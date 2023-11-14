Text Classification

Sentiment analysis or text classification is a common NLP task that classifies a text input into labels or classes.

Task type: text-classification

TypeScript class: AiTextClassification

​​ Available Embedding Models

List of available models in for this task type:

Model ID Description @cf/huggingface/distilbert-sst-2-int8 Distilled BERT model that was finetuned on SST-2 for sentiment classification

More information External link icon Open external link



worker

node

python

curl

import { Ai } from '@cloudflare/ai' export interface Env { AI : any ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { const ai = new Ai ( env . AI ) ; const response = await ai . run ( '@cf/huggingface/distilbert-sst-2-int8' , { text : "This pizza is great!" } ) ; return Response . json ( response ) } , } ;

async function run ( model , input ) { const response = await fetch ( ` https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/run/ ${ model } ` , { headers : { Authorization : "Bearer {API_TOKEN}" } , method : "POST" , body : JSON . stringify ( input ) , } ) ; const result = await response . json ( ) ; return result ; } run ( '@cf/huggingface/distilbert-sst-2-int8' , { text : 'This pizza is great!' } ) . then ( ( response ) => { console . log ( JSON . stringify ( response ) ) ; } ) ;

API_BASE_URL = "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/run/" headers = { "Authorization" : "Bearer {API_KEY}" } def run ( model , input ) : response = requests . post ( f" { API_BASE_URL } { model } " , headers = headers , json = input ) return response . json ( ) output = run ( "@cf/huggingface/distilbert-sst-2-int8" , { "text" : "This pizza is great!" } ) print ( output )

$ curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/run/@cf/huggingface/distilbert-sst-2-int8 \ -X POST \ -H "Authorization: Bearer {API_TOKEN}" \ -d '{ "text": "This pizza is great!" }'

Example Workers AI response



{ "result" : { "items" : [ { "label" : "POSITIVE" , "score" : 0.9998738765716553 } , { "label" : "NEGATIVE" , "score" : 0.00012611268903128803 } ] , } "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

​​ API schema

The following schema is based on JSON Schema External link icon Open external link



{ "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "text" : { "type" : "string" } } , "required" : [ "text" ] }

TypeScript class: AiTextClassificationInput



{ "type" : "array" , "contentType" : "application/json" , "items" : { "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "score" : { "type" : "number" } , "label" : { "type" : "string" } } } }

TypeScript class: AiTextClassificationOutput