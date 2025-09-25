Build an end to end data pipeline

In this tutorial, you will learn how to build a complete data pipeline using Cloudflare Pipelines, R2 Data Catalog, and R2 SQL. This also includes a sample Python script that creates and sends financial transaction data to your Pipeline that can be queried by R2 SQL or any Apache Iceberg-compatible query engine.

This tutorial demonstrates how to:

Set up R2 Data Catalog to store our transaction events in an Apache Iceberg table

Set up a Cloudflare Pipeline

Create transaction data with fraud patterns to send to your Pipeline

Query your data using R2 SQL for fraud analysis

Prerequisites

Node.js version manager Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler requires a Node version of 16.17.0 or later.

1. Set up authentication

You will need API tokens to interact with Cloudflare services.

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the API tokens page. Go to Account API tokens Select Create Token. Select Get started next to Create Custom Token. Enter a name for your API token. Under Permissions, choose: Workers Pipelines with Read, Send, and Edit permissions

with Read, Send, and Edit permissions Workers R2 Data Catalog with Read and Edit permissions

with Read and Edit permissions Workers R2 SQL with Read permissions

with Read permissions Workers R2 Storage with Read and Edit permissions Optionally, add a TTL to this token. Select Continue to summary. Click Create Token Note the Token value.

Export your new token as an environment variable:

Terminal window export WRANGLER_R2_SQL_AUTH_TOKEN = #paste your token here

If this is your first time using Wrangler, make sure to log in.

Terminal window npx wrangler login

2. Create an R2 bucket and enable R2 Data Catalog

Wrangler CLI

Dashboard Create an R2 bucket: Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket create fraud-pipeline In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the R2 object storage page. Go to Overview Select Create bucket. Enter the bucket name: fraud-pipeline Select Create bucket.

Enable the catalog on your R2 bucket:

Wrangler CLI

Dashboard Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket catalog enable fraud-pipeline When you run this command, take note of the "Warehouse" and "Catalog URI". You will need these later. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the R2 object storage page. Go to Overview Select the bucket: fraud-pipeline . Switch to the Settings tab, scroll down to R2 Data Catalog, and select Enable. Once enabled, note the Catalog URI and Warehouse name.

Note Copy the warehouse (ACCOUNTID_BUCKETNAME) and paste it in the export below. We will use it later in the tutorial.

Terminal window export $WAREHOUSE = #Paste your warehouse here

(Optional) Enable compaction on your R2 Data Catalog

R2 Data Catalog can automatically compact tables for you. In production event streaming use cases, it is common to end up with many small files, so it is recommended to enable compaction. Since the tutorial only demonstrates a sample use case, this step is optional.

Wrangler CLI

Dashboard Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket catalog compaction enable fraud-pipeline --token $WRANGLER_R2_SQL_AUTH_TOKEN In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the R2 object storage page. Go to Overview Select the bucket: fraud-pipeline . Switch to the Settings tab, scroll down to R2 Data Catalog, click on edit icon, and select Enable. You can choose a target file size or leave the default. Click save.

3. Set up the pipeline infrastructure

3.1. Create the Pipeline stream

Wrangler CLI

Dashboard First, create a schema file called raw_transactions_schema.json with the following json schema: { " fields " : [ { " name " : "transaction_id" , " type " : "string" , " required " : true }, { " name " : "user_id" , " type " : "int64" , " required " : true }, { " name " : "amount" , " type " : "float64" , " required " : false }, { " name " : "transaction_timestamp" , " type " : "string" , " required " : false }, { " name " : "location" , " type " : "string" , " required " : false }, { " name " : "merchant_category" , " type " : "string" , " required " : false }, { " name " : "is_fraud" , " type " : "bool" , " required " : false } ] } Create a stream to receive incoming fraud detection events: Terminal window npx wrangler pipelines streams create raw_events_stream \ --schema-file raw_transactions_schema.json \ --http-enabled true \ --http-auth false Note Note the HTTP Ingest Endpoint URL from the output. This is the endpoint you will use to send data to your pipeline. Terminal window # The http ingest endpoint from the output (see example below) export STREAM_ENDPOINT = #the http ingest endpoint from the output (see example below) The output should look like this: Terminal window 🌀 Creating stream 'raw_events_stream'... ✨ Successfully created stream 'raw_events_stream' with id 'stream_id'. Creation Summary: General: Name: raw_events_stream HTTP Ingest: Enabled: Yes Authentication: Yes Endpoint: https://stream_id.ingest.cloudflare.com CORS Origins: None Input Schema: ┌───────────────────────┬────────┬────────────┬──────────┐ │ Field Name │ Type │ Unit/Items │ Required │ ├───────────────────────┼────────┼────────────┼──────────┤ │ transaction_id │ string │ │ Yes │ ├───────────────────────┼────────┼────────────┼──────────┤ │ user_id │ int64 │ │ Yes │ ├───────────────────────┼────────┼────────────┼──────────┤ │ amount │float64 │ │ No │ ├───────────────────────┼────────┼────────────┼──────────┤ │ transaction_timestamp │ string │ │ No │ ├───────────────────────┼────────┼────────────┼──────────┤ │ location │ string │ │ No │ ├───────────────────────┼────────┼────────────┼──────────┤ │ merchant_category │ string │ │ No │ ├───────────────────────┼────────┼────────────┼──────────┤ │ is_fraud │ bool │ │ No │ └───────────────────────┴────────┴────────────┴──────────┘ 3.2. Create the data sink Create a sink that writes data to your R2 bucket as Apache Iceberg tables: Terminal window npx wrangler pipelines sinks create raw_events_sink \ --type "r2-data-catalog" \ --bucket "fraud-pipeline" \ --roll-interval 30 \ --namespace "fraud_detection" \ --table "transactions" \ --catalog-token $WRANGLER_R2_SQL_AUTH_TOKEN Note This creates a sink configuration that will write to the Iceberg table fraud_detection.transactions in your R2 Data Catalog every 30 seconds. Pipelines automatically appends an __ingest_ts column that is used to partition the table by DAY . 3.3. Create the pipeline Connect your stream to your sink with SQL: Terminal window npx wrangler pipelines create raw_events_pipeline \ --sql "INSERT INTO raw_events_sink SELECT * FROM raw_events_stream" In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to Pipelines > Pipelines. Go to Pipelines Select Create Pipeline. Connect to a Stream: Pipeline name: raw_events

