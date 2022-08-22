Cloudflare Docs
Stream
Video.js

Example of video playback with Cloudflare Stream and Video.js

Run and edit this code in your browser on Stackblitz.

<html>
	<head>
		<link
			href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/video.js/7.10.2/video-js.min.css"
			rel="stylesheet"
		/>
		<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/video.js/7.10.2/video.min.js"></script>
	</head>
	<body>
		<video-js id="vid1" controls preload="auto">
			<source
				src="https://customer-m033z5x00ks6nunl.cloudflarestream.com/b236bde30eb07b9d01318940e5fc3eda/manifest/video.m3u8"
				type="application/x-mpegURL"
			/>
		</video-js>


		<script>
			const vid = document.getElementById('vid1');
			const player = videojs(vid);
		</script>
	</body>

</html>

Refer to the Video.js documentation for more information.