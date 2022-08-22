Stream Player

Example of video playback with the Cloudflare Stream Player

Run and edit this code in your browser on Stackblitz. External link icon Open external link

< html > < head > </ head > < body > < div style = " position : relative ; padding-top : 56.25% " > < iframe src = " https://customer-m033z5x00ks6nunl.cloudflarestream.com/b236bde30eb07b9d01318940e5fc3eda/iframe?poster=https%3A%2F%2Fcustomer-m033z5x00ks6nunl.cloudflarestream.com%2Fb236bde30eb07b9d01318940e5fc3eda%2Fthumbnails%2Fthumbnail.jpg%3Ftime%3D%26height%3D600 " style = " border : none ; position : absolute ; top : 0 ; left : 0 ; height : 100% ; width : 100% " allow = " accelerometer; gyroscope; autoplay; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; " allowfullscreen = " true " > </ iframe > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Refer to the Using the Stream Player for more information.