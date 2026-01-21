Setup
You can use the Edit Zone Settings API endpoint to set up Dedicated CDN Egress IPs (formerly known as Aegis). If you are not familiar with how Cloudflare API works, refer to Fundamentals.
- The Dedicated CDN Egress IPs (DCEI) zone setting is only available within Cloudflare accounts that own leased IPs, or accounts to which a BYOIP prefix has been delegated. If you wish to use Dedicated CDN Egress IPs for zones that do not meet this criteria, contact your account team.
-
Each dedicated egress pool can consist of either IPs from a BYOIP prefix or Cloudflare-leased IPs. A single dedicated egress pool cannot contain both BYOIPs and leased IPs. Also, a single BYOIP prefix can be used for either CDN ingress or CDN egress, but not both.
- Contact your account team to get the ID for your dedicated egress pool.
- Make a
PATCHrequest to the Edit Zone Setting endpoint:
- Specify
aegisas the setting ID in the URL.
- In the request body, set
enabledto
trueand use the ID from the previous step as
pool_id.
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Zone Settings Write
You can find your leased dedicated IPs for CDN egress on the dashboard under Address space ↗.
If you are using BYOIP, refer to BYOIP prefixes instead.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2026 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-