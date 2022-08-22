Cloudflare Docs
Stream
hls.js

Example of video playback with Cloudflare Stream and the HLS reference player (hls.js)

Run and edit this code in your browser on Stackblitz.

<html>
	<head>
		<script src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/[email protected]"></script>
	</head>
	<body>
		<video id="video"></video>
		<script>
			if (Hls.isSupported()) {
				const video = document.getElementById('video');
				const hls = new Hls();
				hls.attachMedia(video);
				hls.on(Hls.Events.MEDIA_ATTACHED, () => {
					hls.loadSource(
						'https://customer-m033z5x00ks6nunl.cloudflarestream.com/b236bde30eb07b9d01318940e5fc3eda/manifest/video.m3u8'
					);
				});
			}


			video.play();
		</script>
	</body>

</html>

Refer to the hls.js documentation for more information.