Cloudflare Docs
Vectorize
Cloudflare Docs
Vectorize
Edit this page
Report an issue with this page
Log into the Cloudflare dashboard
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Vectorize
  3. Architectures

Reference Architectures

Learn how you can use Vectorize within your existing architecture.

​​ Reference architectures

Explore the following reference architectures that use Vectorize:

  • Composable AI architecture: The architecture diagram illustrates how AI applications can be built end-to-end on Cloudflare, or single services can be integrated with external infrastructure and services.
  • Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG): Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) is an innovative approach in natural language processing that integrates retrieval mechanisms with generative models to enhance text generation.