Vidstack
Example of video playback with Cloudflare Stream and Vidstack
Run and edit this code in your browser on Stackblitz.
<html> <head> <script type="module" src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@vidstack/[email protected]/cdn/bundle.js" ></script> </head> <body> <vds-media> <vds-hls controls poster="https://customer-m033z5x00ks6nunl.cloudflarestream.com/b236bde30eb07b9d01318940e5fc3eda/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg" > <video controls src="https://customer-m033z5x00ks6nunl.cloudflarestream.com/b236bde30eb07b9d01318940e5fc3eda/manifest/video.m3u8" preload="none" ></video> </vds-hls> </vds-media> </body>
</html>
Refer to the Vidstack documentation for more information.