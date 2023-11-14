Cloudflare Docs
Workers AI
Workers AI
  4. Text Classification

Text Classification

Sentiment analysis or text classification is a common NLP task that classifies a text input into labels or classes.

  • Task type: text-classification
  • TypeScript class: AiTextClassification

​​ Available Embedding Models

List of available models in for this task type:

Model IDDescription
@cf/huggingface/distilbert-sst-2-int8Distilled BERT model that was finetuned on SST-2 for sentiment classification
More information

​​ Examples


import { Ai } from '@cloudflare/ai'



export interface Env {
  AI: any;

}



export default {
  async fetch(request: Request, env: Env) {
    const ai = new Ai(env.AI);


    const response = await ai.run('@cf/huggingface/distilbert-sst-2-int8', {
        text: "This pizza is great!"
      }
    );


    return Response.json(response)
  },

};


async function run(model, input) {
  const response = await fetch(
    `https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/run/${model}`,
    {
      headers: { Authorization: "Bearer {API_TOKEN}" },
      method: "POST",
      body: JSON.stringify(input),
    }
  );
  const result = await response.json();
  return result;

}



run('@cf/huggingface/distilbert-sst-2-int8', { text: 'This pizza is great!' }).then((response) => {
    console.log(JSON.stringify(response));

});


API_BASE_URL = "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/run/"
headers = {"Authorization": "Bearer {API_KEY}"}



def run(model, input):
    response = requests.post(f"{API_BASE_URL}{model}", headers=headers, json=input)
    return response.json()


output = run("@cf/huggingface/distilbert-sst-2-int8", { "text": "This pizza is great!" })

print(output)


$ curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/run/@cf/huggingface/distilbert-sst-2-int8 \
  -X POST \
  -H "Authorization: Bearer {API_TOKEN}" \
  -d '{ "text": "This pizza is great!" }'

Example Workers AI response


{
  "result": {
    "items": [
      {
      "label": "POSITIVE",
      "score": 0.9998738765716553
      },
      {
        "label": "NEGATIVE",
        "score": 0.00012611268903128803
      }
    ],
  }
  "success": true,
  "errors":[],
  "messages":[]

}

​​ API schema

The following schema is based on JSON Schema

​​ Input


{
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "text": {
      "type": "string"
    }
  },
  "required": [
    "text"
  ]

}

TypeScript class: AiTextClassificationInput

​​ Output


{
  "type": "array",
  "contentType": "application/json",
  "items": {
    "type": "object",
    "properties": {
      "score": {
        "type": "number"
      },
      "label": {
        "type": "string"
      }
    }
  }

}

TypeScript class: AiTextClassificationOutput