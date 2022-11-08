Cloudflare Docs
Stream
Stream
Shaka Player

Example of video playback with Cloudflare Stream and Shaka Player

Run and edit this code in your browser on Stackblitz.

First, create a video element, using the poster attribute to set a preview thumbnail image. Refer to Display thumbnails for instructions on how to generate a thumbnail image using Cloudflare Stream.

<video
	id="video"
	width="640"
	poster="https://customer-m033z5x00ks6nunl.cloudflarestream.com/b236bde30eb07b9d01318940e5fc3eda/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg"
	controls
	autoplay

></video>

Then listen for DOMContentLoaded event, create a new instance of Shaka Player, and load the manifest URI.

// Replace the manifest URI with an HLS or DASH manifest from Cloudflare Stream

const manifestUri =
	'https://customer-m033z5x00ks6nunl.cloudflarestream.com/b236bde30eb07b9d01318940e5fc3eda/manifest/video.mpd';


document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', () => {
	const player = new shaka.Player(video);
	const video = document.getElementById('video');
	await player.load(manifestUri);

});

Refer to the Shaka Player documentation for more information.