the model.

worker

node

python

curl

import { Ai } from '@cloudflare/ai' export interface Env { AI : any ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { const ai = new Ai ( env . AI ) ; const stories = [ 'This is a story about an orange cloud' , 'This is a story about a llama' , 'This is a story about a hugging emoji' ] const embeddings = await ai . run ( '@cf/baai/bge-base-en-v1.5' , { text : stories } ) ; return Response . json ( embeddings ) ; } , } ;

async function run ( model , input ) { const response = await fetch ( ` https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/run/ ${ model } ` , { headers : { Authorization : "Bearer ${API_TOKEN}" } , method : "POST" , body : JSON . stringify ( input ) , } ) ; const result = await response . json ( ) ; return result ; } const stories = [ 'This is a story about an orange cloud' , 'This is a story about a llama' , 'This is a story about a hugging emoji' ] ; run ( '@cf/baai/bge-base-en-v1.5' , { text : stories } ) . then ( ( response ) => { console . log ( JSON . stringify ( response ) ) ; } ) ;

import requests API_BASE_URL = "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}}/ai/run/" headers = { "Authorization" : "Bearer {API_TOKEN}" } def run ( model , input ) : response = requests . post ( f" { API_BASE_URL } { model } " , headers = headers , json = input ) return response . json ( ) stories = [ 'This is a story about an orange cloud' , 'This is a story about a llama' , 'This is a story about a hugging emoji' ] output = run ( "@cf/baai/bge-base-en-v1.5" , { "text" : stories } ) print ( output )

$ curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/run/@cf/baai/bge-base-en-v1.5 \ -X POST \ -H "Authorization: Bearer {API_TOKEN}" \ -d '{ "text": ["This is a story about an orange cloud", "This is a story about a llama", "This is a story about a hugging emoji"] }

Example Workers AI response



{ "input" : { "text" : "Tell me a joke about Cloudflare" } , "response" : { "shape" : [ 1 , 768 ] , "data" : [ [ 0.03190500661730766 , 0.006071353796869516 , 0.025971125811338425 , ... ] ] } , "batchedInput" : { "text" : [ "Tell me a joke about Cloudflare" , "The weather is sunny" ] } , "batchedResponse" : { "shape" : [ 2 , 768 ] , "data" : [ [ 0.03190416097640991 , 0.006062490865588188 , 0.025968171656131744 , ... ] , [ 0.002439928939566016 , -0.021352028474211693 , 0.06229676678776741 , ... ] , [ -0.02154572866857052 , 0.09098546206951141 , 0.006273532286286354 , ... ] ] } }

​​ API schema

The following schema is based on JSON Schema External link icon Open external link



{ "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "text" : { "oneOf" : [ { "type" : "string" } , { "type" : "array" , "items" : { "type" : "string" } , "maxItems" : 100 } ] } } , "required" : [ "text" ] }

TypeScript class: AiTextEmbeddingsInput



{ "type" : "object" , "contentType" : "application/json" , "properties" : { "shape" : { "type" : "array" , "items" : { "type" : "number" } } , "data" : { "type" : "array" , "items" : { "type" : "array" , "items" : { "type" : "number" } } } } }

TypeScript class: AiTextEmbeddingsOutput