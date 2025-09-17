Regional Tiered Cache
Regional Tiered Cache provides an additional layer of caching for customers who have a global traffic footprint and want to serve content faster by avoiding network latency when there is a cache
MISS in a lower-tier, resulting in an upper-tier fetch in a data center located far away.
Regional Tiered Cache instructs Cloudflare to check a regional hub data center near the lower tier before going to the upper tier that may be outside of the region.
