Example of video playback with Cloudflare Stream and Shaka Player

First, create a video element, using the poster attribute to set a preview thumbnail image. Refer to Display thumbnails for instructions on how to generate a thumbnail image using Cloudflare Stream.

< video id = " video " width = " 640 " poster = " https://customer-m033z5x00ks6nunl.cloudflarestream.com/b236bde30eb07b9d01318940e5fc3eda/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg " controls autoplay > </ video >

Then listen for DOMContentLoaded event, create a new instance of Shaka Player, and load the manifest URI.

const manifestUri = 'https://customer-m033z5x00ks6nunl.cloudflarestream.com/b236bde30eb07b9d01318940e5fc3eda/manifest/video.mpd' ; document . addEventListener ( 'DOMContentLoaded' , ( ) => { const player = new shaka . Player ( video ) ; const video = document . getElementById ( 'video' ) ; await player . load ( manifestUri ) ; } ) ;