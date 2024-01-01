 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

llama-3.1-70b-instruct Beta

Text GenerationMeta
@cf/meta/llama-3.1-70b-instruct

The Meta Llama 3.1 collection of multilingual large language models (LLMs) is a collection of pretrained and instruction tuned generative models. The Llama 3.1 instruction tuned text only models are optimized for multilingual dialogue use cases and outperform many of the available open source and closed chat models on common industry benchmarks.

Terms and License

    Playground

    Try out this model with Workers AI LLM Playground. It does not require any setup or authentication and an instant way to preview and test a model directly in the browser.

    Launch the LLM Playground

    Usage

    Worker - Streaming

     
    export interface Env {
      AI: Ai;
    }
    

    export default {
      async fetch(request, env): Promise<Response> {
    

        const messages = [
          { role: "system", content: "You are a friendly assistant" },
          {
            role: "user",
            content: "What is the origin of the phrase Hello, World",
          },
        ];
    

        const stream = await env.AI.run("@cf/meta/llama-3.1-70b-instruct", {
          messages,
          stream: true,
        });
    

        return new Response(stream, {
          headers: { "content-type": "text/event-stream" },
        });
      },
    } satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;

    Worker

     
    export interface Env {
      AI: Ai;
    }
    

    export default {
      async fetch(request, env): Promise<Response> {
    

        const messages = [
          { role: "system", content: "You are a friendly assistant" },
          {
            role: "user",
            content: "What is the origin of the phrase Hello, World",
          },
        ];
        const response = await env.AI.run("@cf/meta/llama-3.1-70b-instruct", { messages });
    

        return Response.json(response);
      },
    } satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;

    Python

     
    import os
    import requests
    

    ACCOUNT_ID = "your-account-id"
    AUTH_TOKEN = os.environ.get("CLOUDFLARE_AUTH_TOKEN")
    

    prompt = "Tell me all about PEP-8"
    response = requests.post(
      f"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/run/@cf/meta/llama-3.1-70b-instruct",
        headers={"Authorization": f"Bearer {AUTH_TOKEN}"},
        json={
          "messages": [
            {"role": "system", "content": "You are a friendly assistant"},
            {"role": "user", "content": prompt}
          ]
        }
    )
    result = response.json()
    print(result)

    curl
    Terminal window
    curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run/@cf/meta/llama-3.1-70b-instruct \
      -X POST \
      -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_AUTH_TOKEN" \
      -d '{ "messages": [{ "role": "system", "content": "You are a friendly assistant" }, { "role": "user", "content": "Why is pizza so good" }]}'

    Parameters

    Input

    • 0 object

      • prompt string min 1 max 131072

        The input text prompt for the model to generate a response.

      • image

        • 0 array

          An array of integers that represent the image data constrained to 8-bit unsigned integer values

          • items number

            A value between 0 and 255

        • 1 string

          Binary string representing the image contents.

      • raw boolean

        If true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting.

      • stream boolean

        If true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events.

      • max_tokens integer default 256

        The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response.

      • temperature number default 0.6 min 0 max 5

        Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results.

      • top_p number min 0 max 2

        Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses.

      • top_k integer min 1 max 50

        Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises.

      • seed integer min 1 max 9999999999

        Random seed for reproducibility of the generation.

      • repetition_penalty number min 0 max 2

        Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition.

      • frequency_penalty number min 0 max 2

        Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim.

      • presence_penalty number min 0 max 2

        Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics.

      • lora string

        Name of the LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation) model to fine-tune the base model.

    • 1 object

      • messages array

        An array of message objects representing the conversation history.

        • items object

          • role string

            The role of the message sender (e.g., 'user', 'assistant', 'system', 'tool').

          • content string max 131072

            The content of the message as a string.

      • image

        • 0 array

          An array of integers that represent the image data constrained to 8-bit unsigned integer values

          • items number

            A value between 0 and 255

        • 1 string

          Binary string representing the image contents.

      • functions array

        • items object

          • name string

          • code string

      • tools array

        A list of tools available for the assistant to use.

        • items

          • 0 object

            • name string

              The name of the tool. More descriptive the better.

            • description string

              A brief description of what the tool does.

            • parameters object

              Schema defining the parameters accepted by the tool.

              • type string

                The type of the parameters object (usually 'object').

              • required array

                List of required parameter names.

                • items string

              • properties object

                Definitions of each parameter.

                • additionalProperties object

                  • type string

                    The data type of the parameter.

                  • description string

                    A description of the expected parameter.

          • 1 object

            • type string

              Specifies the type of tool (e.g., 'function').

            • function object

              Details of the function tool.

              • name string

                The name of the function.

              • description string

                A brief description of what the function does.

              • parameters object

                Schema defining the parameters accepted by the function.

                • type string

                  The type of the parameters object (usually 'object').

