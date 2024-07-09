Troubleshooting

This section will describe tools for troubleshooting and address common errors.

General logging capabilities for Workers also apply to embedded function calling.

​​ Function invocations

The invocations of tools can be logged as in any Worker using console.log() :

Logging tool invocations export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { const sum = ( args : { a : number ; b : number } ) : Promise < string > => { const { a , b } = args ; console . log ( ` The sum function has been invoked with the arguments a: ${ a } and b: ${ b } ` ) return Promise . resolve ( ( a + b ) . toString ( ) ) ; } ; ... } }

The runWithTools function has a verbose mode that emits helpful logs for debugging of function calls as well input and output statistics.

Enabled verbose mode const response = await runWithTools ( env . AI , '@hf/nousresearch/hermes-2-pro-mistral-7b' , { messages : [ ... ] , tools : [ ... ] , } , { verbose : true } ) ;

To respond to a LLM prompt with embedded function, potentially multiple AI inference requests and function invocations are needed, which can have an impact on user experience.

Consider the following to improve performance:

Shorten prompts (to reduce time for input processing)

Reduce number of tools provided

Stream the final response to the end user (to minimize the time to interaction). See example below:

Streamed response example async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { const response = ( await runWithTools ( env . AI , '@hf/nousresearch/hermes-2-pro-mistral-7b' , { messages : [ ... ] , tools : [ ... ] , } , { streamFinalResponse : true , } ) ) as ReadableStream ; return new Response ( response , { headers : { 'content-type' : 'text/event-stream' , } , } ) ; }

​​ Common Errors