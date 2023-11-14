Automatic Speech Recognition
Automatic speech recognition (ASR) models convert a speech signal, typically an audio input, to text.
- Task type: speech-recognition
- TypeScript class: AiSpeechRecognition
Available Embedding Models
List of available models in for this task type:
|Model ID
|Description
@cf/openai/whisper
|Automatic speech recognition (ASR) system trained on 680,000 hours of multilingual and multitask supervised data
Examples
import { Ai } from "@cloudflare/ai";export interface Env {AI: any;}export default {async fetch(request: Request, env: Env) {const res: any = await fetch("https://github.com/Azure-Samples/cognitive-services-speech-sdk/raw/master/samples/cpp/windows/console/samples/enrollment_audio_katie.wav");const blob = await res.arrayBuffer();const ai = new Ai(env.AI);const input = {audio: [...new Uint8Array(blob)],};const response = await ai.run("@cf/openai/whisper", input);return Response.json({ input: { audio: [] }, response });}}
$ curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/run/@cf/openai/whisper \-X POST \-H "Authorization: Bearer {API_TOKEN}" \--data-binary @talking-llama.mp3
API schema
The following schema is based on JSON Schema
Input
{"oneOf": [{"type": "string","format": "binary"},{"type": "object","properties": {"audio": {"type": "array","items": {"type": "number"}}}}]}
TypeScript class: AiSpeechRecognitionInput
Output
{"type": "object","contentType": "application/json","properties": {"text": {"type": "string"}}}
TypeScript class: AiSpeechRecognitionOutput