JSON object
Ruleset object
A fully populated ruleset object has the following JSON structure.
{ "id": "ruleset-id", "name": "Example Ruleset", "description": "Description of Example Ruleset", "kind": "custom", "version": "2", "phase": "http_request_firewall_custom", "rules": [ { "id": "rule-id", "version": "2", "action": "block", "expression": "cf.zone.name eq \"example.com\" ", "last_updated": "2020-07-20T10:44:29.124515Z" } ], "last_updated": "2020-07-20T10:44:29.124515Z"}
Properties
The table lists the properties of a ruleset object.
|Property
|Description
|Value
|Notes
id
|Represents the unique Cloudflare-generated identifier for a given version of a ruleset.
|32-character UUIDv4 string
|Unique, read-only
name
|A human-readable name for the ruleset.
|String
|The name is immutable. You cannot change the name over the lifetime of the ruleset.
description
|Optional description for the ruleset.
|String
|You can change the description over the lifetime of the ruleset.
kind
|The kind of ruleset the JSON object represents.
There are four kinds of rulesets:
kind is immutable.
version
|The version of the ruleset.
|Integer value starting at
1 and incremented by
1 each time the ruleset is modified
|Read-only
phase
|The phase to which the ruleset belongs.
|String
phase is immutable.
rules
|A list of rules to include in the ruleset.
|Array of JSON objects (see rule JSON object)
last_updated
|The time (UTC) when the ruleset was last updated.
|ISO 8601 timestamp in the format YYYY-MM-DDThh:mm:ss.TZD
|Read-only
Rule object structure and properties
A fully populated rule JSON object has the following structure:
{ "id": "rule-id", "version": "2", "action": "block", "categories": [ "wordpress" ], "expression": "cf.zone.name eq \"example.com\"", "last_updated": "2020-07-20T10:44:29.124515Z", "enabled": true }
The JSON object properties for a rule are defined as follows:
|Property
|Description
|Value
|Notes
id
|Represents the unique Cloudflare-generated identifier for a given version of a rule.
|32-character UUIDv4 string
|Unique, read-only
version
|The version of the rule.
|Integer value starting at
1 and incremented by
1 each time the ruleset is modified
|Read-only. Changing the order of a rule in a ruleset does not change its version.
action
|Defines what happens when there’s a match for the rule expression.
|String
|The available actions depend on the phase where the rule's ruleset is executed.
categories
|Tags associated with the current rule. You can define overrides that affect rules with a given tag.
|Array of strings
|Read-only. Only available in rules of Managed Rulesets.
expression
|Criteria defining when there is a match for the current rule.
|String
|The fields and functions you can use in a rule expression depend on the phase where the rule's ruleset is executed.
last_updated
|The time (UTC) when the rule was last updated.
|ISO 8601 timestamp in the format YYYY-MM-DDThh:mm:ss.TZD
|Read-only
enabled
|When set to
true, the current rule is enabled.
|Boolean