Demo apps
Explore the following demo applications for Workers AI.
- Phoney AI: This application uses Cloudflare Workers AI, Twilio, and AssemblyAI. Your phone is an input and output device.
- Image Model Streamlit starters: Collection of Streamlit applications that are making use of Cloudflare Workers AI.
- Vanilla JavaScript Chat Application using Cloudflare Workers AI: A web based chat interface built on Cloudflare Pages that allows for exploring Text Generation models on Cloudflare Workers AI. Design is built using tailwind.
- Whatever-ify: Turn yourself into…whatever. Take a photo, get a description, generate a scene and character, then generate an image based on that calendar.
- Comically Bad Art Generation: This app uses the wonderful Python UI Framework Streamlit and Cloudflare Workers AI.
- Floor is Llava: This is an example repo to explore using the AI Vision model Llava hosted on Cloudflare Workers AI. This is a SvelteKit app hosted on Pages.
- Hackathon Helper: A series of starters for Hackathons. Get building quicker! Python, Streamlit, Workers, and Pages starters for all your AI needs!
- Homie - Home Automation using Function Calling: A home automation tool that uses AI Function calling to change the color of lightbulbs in your home.
- shrty.dev: A URL shortener that makes use of KV and Workers Analytics Engine. The admin interface uses Function Calling. Go Shorty!
- Multimodal AI Translator: This application uses Cloudflare Workers AI to perform multimodal translation of languages via audio and text in the browser.
- LoRA News Summarizer: This application uses Cloudflare Workers AI, Streamlit, and Beautiful Soup to summarize input news article URLs in a variety of tones.
- NBA Finals Polling and Predictor: This stateful polling application uses Cloudflare Workers AI, Cloudflare Pages, Cloudflare Durable Objects, and Hono to keep track of users’ votes for different basketball teams and generates personal predictions for the series.
- Workers AI Object Detector: Detect objects from a webcam in a Cloudflare Worker web app with detr-resnet-50 hosted on Cloudflare using Cloudflare Workers AI.
- Fanfic Generator: This application uses Cloudflare Workers AI, Streamlit, and AstraDB to generate personal scifi fanfiction.