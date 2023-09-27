Changelog

​​ Metadata filtering

Vectorize now supports metadata filtering with equals ( $eq ) and not equals ( $neq ) operators. Metadata filtering limits query() results to only vectors that fulfill new filter property.

let metadataMatches = await env . YOUR_INDEX . query ( queryVector , { topK : 3 , filter : { streaming_platform : "netflix" } , returnValues : true , returnMetadata : true } )

Only new indexes created on or after 2023-12-06 support metadata filtering. Currently, there is no way to migrate previously created indexes to work with metadata filtering.

​​ Metadata API changes

Vectorize now supports distinct returnMetadata and returnValues arguments when querying an index, replacing the now-deprecated returnVectors argument. This allows you to return metadata without needing to return the vector values, reducing the amount of unnecessary data returned from a query. Both returnMetadata and returnValues default to false.

For example, to return only the metadata from a query, set returnMetadata: true .

let matches = await env . YOUR_INDEX . query ( queryVector , { topK : 5 , returnMetadata : true } )

New Workers projects created on or after 2023-11-08 or that update the compatibility date for an existing project will use the new return type.

​​ Increased indexes per account limits

limits documentation

​​ Vectorize now in open beta

Vectorize, Cloudflare’s vector database, is now in open beta External link icon Open external link . Vectorize allows you to store and efficiently query vector embeddings from AI/ML models from Workers AI, OpenAI, and other embeddings providers or machine-learning workflows.

To get started with Vectorize, see the guide.