Wrangler commands
Execute SQL query against R2 Data Catalog
-
[WAREHOUSE]string required
R2 Data Catalog warehouse name
-
[QUERY]string required
The SQL query to execute
Global flags
-
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
