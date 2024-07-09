Get Started
This guide will instruct you through setting up and deploying your first Workers AI project with embedded function calling. You will use Workers, a Workers AI binding, the
ai-utils package, and a large language model (LLM) to deploy your first AI-powered application on the Cloudflare global network with embedded function calling.
1. Create a Worker project with Workers AI
Follow the Workers AI Get Started Guide until step 2.
2. Install additional npm package
Next, run the following command in your project repository to install the Worker AI utilities package.
$ npm install @cloudflare/ai-utils --save
3. Add Workers AI Embedded function calling
Update the
index.ts file in your application directory with the following code:
Embedded function calling example
import { runWithTools } from '@cloudflare/ai-utils';
type Env = { AI: Ai;
};
export default { async fetch(request, env, ctx) { // Define function const sum = (args: { a: number; b: number }): Promise<string> => { const { a, b } = args; return Promise.resolve((a + b).toString()); }; // Run AI inference with function calling const response = await runWithTools( env.AI, // Model with function calling support '@hf/nousresearch/hermes-2-pro-mistral-7b', { // Messages messages: [ { role: 'user', content: 'What the result of 123123123 + 10343030?', }, ], // Definition of available tools the AI model can leverage tools: [ { name: 'sum', description: 'Sum up two numbers and returns the result', parameters: { type: 'object', properties: { a: { type: 'number', description: 'the first number' }, b: { type: 'number', description: 'the second number' }, }, required: ['a', 'b'], }, // reference to previously defined function function: sum, }, ], } ); return new Response(JSON.stringify(response)); },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;
This example imports the utils with
import { runWithTools} from "@cloudflare/ai-utils" and follows the API reference below.
Moreover, in this example we define and describe a list of tools that the LLM can leverage to respond to the user query. Here, the list contains of only one tool, the
sum function.
Abstracted by the
runWithTools function, the following steps occur:
The
ai-utils package is also open-sourced on Github.
4. Local development & deployment
Follow steps 4 and 5 of the Workers AI Get Started Guide for local development and deployment.
API reference
For more details, refer to API reference.