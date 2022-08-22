Cloudflare Docs
Stream
Cloudflare Docs
Stream
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Stream on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Stream Player

Example of video playback with the Cloudflare Stream Player

Run and edit this code in your browser on Stackblitz.

<html>
	<head> </head>
	<body>
		<div style="position: relative; padding-top: 56.25%">
			<iframe
				src="https://customer-m033z5x00ks6nunl.cloudflarestream.com/b236bde30eb07b9d01318940e5fc3eda/iframe?poster=https%3A%2F%2Fcustomer-m033z5x00ks6nunl.cloudflarestream.com%2Fb236bde30eb07b9d01318940e5fc3eda%2Fthumbnails%2Fthumbnail.jpg%3Ftime%3D%26height%3D600"
				style="border: none; position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; height: 100%; width: 100%"
				allow="accelerometer; gyroscope; autoplay; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture;"
				allowfullscreen="true"
			>
			</iframe>
		</div>
	</body>

</html>

Refer to the Using the Stream Player for more information.