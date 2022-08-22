dash.js

Example of video playback with Cloudflare Stream and the DASH reference player (dash.js)

Run and edit this code in your browser on Stackblitz. External link icon Open external link

< html > < head > < script src = " https://cdn.dashjs.org/latest/dash.all.min.js " > </ script > </ head > < body > < div > < div class = " code " > < video data-dashjs-player = " " autoplay = " " src = " https://customer-m033z5x00ks6nunl.cloudflarestream.com/b236bde30eb07b9d01318940e5fc3eda/manifest/video.mpd " controls = " true " > </ video > </ div > </ div > </ body > </ html >