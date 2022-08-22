Stream Player
Example of video playback with the Cloudflare Stream Player
Run and edit this code in your browser on Stackblitz.
<html> <head> </head> <body> <div style="position: relative; padding-top: 56.25%"> <iframe src="https://customer-m033z5x00ks6nunl.cloudflarestream.com/b236bde30eb07b9d01318940e5fc3eda/iframe?poster=https%3A%2F%2Fcustomer-m033z5x00ks6nunl.cloudflarestream.com%2Fb236bde30eb07b9d01318940e5fc3eda%2Fthumbnails%2Fthumbnail.jpg%3Ftime%3D%26height%3D600" style="border: none; position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; height: 100%; width: 100%" allow="accelerometer; gyroscope; autoplay; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture;" allowfullscreen="true" > </iframe> </div> </body>
</html>
Refer to the Using the Stream Player for more information.