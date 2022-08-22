hls.js

Example of video playback with Cloudflare Stream and the HLS reference player (hls.js)

Run and edit this code in your browser on Stackblitz. External link icon Open external link

< html > < head > < script src = " //cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ [email protected] " > </ script > </ head > < body > < video id = " video " > </ video > < script > if ( Hls . isSupported ( ) ) { const video = document . getElementById ( 'video' ) ; const hls = new Hls ( ) ; hls . attachMedia ( video ) ; hls . on ( Hls . Events . MEDIA_ATTACHED , ( ) => { hls . loadSource ( 'https://customer-m033z5x00ks6nunl.cloudflarestream.com/b236bde30eb07b9d01318940e5fc3eda/manifest/video.m3u8' ) ; } ) ; } video . play ( ) ; </ script > </ body > </ html >