                • required array

                  List of required parameter names.

                  • items string

                • properties object

                  Definitions of each parameter.

                  • additionalProperties object

                    • type string

                      The data type of the parameter.

                    • description string

                      A description of the expected parameter.

      • stream boolean

        If true, the response will be streamed back incrementally.

      • max_tokens integer default 256

        The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response.

      • temperature number default 0.6 min 0 max 5

        Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results.

      • top_p number min 0 max 2

        Controls the creativity of the AI's responses by adjusting how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses.

      • top_k integer min 1 max 50

        Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises.

      • seed integer min 1 max 9999999999

        Random seed for reproducibility of the generation.

      • repetition_penalty number min 0 max 2

        Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition.

      • frequency_penalty number min 0 max 2

        Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim.

      • presence_penalty number min 0 max 2

        Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics.

    Output

    • 0 object

      • response string

        The generated text response from the model

      • tool_calls array

        An array of tool calls requests made during the response generation

        • items object

          • arguments object

            The arguments passed to be passed to the tool call request

          • name string

            The name of the tool to be called

    • 1 string

    API Schemas

    The following schemas are based on JSON Schema

    {
        "type": "object",
        "oneOf": [
            {
                "title": "Prompt",
                "properties": {
                    "prompt": {
                        "type": "string",
                        "minLength": 1,
                        "maxLength": 131072,
                        "description": "The input text prompt for the model to generate a response."
                    },
                    "image": {
                        "oneOf": [
                            {
                                "type": "array",
                                "description": "An array of integers that represent the image data constrained to 8-bit unsigned integer values",
                                "items": {
                                    "type": "number",
                                    "description": "A value between 0 and 255"
                                }
                            },
                            {
                                "type": "string",
                                "format": "binary",
                                "description": "Binary string representing the image contents."
                            }
                        ]
                    },
                    "raw": {
                        "type": "boolean",
                        "default": false,
                        "description": "If true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting."
                    },
                    "stream": {
                        "type": "boolean",
                        "default": false,
                        "description": "If true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events."
                    },
                    "max_tokens": {
                        "type": "integer",
                        "default": 256,
                        "description": "The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response."
                    },
                    "temperature": {
                        "type": "number",
                        "default": 0.6,
                        "minimum": 0,
                        "maximum": 5,
                        "description": "Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results."
                    },
                    "top_p": {
                        "type": "number",
                        "minimum": 0,
                        "maximum": 2,
                        "description": "Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses."
                    },
                    "top_k": {
                        "type": "integer",
                        "minimum": 1,
                        "maximum": 50,
                        "description": "Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises."
                    },
                    "seed": {
                        "type": "integer",
                        "minimum": 1,
                        "maximum": 9999999999,
                        "description": "Random seed for reproducibility of the generation."
                    },
                    "repetition_penalty": {
                        "type": "number",
                        "minimum": 0,
                        "maximum": 2,
                        "description": "Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition."
                    },
                    "frequency_penalty": {
                        "type": "number",
                        "minimum": 0,
                        "maximum": 2,
                        "description": "Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim."
                    },
                    "presence_penalty": {
                        "type": "number",
                        "minimum": 0,
                        "maximum": 2,
                        "description": "Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics."
                    },
                    "lora": {
                        "type": "string",
                        "description": "Name of the LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation) model to fine-tune the base model."
                    }
                },
                "required": [
                    "prompt"
                ]
            },
            {
                "title": "Messages",
                "properties": {
                    "messages": {
                        "type": "array",
                        "description": "An array of message objects representing the conversation history.",
                        "items": {
                            "type": "object",
                            "properties": {
                                "role": {
                                    "type": "string",
                                    "description": "The role of the message sender (e.g., 'user', 'assistant', 'system', 'tool')."
                                },
                                "content": {
                                    "type": "string",
                                    "maxLength": 131072,
                                    "description": "The content of the message as a string."
                                }
                            },
                            "required": [
                                "role",
                                "content"
                            ]
                        }
                    },
                    "image": {
                        "oneOf": [
                            {
                                "type": "array",
                                "description": "An array of integers that represent the image data constrained to 8-bit unsigned integer values",
                                "items": {
                                    "type": "number",
                                    "description": "A value between 0 and 255"
                                }
                            },
                            {
                                "type": "string",
                                "format": "binary",
                                "description": "Binary string representing the image contents."
                            }
                        ]
                    },
                    "functions": {
                        "type": "array",
                        "items": {
                            "type": "object",
                            "properties": {
                                "name": {
                                    "type": "string"
                                },
                                "code": {
                                    "type": "string"
                                }
                            },
                            "required": [
                                "name",
                                "code"
                            ]
                        }
                    },
                    "tools": {
                        "type": "array",
                        "description": "A list of tools available for the assistant to use.",
                        "items": {
                            "type": "object",
                            "oneOf": [
                                {
                                    "properties": {
                                        "name": {
                                            "type": "string",
                                            "description": "The name of the tool. More descriptive the better."
                                        },
                                        "description": {
                                            "type": "string",
                                            "description": "A brief description of what the tool does."
                                        },
                                        "parameters": {
                                            "type": "object",
                                            "description": "Schema defining the parameters accepted by the tool.",
                                            "properties": {
                                                "type": {
                                                    "type": "string",
                                                    "description": "The type of the parameters object (usually 'object')."
                                                },
                                                "required": {
