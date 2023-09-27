Image classification
ResNet models perform image classification - they take images as input and classify the major object in the image.
- ID: @cf/microsoft/resnet-50 - used to
runthis model via SDK or API
- Name: Resnet50 image classification model
- Task: image-classification
- License type: Apache 2.0
- Terms + Information
Examples
import { Ai } from '@cloudflare/ai'export interface Env {AI: any;}export default {async fetch(request: Request, env: Env) {const res: any = await fetch("https://cataas.com/cat");const blob = await res.arrayBuffer();const ai = new Ai(env.AI);const inputs = {image: [...new Uint8Array(blob)],};const response = await ai.run("@cf/microsoft/resnet-50", inputs);return new Response(JSON.stringify({ inputs: { image: [] }, response }));}}
$ curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/ai/run/@cf/microsoft/resnet-50 \-X POST \-H "Authorization: Bearer {API_TOKEN}" \--data-binary @orange-llama.png
Example Workers AI response
{"inputs": { "image":[] },"response":[{"label":"CARDIGAN","score":0.7912509441375732},{"label":"FRENCH BULLDOG","score":0.0382106676697731},{"label":"BOSTON BULL","score":0.0275872815400362},{"label":"PEMBROKE","score":0.01957731693983078},{"label":"GERMAN SHEPHERD","score":0.016647251322865486}]}
API schema
The following schema is based on JSON Schema
{"task": "image-classification","tsClass": "AiImageClassification","jsonSchema": {"input": {"type": "object","properties": {"image": {"type": "string","format": "binary"}},"required": ["image"]},"output": {"type": "array","items": {"type": "object","properties": {"score": {"type": "number"},"label": {"type": "string"}}}}}}