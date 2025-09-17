Connection reuse
Smart Shield leverages Cloudflare's optimized infrastructure to package multiple requests from an upper-tier into a single connection to your origin. This means overall connections to your origin are lowered by 30% on average.
Implemented by HTTP/1.1, connection reuse describes multiple requests passing through one same connection (between one source IP:port and one destination IP:port). It is commonly the case even for simple websites nowadays.
For example, when a connection is initiated for
shop.example.com, several embedded subresources may be requested - CSS, image files, advertisement, etc. This can mean hundreds of requests just for the website to load. Instead of having a one to one ratio of request per connection, a single connection is used for multiple requests.
With HTTP/2, requests can use the same connection even if they are for different domains.
For example, a connection initiated for
shop.example.com can be used for requests for
blog.example.com as well - as long as the requests have the same destination IP:port and the server TLS certificate is authoritative for both hostnames.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-