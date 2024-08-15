Transition legacy Vectorize indexes

Legacy Vectorize (V1) indexes are on a deprecation path as of Aug 15, 2024. Your Vectorize index may be a legacy index if it fulfills any of the follwing crieria:

Was created with a Wrangler version lower than v3.71.0 . Was created using the “—deprecated-v1” flag enabled. Was created using the legacy REST API.

This document provides details around any transition steps that may be needed to move away from legacy Vectorize indexes.

Why should I transition?

Legacy Vectorize (V1) indexes are on a deprecation path. Support for these indexes would be limited and their usage is not recommended for any production workloads.

Additionally, the new Vectorize (V2) indexes can operate at a significantly larger scale (with a capacity for multi-million vectors), and provide faster performance. Please review the Limits page to understand the latest capabilities supported by Vectorize.

Notable changes

In addition to supporting significantly larger indexes with multi-million vectors, and faster performance, these are some of the changes that need to be considered when transitioning away from legacy Vectorize indexes:

The new Vectorize (V2) indexes now support asynchronous mutations. Any vector inserts or deletes, and metadata index creation or deletes may take a few seconds to be reflected. Vectorize (V2) support metadata and namespace filtering for much larger indexes with significantly lower latencies. However, the fields on which metadata filtering can be applied need to be specified before vectors are inserted. Refer to the metadata index creation page for more details. Vectorize (V2) query operation now supports the ability to search for and return up to 100 most similar vectors. Vectorize (V2) query operations provide a more granular control for querying metadata along with vectors. Refer to the query operation page for more details. Vectorize (V2) expands the Vectorize capabilities that are available via Wrangler (with Wrangler version > v3.71.0 ).

Transition

Automated Migration Watch this space for the upcoming capability to migrate legacy (V1) indexes to the new Vectorize (V2) indexes automatically.