                                                    "type": "array",
                                                    "description": "List of required parameter names.",
                                                    "items": {
                                                        "type": "string"
                                                    }
                                                },
                                                "properties": {
                                                    "type": "object",
                                                    "description": "Definitions of each parameter.",
                                                    "additionalProperties": {
                                                        "type": "object",
                                                        "properties": {
                                                            "type": {
                                                                "type": "string",
                                                                "description": "The data type of the parameter."
                                                            },
                                                            "description": {
                                                                "type": "string",
                                                                "description": "A description of the expected parameter."
                                                            }
                                                        },
                                                        "required": [
                                                            "type",
                                                            "description"
                                                        ]
                                                    }
                                                }
                                            },
                                            "required": [
                                                "type",
                                                "properties"
                                            ]
                                        }
                                    },
                                    "required": [
                                        "name",
                                        "description",
                                        "parameters"
                                    ]
                                },
                                {
                                    "properties": {
                                        "type": {
                                            "type": "string",
                                            "description": "Specifies the type of tool (e.g., 'function')."
                                        },
                                        "function": {
                                            "type": "object",
                                            "description": "Details of the function tool.",
                                            "properties": {
                                                "name": {
                                                    "type": "string",
                                                    "description": "The name of the function."
                                                },
                                                "description": {
                                                    "type": "string",
                                                    "description": "A brief description of what the function does."
                                                },
                                                "parameters": {
                                                    "type": "object",
                                                    "description": "Schema defining the parameters accepted by the function.",
                                                    "properties": {
                                                        "type": {
                                                            "type": "string",
                                                            "description": "The type of the parameters object (usually 'object')."
                                                        },
                                                        "required": {
                                                            "type": "array",
                                                            "description": "List of required parameter names.",
                                                            "items": {
                                                                "type": "string"
                                                            }
                                                        },
                                                        "properties": {
                                                            "type": "object",
                                                            "description": "Definitions of each parameter.",
                                                            "additionalProperties": {
                                                                "type": "object",
                                                                "properties": {
                                                                    "type": {
                                                                        "type": "string",
                                                                        "description": "The data type of the parameter."
                                                                    },
                                                                    "description": {
                                                                        "type": "string",
                                                                        "description": "A description of the expected parameter."
                                                                    }
                                                                },
                                                                "required": [
                                                                    "type",
                                                                    "description"
                                                                ]
                                                            }
                                                        }
                                                    },
                                                    "required": [
                                                        "type",
                                                        "properties"
                                                    ]
                                                }
                                            },
                                            "required": [
                                                "name",
                                                "description",
                                                "parameters"
                                            ]
                                        }
                                    },
                                    "required": [
                                        "type",
                                        "function"
                                    ]
                                }
                            ]
                        }
                    },
                    "stream": {
                        "type": "boolean",
                        "default": false,
                        "description": "If true, the response will be streamed back incrementally."
                    },
                    "max_tokens": {
                        "type": "integer",
                        "default": 256,
                        "description": "The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response."
                    },
                    "temperature": {
                        "type": "number",
                        "default": 0.6,
                        "minimum": 0,
                        "maximum": 5,
                        "description": "Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results."
                    },
                    "top_p": {
                        "type": "number",
                        "minimum": 0,
                        "maximum": 2,
                        "description": "Controls the creativity of the AI's responses by adjusting how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses."
                    },
                    "top_k": {
                        "type": "integer",
                        "minimum": 1,
                        "maximum": 50,
                        "description": "Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises."
                    },
                    "seed": {
                        "type": "integer",
                        "minimum": 1,
                        "maximum": 9999999999,
                        "description": "Random seed for reproducibility of the generation."
                    },
                    "repetition_penalty": {
                        "type": "number",
                        "minimum": 0,
                        "maximum": 2,
                        "description": "Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition."
                    },
                    "frequency_penalty": {
                        "type": "number",
                        "minimum": 0,
                        "maximum": 2,
                        "description": "Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim."
                    },
                    "presence_penalty": {
                        "type": "number",
                        "minimum": 0,
                        "maximum": 2,
                        "description": "Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics."
                    }
                },
                "required": [
                    "messages"
                ]
            }
        ]
    }
    Cloudflare DashboardDiscordCommunityLearning CenterSupport Portal
    Cookie Settings