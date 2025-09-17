Use Health Checks analytics to debug possible origin issues.

You can evaluate origin uptime, latency, failure reason, and specific event logs:

Health Checks By Uptime : Shows the percentage of uptime for individual origins over time.

: Shows the percentage of uptime for individual origins over time. Health Checks By Failure Reason : Shows a breakdown of failures by the specific reason. Refer to common error code causes and solutions below.

: Shows a breakdown of failures by the specific reason. Refer to common error code causes and solutions below. Health Checks By Latency : Shows average latency – measured in round trip time — for individual origins over time.

: Shows average latency – measured in round trip time — for individual origins over time. Event Log : Shows individual health check data. Select each record for additional details on Round trip time , the Failure Reason , the Average Waterfall (showing chronological data about request stages), Response status code , and more. Note that Global is not a configured region; it represents the aggregated data from all enabled regions.

: Shows individual health check data.

Common error codes

TCP connection failed

Cause

Health Checks failed to establish a TCP connection to your origin server.

Solution

This typically occurs when there is a network failure between Cloudflare and your origin, and/or a firewall refuses to allow our connection. Ensure your network and firewall configurations are not interfering with traffic.

HTTP timeout occurred

Cause

The origin failed to return an HTTP response within the timeout configured. This happens if you have the timeout set to a low number. For example, one to two seconds.

Solution

Cloudflare recommends increasing the HTTP response timeout to allow the origin server to respond.

Response code mismatch error

Cause

Cloudflare receives an HTTP status code that does not match the values defined in the expected_codes property of your Health Check configuration.

Solution

Response codes must match the expected_codes . Confirm the values are correct by comparing the expected response codes and the status code received in the Event Log.

​​Alternate cause

You may also see this issue if you have a Health Check configured to use HTTP connections and your origin server is redirecting to HTTPS. In this case, the response code will often be 301 , 302 , or 303 .

Solution

Change your Cloudflare Health Check configuration to use HTTPS or set the value of follow_redirect to true so that Cloudflare can resolve the correct status code.

Response body mismatch error

Cause

The response body returns from your origin server and does not include the (case-insensitive) value of expected_body configured in your Health Check.

Note We only read the first 10 KB of the response. If you return a larger response, and the expected_body is not in the first 10 KB, the Health Check will fail.

Solution

Ensure the expected_body is in the first 10 KB of the response body. ​​

TLS untrusted certificate error

Cause

The certificate is not trusted by a public Certificate Authority (CA).

Solution

If you’re using a self-signed certificate, Cloudflare recommends either using a publicly trusted certificate or setting the allow_insecure property on your Health Check to true .

TLS name mismatch error

Cause

Our Health Check (client) was not able to match a name on the server certificate to the hostname of the request.

Solution

Inspect your Health Check configuration to confirm that the header value set in the Cloudflare Health Check is correct.

TLS protocol error

Cause

This error can occur if you are using an older version of TLS or your origin server is not configured for HTTPS.

Solution

Ensure that your origin server supports TLS 1.2 or greater and is configured for HTTPS.

TLS unrecognized name error

Cause

The server did not recognize the name provided by the client. When a host header is set, this is set as the ServerName in the initial TLS handshake. If it is not set, Cloudflare will not provide a ServerName, which can cause this error.

Solution

Set the host header in your Health Check object.

​​No route to host error

Cause

The IP address cannot be reached from Cloudflare’s network. Common causes are ISP or hosting provider network issues (e.g. BGP level), or that the IP does not exist.

Solution

Ensure IP is accurate, and check if there is an ISP or hosting provider network issue.

TCP Timeout

Cause

Data transmission was not acknowledged and the retransmit of data did not succeed.

Solution

Confirm whether the SYN-ACK for the handshake takes place at your origin and contact Cloudflare support.

​​Network Unreachable

Cause

Cloudflare cannot connect to the origin web server due to network unavailability. This is usually caused by a network issue or incorrect origin IP.

Solution

Check the IP entered for the origin in Cloudflare’s Health Checks configuration or the IP returned via DNS for the origin hostname.

HTTP Invalid Response

Cause

Usually caused by an HTTP 502 error or bad gateway.

Solution

Ensure the origin web server responds to requests and that no applications have crashed or are under high load.

DNS Unknown Host

Cause

The origin web server hostname does not exist.

Solution

Confirm the origin web server resolves to an IP address.

Connection Reset by Peer

Cause

A network error occurred while the client received data from the origin web server.

Solution

Confirm whether the origin web server is experiencing a high amount of traffic or an error.

Monitor Configuration Error

Cause

There was a configuration error in the Health Check and no checks were run against the origin.

Solution

Review your Health Check configuration to ensure it matches an expected request to your origin.

​​DNS Internal

Cause

The origin web server’s hostname resolves to an internal or restricted address. No checks are run against this origin.

Solution

Cloudflare does not allow use of an origin web server hostname that resolves to a Cloudflare IP.

Other Failure

Cause

If the failure cannot be classified as any other type of failure mentioned above.

Solution

Contact Cloudflare support.