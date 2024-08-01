Reference Architectures
Learn how you can use Vectorize within your existing architecture.
Reference architectures
Explore the following reference architectures that use Vectorize:
- Composable AI architecture: The architecture diagram illustrates how AI applications can be built end-to-end on Cloudflare, or single services can be integrated with external infrastructure and services.
- Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG): Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) is an innovative approach in natural language processing that integrates retrieval mechanisms with generative models to enhance text generation.