Enable HTTP endpoint for sending data: Enabled

HTTP authentication: Disabled (default)

Select Next Define Input Schema: Select JSON editor

Copy in the schema: { " fields " : [ { " name " : "transaction_id" , " type " : "string" , " required " : true }, { " name " : "user_id" , " type " : "int64" , " required " : true }, { " name " : "amount" , " type " : "float64" , " required " : false }, { " name " : "transaction_timestamp" , " type " : "string" , " required " : false }, { " name " : "location" , " type " : "string" , " required " : false }, { " name " : "merchant_category" , " type " : "string" , " required " : false }, { " name " : "is_fraud" , " type " : "bool" , " required " : false } ] }

Select Next Define Sink: Select your R2 bucket: fraud-pipeline

Storage type: R2 Data Catalog

Namespace: fraud_detection

Table name: transactions

Advanced Settings : Change Maximum Time Interval to 30 seconds

: Change to Select Next Credentials: Disable Automatically create an Account API token for your sink

Enter Catalog Token from step 1

from step 1 Select Next Pipeline Definition: Leave the default SQL query: INSERT INTO raw_events_sink SELECT * FROM raw_events_stream;

Select Create Pipeline After pipeline creation, note the Stream ID for the next step.

4. Generate sample fraud detection data

Create a Python script to generate realistic transaction data with fraud patterns:

