Manage Health Checks

Refer to the section below to learn how to manage your Smart Shield health checks.

Create and edit health checks

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account and domain. Go to Speed > Smart Shield. For Health Checks, select Manage. Select Create or find an existing health check and select Edit. Fill out the form or edit existing values, paying special attention to: The values for Interval and Check regions , because decreasing the Interval and increasing Check regions may increase the load on your origin server.

and , because decreasing the and increasing may increase the load on your origin server. Retries, which specify the number of retries to attempt in case of a timeout before marking the origin as unhealthy. Select Save and Deploy.

Configure alerts

You can configure notification emails to be alerted when the health check detects that there is a change in the status of your origin server. Cloudflare will send you an email within seconds so you can take the necessary action before customers are impacted.

The email provides information to determine what caused the health status change. You can evaluate when the change happened, the status of the origin server, if and why it is unhealthy, the expected response code, and the received response code. Refer to common error codes for further guidance.