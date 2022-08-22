Vidstack

Example of video playback with Cloudflare Stream and Vidstack

Run and edit this code in your browser on Stackblitz. External link icon Open external link

< html > < head > < script type = " module " src = " https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@vidstack/ [email protected] /cdn/bundle.js " > </ script > </ head > < body > < vds-media > < vds-hls controls poster = " https://customer-m033z5x00ks6nunl.cloudflarestream.com/b236bde30eb07b9d01318940e5fc3eda/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg " > < video controls src = " https://customer-m033z5x00ks6nunl.cloudflarestream.com/b236bde30eb07b9d01318940e5fc3eda/manifest/video.m3u8 " preload = " none " > </ video > </ vds-hls > </ vds-media > </ body > </ html >