fraud_data_generator.py import requests import json import uuid import random import time import os from datetime import datetime , timezone , timedelta # Configuration - exported from the prior steps STREAM_ENDPOINT = os . environ [ "STREAM_ENDPOINT" ] # From the stream you created API_TOKEN = os . environ [ "WRANGLER_R2_SQL_AUTH_TOKEN" ] #the same one created earlier EVENTS_TO_SEND = 1000 # Feel free to adjust this def generate_transaction (): """Generate some random transactions with occasional fraud""" # User IDs high_risk_users = [ 1001 , 1002 , 1003 , 1004 , 1005 ] normal_users = list ( range ( 1006 , 2000 )) user_id = random . choice ( high_risk_users + normal_users ) is_high_risk_user = user_id in high_risk_users # Generate amounts if random . random () < 0.05 : amount = round ( random . uniform ( 5000 , 50000 ), 2 ) elif random . random () < 0.03 : amount = round ( random . uniform ( 0.01 , 1.00 ), 2 ) else : amount = round ( random . uniform ( 10 , 500 ), 2 ) # Locations normal_locations = [ "NEW_YORK" , "LOS_ANGELES" , "CHICAGO" , "MIAMI" , "SEATTLE" , "SAN FRANCISCO" ] high_risk_locations = [ "UNKNOWN_LOCATION" , "VPN_EXIT" , "MARS" , "BAT_CAVE" ] if is_high_risk_user and random . random () < 0.3 : location = random . choice ( high_risk_locations ) else : location = random . choice ( normal_locations ) # Merchant categories normal_merchants = [ "GROCERY" , "GAS_STATION" , "RESTAURANT" , "RETAIL" ] high_risk_merchants = [ "GAMBLING" , "CRYPTO" , "MONEY_TRANSFER" , "GIFT_CARDS" ] if random . random () < 0.1 : # 10% high-risk merchants merchant_category = random . choice ( high_risk_merchants ) else : merchant_category = random . choice ( normal_merchants ) # Series of checks to either increase fraud score by a certain margin fraud_score = 0 if amount > 2000 : fraud_score += 0.4 if amount < 1 : fraud_score += 0.3 if location in high_risk_locations : fraud_score += 0.5 if merchant_category in high_risk_merchants : fraud_score += 0.3 if is_high_risk_user : fraud_score += 0.2 # Compare the fraud scores is_fraud = random . random () < min ( fraud_score * 0.3 , 0.8 ) # Generate timestamps (some fraud happens at unusual hours) base_time = datetime . now ( timezone . utc ) if is_fraud and random . random () < 0.4 : # 40% of fraud at night hour = random . randint ( 0 , 5 ) # Late night/early morning transaction_time = base_time . replace ( hour = hour ) else : transaction_time = base_time - timedelta ( hours = random . randint ( 0 , 168 ) # Last week ) return { "transaction_id" : str ( uuid . uuid4 ()), "user_id" : user_id , "amount" : amount , "transaction_timestamp" : transaction_time . isoformat (), "location" : location , "merchant_category" : merchant_category , "is_fraud" : True if is_fraud else False } def send_batch_to_stream ( events , batch_size = 100 ): """Send events to Cloudflare Stream in batches""" headers = { "Authorization" : f "Bearer { API_TOKEN } " , "Content-Type" : "application/json" } total_sent = 0 fraud_count = 0 for i in range ( 0 , len ( events ), batch_size ): batch = events [ i : i + batch_size ] fraud_in_batch = sum ( 1 for event in batch if event [ "is_fraud" ] == True ) try : response = requests . post ( STREAM_ENDPOINT , headers = headers , json = batch ) if response . status_code in [ 200 , 201 ]: total_sent += len ( batch ) fraud_count += fraud_in_batch print ( f "Sent batch of { len ( batch ) } events (Total: { total_sent } )" ) else : print ( f "Failed to send batch: { response . status_code } - { response . text } " ) except Exception as e : print ( f "Error sending batch: { e } " ) time . sleep ( 0.1 ) return total_sent , fraud_count def main (): print ( "Generating fraud detection data..." ) # Generate events events = [] for i in range ( EVENTS_TO_SEND ): events . append ( generate_transaction ()) if ( i + 1 ) % 100 == 0 : print ( f "Generated { i + 1} events..." ) fraud_events = sum ( 1 for event in events if event [ "is_fraud" ] == True ) print ( f "📊 Generated { len ( events ) } total events ( { fraud_events } fraud, { fraud_events / len ( events ) * 100 :.1f } %)" ) # Send to stream print ( "Sending data to Pipeline stream..." ) sent , fraud_sent = send_batch_to_stream ( events ) print ( f "

Complete!" ) print ( f " Events sent: { sent :, } " ) print ( f " Fraud events: { fraud_sent :, } ( { fraud_sent / sent * 100 :.1f } %)" ) print ( f " Data is now flowing through your pipeline!" ) if __name__ == "__main__" : main ()

Install the required Python dependency and run the script:

Terminal window pip install requests python fraud_data_generator.py

5. Query the data with R2 SQL

Now you can analyze your fraud detection data using R2 SQL. Here are some example queries:

5.1. View recent transactions

Terminal window npx wrangler r2 sql query " $WAREHOUSE " " SELECT transaction_id, user_id, amount, location, merchant_category, is_fraud, transaction_timestamp FROM fraud_detection.transactions WHERE __ingest_ts > '2025-09-24T01:00:00Z' AND is_fraud = true LIMIT 10"

5.2. Filter the raw transactions into a new table to highlight high-value transactions

Create a new sink that will write the filtered data to a new Apache Iceberg table in R2 Data Catalog:

Terminal window npx wrangler pipelines sinks create fraud_filter_sink \ --type "r2-data-catalog" \ --bucket "fraud-pipeline" \ --roll-interval 30 \ --namespace "fraud_detection" \ --table "fraud_transactions" \ --catalog-token $WRANGLER_R2_SQL_AUTH_TOKEN

Now you will create a new SQL query to process data from the original raw_events_stream stream and only write flagged transactions that are over the amount of 1,000.

Terminal window npx wrangler pipelines create fraud_events_pipeline \ --sql "INSERT INTO fraud_filter_sink SELECT * FROM raw_events_stream WHERE is_fraud=true and amount > 1000"

Note It may take a few minutes for the new Pipeline to fully Initialize and start processing the data. Also keep in mind the 30 second roll-interval .

Query the table and check the results:

Terminal window npx wrangler r2 sql query " $WAREHOUSE " " SELECT transaction_id, user_id, amount, location, merchant_category, is_fraud, transaction_timestamp FROM fraud_detection.fraud_transactions LIMIT 10"

Also verify that the non-fraudulent events are being filtered out:

Terminal window npx wrangler r2 sql query " $WAREHOUSE " " SELECT transaction_id, user_id, amount, location, merchant_category, is_fraud, transaction_timestamp FROM fraud_detection.fraud_transactions WHERE is_fraud = false LIMIT 10"

You should see the following output:

Query executed successfully with no results

Conclusion

You have successfully built an end to end data pipeline using Cloudflare's data platform. Through this tutorial, you hve learned to: