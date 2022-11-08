Shaka Player
Example of video playback with Cloudflare Stream and Shaka Player
Run and edit this code in your browser on Stackblitz.
First, create a video element, using the poster attribute to set a preview thumbnail image. Refer to Display thumbnails for instructions on how to generate a thumbnail image using Cloudflare Stream.
<video id="video" width="640" poster="https://customer-m033z5x00ks6nunl.cloudflarestream.com/b236bde30eb07b9d01318940e5fc3eda/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg" controls autoplay
></video>
Then listen for
DOMContentLoaded event, create a new instance of Shaka Player, and load the manifest URI.
// Replace the manifest URI with an HLS or DASH manifest from Cloudflare Stream
const manifestUri = 'https://customer-m033z5x00ks6nunl.cloudflarestream.com/b236bde30eb07b9d01318940e5fc3eda/manifest/video.mpd';
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', () => { const player = new shaka.Player(video); const video = document.getElementById('video'); await player.load(manifestUri);
});
Refer to the Shaka Player documentation for more information.