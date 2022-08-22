Video.js
Example of video playback with Cloudflare Stream and Video.js
Run and edit this code in your browser on Stackblitz.
<html> <head> <link href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/video.js/7.10.2/video-js.min.css" rel="stylesheet" /> <script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/video.js/7.10.2/video.min.js"></script> </head> <body> <video-js id="vid1" controls preload="auto"> <source src="https://customer-m033z5x00ks6nunl.cloudflarestream.com/b236bde30eb07b9d01318940e5fc3eda/manifest/video.m3u8" type="application/x-mpegURL" /> </video-js>
<script> const vid = document.getElementById('vid1'); const player = videojs(vid); </script> </body>
</html>
Refer to the Video.js documentation for more information.