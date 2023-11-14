Automatic Speech Recognition

Automatic speech recognition (ASR) models convert a speech signal, typically an audio input, to text.

Task type: speech-recognition

TypeScript class: AiSpeechRecognition

​​ Available Embedding Models

List of available models in for this task type:

Model ID Description @cf/openai/whisper Automatic speech recognition (ASR) system trained on 680,000 hours of multilingual and multitask supervised data

import { Ai } from "@cloudflare/ai" ; export interface Env { AI : any ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { const res : any = await fetch ( "https://github.com/Azure-Samples/cognitive-services-speech-sdk/raw/master/samples/cpp/windows/console/samples/enrollment_audio_katie.wav" ) ; const blob = await res . arrayBuffer ( ) ; const ai = new Ai ( env . AI ) ; const input = { audio : [ ... new Uint8Array ( blob ) ] , } ; const response = await ai . run ( "@cf/openai/whisper" , input ) ; return Response . json ( { input : { audio : [ ] } , response } ) ; } }

$ curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/run/@cf/openai/whisper \ -X POST \ -H "Authorization: Bearer {API_TOKEN}" \ --data-binary @talking-llama.mp3

​​ API schema

The following schema is based on JSON Schema



{ "oneOf" : [ { "type" : "string" , "format" : "binary" } , { "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "audio" : { "type" : "array" , "items" : { "type" : "number" } } } } ] }

TypeScript class: AiSpeechRecognitionInput



{ "type" : "object" , "contentType" : "application/json" , "properties" : { "text" : { "type" : "string" } } }

TypeScript class: AiSpeechRecognitionOutput