id Represents the unique Cloudflare-generated identifier for a given version of a ruleset. 32-character UUIDv4 string Unique, read-only

name A human-readable name for the ruleset. String The name is immutable. You cannot change the name over the lifetime of the ruleset.

description Optional description for the ruleset. String You can change the description over the lifetime of the ruleset.

kind The kind of ruleset the JSON object represents. There are four kinds of rulesets: root

zone

managed

custom kind is immutable.

version The version of the ruleset. Integer value starting at 1 and incremented by 1 each time the ruleset is modified Read-only

phase The phase to which the ruleset belongs. String phase is immutable.

rules A list of rules to include in the ruleset. Array of JSON objects (see rule JSON object )