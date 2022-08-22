dash.js
Example of video playback with Cloudflare Stream and the DASH reference player (dash.js)
Run and edit this code in your browser on Stackblitz.
<html> <head> <script src="https://cdn.dashjs.org/latest/dash.all.min.js"></script> </head> <body> <div> <div class="code"> <video data-dashjs-player="" autoplay="" src="https://customer-m033z5x00ks6nunl.cloudflarestream.com/b236bde30eb07b9d01318940e5fc3eda/manifest/video.mpd" controls="true" ></video> </div> </div> </body>
</html>
Refer to the dash.js documentation for more information.