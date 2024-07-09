Troubleshooting
This section will describe tools for troubleshooting and address common errors.
Logging
General logging capabilities for Workers also apply to embedded function calling.
Function invocations
The invocations of tools can be logged as in any Worker using
console.log():
Logging tool invocations
export default { async fetch(request, env, ctx) { const sum = (args: { a: number; b: number }): Promise<string> => { const { a, b } = args; // Logging from within embedded function invocations console.log(`The sum function has been invoked with the arguments a: ${a} and b: ${b}`) return Promise.resolve((a + b).toString()); }; ... }
}
Logging within
runWithTools
The
runWithTools function has a
verbose mode that emits helpful logs for debugging of function calls as well input and output statistics.
Enabled verbose mode
const response = await runWithTools( env.AI, '@hf/nousresearch/hermes-2-pro-mistral-7b', { messages: [ ... ], tools: [ ... ], }, // Enable verbose mode { verbose: true }
);
Performance
To respond to a LLM prompt with embedded function, potentially multiple AI inference requests and function invocations are needed, which can have an impact on user experience.
Consider the following to improve performance:
- Shorten prompts (to reduce time for input processing)
- Reduce number of tools provided
- Stream the final response to the end user (to minimize the time to interaction). See example below:
Streamed response example
async fetch(request, env, ctx) { const response = (await runWithTools( env.AI, '@hf/nousresearch/hermes-2-pro-mistral-7b', { messages: [ ... ], tools: [ ... ], }, { // Enable response streaming streamFinalResponse: true, } )) as ReadableStream;
// Set response headers for streaming return new Response(response, { headers: { 'content-type': 'text/event-stream', }, });
}
Common Errors
If you are getting a
BadInput error, your inputs may exceed our current context window for our models. Try reducing input tokens to resolve this error.