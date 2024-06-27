API Reference

Learn more about the API reference for embedded function calling.

This wrapper method enables you to do embedded function calling. You pass it the AI binding, model, inputs ( messages array and tools array), and optional configurations.

AI Binding Ai The AI binding, such as env.AI .

model BaseAiTextGenerationModels The ID of the model that supports function calling. For example, @hf/nousresearch/hermes-2-pro-mistral-7b .

input Object messages RoleScopedChatInput[] tools AiTextGenerationToolInputWithFunction[]

config Object streamFinalResponse boolean maxRecursiveToolRuns number strictValidation boolean verbose boolean trimFunction boolean For the trimFunction , you can pass it autoTrimTools , which is another helper method we’ve devised to automatically choose the correct tools (using an LLM) before sending it off for inference. This means that your final inference call will have fewer input tokens.



This method lets you automatically create tool schemas based on OpenAPI specs, so you don’t have to manually write or hardcode the tool schemas. You can pass the OpenAPI spec for any API in JSON or YAML format.

createToolsFromOpenAPISpec has a config input that allows you to perform overrides if you need to provide headers like Authentication or User-Agent.