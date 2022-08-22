hls.js
Example of video playback with Cloudflare Stream and the HLS reference player (hls.js)
Run and edit this code in your browser on Stackblitz.
<html> <head> <script src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/[email protected]"></script> </head> <body> <video id="video"></video> <script> if (Hls.isSupported()) { const video = document.getElementById('video'); const hls = new Hls(); hls.attachMedia(video); hls.on(Hls.Events.MEDIA_ATTACHED, () => { hls.loadSource( 'https://customer-m033z5x00ks6nunl.cloudflarestream.com/b236bde30eb07b9d01318940e5fc3eda/manifest/video.m3u8' ); }); }
video.play(); </script> </body>
</html>
Refer to the hls.js documentation for more information.