Availability Available with Smart Shield + Argo and Smart Shield Advanced.

Argo Smart Routing detects real-time network issues and routes your web traffic across the most efficient network path, avoiding congestion.

Cloudflare provides analytics to show the performance benefits of Argo Smart Routing.

Analytics collects data based on the time-to-first-byte (TTFB) from your origin to the Cloudflare network. TTFB is the delay between when Cloudflare sends a request to your server and when it receives the first byte in response. Argo Smart Routing optimizes your server's network transit time to minimize this delay.