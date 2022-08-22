Cloudflare Docs
Stream
dash.js

Example of video playback with Cloudflare Stream and the DASH reference player (dash.js)

Run and edit this code in your browser on Stackblitz.

<html>
	<head>
		<script src="https://cdn.dashjs.org/latest/dash.all.min.js"></script>
	</head>
	<body>
		<div>
			<div class="code">
				<video
					data-dashjs-player=""
					autoplay=""
					src="https://customer-m033z5x00ks6nunl.cloudflarestream.com/b236bde30eb07b9d01318940e5fc3eda/manifest/video.mpd"
					controls="true"
				></video>
			</div>
		</div>
	</body>

</html>

Refer to the dash.js documentation for more information.