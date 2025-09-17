Smart Shield leverages Cloudflare's optimized infrastructure to package multiple requests from an upper-tier into a single connection to your origin. This means overall connections to your origin are lowered by 30% on average.

About connection reuse

Implemented by HTTP/1.1, connection reuse describes multiple requests passing through one same connection (between one source IP:port and one destination IP:port). It is commonly the case even for simple websites nowadays.

For example, when a connection is initiated for shop.example.com , several embedded subresources may be requested - CSS, image files, advertisement, etc. This can mean hundreds of requests just for the website to load. Instead of having a one to one ratio of request per connection, a single connection is used for multiple requests.

With HTTP/2, requests can use the same connection even if they are for different domains.