Health Checks analytics
Use Health Checks analytics to debug possible origin issues.
You can evaluate origin uptime, latency, failure reason, and specific event logs:
- Health Checks By Uptime: Shows the percentage of uptime for individual origins over time.
- Health Checks By Failure Reason: Shows a breakdown of failures by the specific reason. Refer to common error code causes and solutions below.
- Health Checks By Latency: Shows average latency – measured in round trip time — for individual origins over time.
- Event Log: Shows individual health check data.
- Select each record for additional details on Round trip time, the Failure Reason, the Average Waterfall (showing chronological data about request stages), Response status code, and more.
- Note that Global is not a configured region; it represents the aggregated data from all enabled regions.
Health Checks failed to establish a TCP connection to your origin server.
This typically occurs when there is a network failure between Cloudflare and your origin, and/or a firewall refuses to allow our connection. Ensure your network and firewall configurations are not interfering with traffic.
The origin failed to return an HTTP response within the timeout configured. This happens if you have the timeout set to a low number. For example, one to two seconds.
Cloudflare recommends increasing the HTTP response timeout to allow the origin server to respond.
Cloudflare receives an HTTP status code that does not match the values defined in the
expected_codes property of your Health Check configuration.
Response codes must match the
expected_codes. Confirm the values are correct by comparing the expected response codes and the status code received in the Event Log.
You may also see this issue if you have a Health Check configured to use HTTP connections and your origin server is redirecting to HTTPS. In this case, the response code will often be
301,
302, or
303.
Change your Cloudflare Health Check configuration to use HTTPS or set the value of
follow_redirect to
true so that Cloudflare can resolve the correct status code.
The response body returns from your origin server and does not include the (case-insensitive) value of
expected_body configured in your Health Check.
Ensure the
expected_body is in the first 10 KB of the response body.
The certificate is not trusted by a public Certificate Authority (CA).
If you’re using a self-signed certificate, Cloudflare recommends either using a publicly trusted certificate or setting the
allow_insecure property on your Health Check to
true.
Our Health Check (client) was not able to match a name on the server certificate to the hostname of the request.
Inspect your Health Check configuration to confirm that the
header value set in the Cloudflare Health Check is correct.
This error can occur if you are using an older version of TLS or your origin server is not configured for HTTPS.
Ensure that your origin server supports TLS 1.2 or greater and is configured for HTTPS.
The server did not recognize the name provided by the client. When a host header is set, this is set as the ServerName in the initial TLS handshake. If it is not set, Cloudflare will not provide a ServerName, which can cause this error.
Set the host header in your Health Check object.
The IP address cannot be reached from Cloudflare’s network. Common causes are ISP or hosting provider network issues (e.g. BGP level), or that the IP does not exist.
Ensure IP is accurate, and check if there is an ISP or hosting provider network issue.
Data transmission was not acknowledged and the retransmit of data did not succeed.
Confirm whether the SYN-ACK for the handshake takes place at your origin and contact Cloudflare support.
Cloudflare cannot connect to the origin web server due to network unavailability. This is usually caused by a network issue or incorrect origin IP.
Check the IP entered for the origin in Cloudflare’s Health Checks configuration or the IP returned via DNS for the origin hostname.
Usually caused by an HTTP 502 error or bad gateway.
Ensure the origin web server responds to requests and that no applications have crashed or are under high load.
The origin web server hostname does not exist.
Confirm the origin web server resolves to an IP address.
A network error occurred while the client received data from the origin web server.
Confirm whether the origin web server is experiencing a high amount of traffic or an error.
There was a configuration error in the Health Check and no checks were run against the origin.
Review your Health Check configuration to ensure it matches an expected request to your origin.
The origin web server’s hostname resolves to an internal or restricted address. No checks are run against this origin.
Cloudflare does not allow use of an origin web server hostname that resolves to a Cloudflare IP.
If the failure cannot be classified as any other type of failure mentioned above.
Contact Cloudflare support.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-