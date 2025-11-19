Use with other Cloudflare products

Use Dedicated CDN Egress IPs in combination with different Cloudflare products.

Access and CNI

You can use Dedicated CDN Egress IPs combined with Cloudflare Network Interconnect (CNI) to secure your applications with Cloudflare Access without installing software or customizing code on your server.

While Access allows you to enforce policies at the hostname level, other solutions are usually necessary to protect against origin IP bypass 1. With Dedicated CDN Egress IPs, you only allow a small number of IPs (that are not publicly listed) through your network firewall and, with Cloudflare Network Interconnect, you can use a completely private path between Cloudflare and your application server, without exposure to the public Internet. For details and background, refer to the Cloudflare blog ↗.

Dedicated CDN Egress IPs are included within BGP advertisement over CNI.

Data Localization Suite

Data Localization Suite (DLS) is an enterprise add-on that enables you to choose the location where Cloudflare encrypts, decrypts, and stores data.

To ensure egress will happen from DLS-specified locations, make sure you have Dedicated CDN Egress IPs provisioned in those locations. Refer to IPs allocation for details.

Load Balancing

Cloudflare Load Balancing allows you to intelligently distribute traffic across your origins by issuing regular monitors (that assess origin health) and following the traffic steering policies you define.

By default, the Load Balancing monitors will use public Cloudflare IP addresses.

To avoid inconsistencies between what the Load Balancing monitors report and what you observe in service traffic with Dedicated CDN Egress IPs, make sure to turn on the Simulate Zone option in the monitor settings.

Spectrum

Spectrum allows you to route email, file transfer, games, and more over TCP or UDP through Cloudflare. This means you can mask your origin and protect it from DDoS attacks.

While you can use BYOIP or static IPs to control which IPs are used for ingress with Spectrum, Dedicated CDN Egress IPs allows you to have a more strict list of egress IPs as well.

Dedicated CDN Egress IPs with Spectrum supports both TCP and UDP application types. HTTP/HTTPS types are also supported, although through a different configuration.

If you are interested in any of these solutions, contact your account team.

Workers

Workers provides a serverless execution environment for you to create applications leveraging Cloudflare's global network.

Refer to the sections below for information on how Dedicated CDN Egress IPs pair up with Workers.

fetch

fetch() requests that access services on your origin will use Dedicated CDN Egress IP addresses.

Workers subrequests — requests from one Worker to another — are expected to use different IPs. However, fetch() requests to external origins made by a Worker invoked via a subrequest will use Dedicated CDN Egress IP addresses.

connect