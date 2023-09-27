Image classification

ResNet models perform image classification - they take images as input and classify the major object in the image.

ID: @cf/microsoft/resnet-50 - used to run this model via SDK or API

- used to this model via SDK or API Name: Resnet50 image classification model

Task: image-classification

License type: Apache 2.0

Terms + Information External link icon Open external link

worker

curl

import { Ai } from '@cloudflare/ai' export interface Env { AI : any ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { const res : any = await fetch ( "https://cataas.com/cat" ) ; const blob = await res . arrayBuffer ( ) ; const ai = new Ai ( env . AI ) ; const inputs = { image : [ ... new Uint8Array ( blob ) ] , } ; const response = await ai . run ( "@cf/microsoft/resnet-50" , inputs ) ; return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( { inputs : { image : [ ] } , response } ) ) ; } }

$ curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/ai/run/@cf/microsoft/resnet-50 \ -X POST \ -H "Authorization: Bearer {API_TOKEN}" \ --data-binary @orange-llama.png

Example Workers AI response



{ "inputs" : { "image" : [ ] } , "response" : [ { "label" : "CARDIGAN" , "score" : 0.7912509441375732 } , { "label" : "FRENCH BULLDOG" , "score" : 0.0382106676697731 } , { "label" : "BOSTON BULL" , "score" : 0.0275872815400362 } , { "label" : "PEMBROKE" , "score" : 0.01957731693983078 } , { "label" : "GERMAN SHEPHERD" , "score" : 0.016647251322865486 } ] }

​​ API schema

The following schema is based on JSON Schema External link icon Open external link