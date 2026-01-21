You can use the Edit Zone Settings API endpoint to set up Dedicated CDN Egress IPs (formerly known as Aegis). If you are not familiar with how Cloudflare API works, refer to Fundamentals.

Enterprise-only Dedicated CDN Egress IPs (DCEI) are currently available to Enterprise customers. Contact your account team to request access.

Requirements

The Dedicated CDN Egress IPs (DCEI) zone setting is only available within Cloudflare accounts that own leased IPs, or accounts to which a BYOIP prefix has been delegated. If you wish to use Dedicated CDN Egress IPs for zones that do not meet this criteria, contact your account team.

Each dedicated egress pool can consist of either IPs from a BYOIP prefix or Cloudflare-leased IPs. A single dedicated egress pool cannot contain both BYOIPs and leased IPs. Also, a single BYOIP prefix can be used for either CDN ingress or CDN egress, but not both.

Warning You must allowlist the IP addresses from this pool in your infrastructure before linking it to a zone. If you skip this step, traffic will not reach your origin, causing errors.

Turn on DCEI for a zone

Contact your account team to get the ID for your dedicated egress pool. Make a PATCH request to the Edit Zone Setting endpoint:

Specify aegis as the setting ID in the URL.

as the setting ID in the URL. In the request body, set enabled to true and use the ID from the previous step as pool_id .

Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Zone Settings Write

Edit zone setting curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /settings/aegis" \ --request PATCH \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "id": "aegis", "value": { "enabled": true, "pool_id": "<YOUR_EGRESS_POOL_ID>" } }'

Check your IPs

You can find your leased dedicated IPs for CDN egress on the dashboard under Address space ↗.

If you are using BYOIP, refer to BYOIP prefixes instead.