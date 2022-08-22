Video.js

Example of video playback with Cloudflare Stream and Video.js

Run and edit this code in your browser on Stackblitz. External link icon Open external link

< html > < head > < link href = " https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/video.js/7.10.2/video-js.min.css " rel = " stylesheet " /> < script src = " https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/video.js/7.10.2/video.min.js " > </ script > </ head > < body > < video-js id = " vid1 " controls preload = " auto " > < source src = " https://customer-m033z5x00ks6nunl.cloudflarestream.com/b236bde30eb07b9d01318940e5fc3eda/manifest/video.m3u8 " type = " application/x-mpegURL " /> </ video-js > < script > const vid = document . getElementById ( 'vid1' ) ; const player = videojs ( vid ) ; </ script > </ body > </ html >