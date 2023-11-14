Text Classification
Sentiment analysis or text classification is a common NLP task that classifies a text input into labels or classes.
- Task type: text-classification
- TypeScript class: AiTextClassification
Available Embedding Models
List of available models in for this task type:
|Model ID
|Description
@cf/huggingface/distilbert-sst-2-int8
|Distilled BERT model that was finetuned on SST-2 for sentiment classification
More information
Examples
import { Ai } from '@cloudflare/ai'export interface Env {AI: any;}export default {async fetch(request: Request, env: Env) {const ai = new Ai(env.AI);const response = await ai.run('@cf/huggingface/distilbert-sst-2-int8', {text: "This pizza is great!"});return Response.json(response)},};
async function run(model, input) {const response = await fetch(`https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/run/${model}`,{headers: { Authorization: "Bearer {API_TOKEN}" },method: "POST",body: JSON.stringify(input),});const result = await response.json();return result;}run('@cf/huggingface/distilbert-sst-2-int8', { text: 'This pizza is great!' }).then((response) => {console.log(JSON.stringify(response));});
API_BASE_URL = "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/run/"headers = {"Authorization": "Bearer {API_KEY}"}def run(model, input):response = requests.post(f"{API_BASE_URL}{model}", headers=headers, json=input)return response.json()output = run("@cf/huggingface/distilbert-sst-2-int8", { "text": "This pizza is great!" })print(output)
$ curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/run/@cf/huggingface/distilbert-sst-2-int8 \-X POST \-H "Authorization: Bearer {API_TOKEN}" \-d '{ "text": "This pizza is great!" }'
Example Workers AI response
{"result": {"items": [{"label": "POSITIVE","score": 0.9998738765716553},{"label": "NEGATIVE","score": 0.00012611268903128803}],}"success": true,"errors":[],"messages":[]}
API schema
The following schema is based on JSON Schema
Input
{"type": "object","properties": {"text": {"type": "string"}},"required": ["text"]}
TypeScript class: AiTextClassificationInput
Output
{"type": "array","contentType": "application/json","items": {"type": "object","properties": {"score": {"type": "number"},"label": {"type": "string"}}}}
TypeScript class: AiTextClassificationOutput