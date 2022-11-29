Stream WordPress plugin

Upload videos to WordPress using the Stream WordPress plugin.

Before you begin, ensure Cloudflare Stream is enabled on your account and that you have a Cloudflare API key.

​​ Configure the Cloudflare Stream WordPress plugin

Log in to your WordPress account. Download the Cloudflare Stream plugin. Expand the Settings menu from the navigation menu and select Cloudflare Stream. On the Cloudflare Stream settings page, enter your email, account ID, and API key.

​​ Upload video with Cloudflare Stream WordPress plugin

After configuring the Stream Plugin in WordPress, you can upload videos directly to Stream from WordPress.

To upload a video using the Stream plugin: