Aggregate functions collapse multiple rows into a single result. They are used with GROUP BY to compute summaries per group, or without GROUP BY to compute a single result across all rows.

Note The following aggregates are not supported: PERCENTILE_CONT , MEDIAN , ARRAY_AGG , STRING_AGG , and any func(DISTINCT ...) . Use the approximate alternatives where available.

Basic aggregates

COUNT

Counts rows. COUNT(*) counts all rows. COUNT(column) counts non-NULL values.

SELECT COUNT ( * ) AS total_rows FROM my_namespace.sales_data SELECT department, COUNT ( * ) AS dept_count FROM my_namespace.sales_data GROUP BY department ORDER BY dept_count DESC

SUM

Returns the sum of values in a column.

SELECT SUM (total_amount) AS grand_total FROM my_namespace.sales_data SELECT department, SUM (total_amount) AS dept_total FROM my_namespace.sales_data GROUP BY department ORDER BY dept_total DESC

AVG

Returns the average of values in a column. Alias: mean .

SELECT AVG (total_amount) AS avg_amount FROM my_namespace.sales_data SELECT department, AVG (total_amount) AS avg_amount FROM my_namespace.sales_data GROUP BY department ORDER BY avg_amount DESC

MIN

Returns the minimum value. Works on numeric and string columns.

SELECT MIN (total_amount) AS min_amount, MIN (customer_id) AS first_customer FROM my_namespace.sales_data SELECT department, MIN (total_amount) AS min_amount FROM my_namespace.sales_data GROUP BY department

MAX

Returns the maximum value. Works on numeric and string columns.

SELECT MAX (total_amount) AS max_amount, MAX (customer_id) AS last_customer FROM my_namespace.sales_data SELECT department, MAX (total_amount) AS max_amount FROM my_namespace.sales_data GROUP BY department

Approximate aggregates

Approximate aggregation functions produce statistically estimated results while using significantly less memory and compute than their exact counterparts. Use them when analyzing large datasets and an approximate result is acceptable.

Returns the approximate value at a given percentile using a T-Digest algorithm. The percentile parameter must be between 0.0 and 1.0 inclusive.

SELECT approx_percentile_cont (total_amount, 0 . 5 ) AS median, approx_percentile_cont (total_amount, 0 . 95 ) AS p95 FROM my_namespace.sales_data SELECT department, approx_percentile_cont (total_amount, 0 . 5 ) AS median FROM my_namespace.sales_data GROUP BY department ORDER BY median DESC

Returns the approximate weighted percentile. Rows are weighted by the weight column.

SELECT approx_percentile_cont_with_weight(unit_price, quantity, 0 . 5 ) AS weighted_median FROM my_namespace.sales_data WHERE unit_price IS NOT NULL AND quantity IS NOT NULL

Returns the approximate median. Equivalent to approx_percentile_cont(column, 0.5) .

SELECT approx_median(total_amount) AS median_amount FROM my_namespace.sales_data SELECT department, approx_median(total_amount) AS median FROM my_namespace.sales_data GROUP BY department

Returns the approximate count of distinct values using HyperLogLog.

SELECT approx_distinct(customer_id) AS unique_customers FROM my_namespace.sales_data SELECT department, approx_distinct(customer_id) AS unique_customers FROM my_namespace.sales_data GROUP BY department

Returns the k most frequent values with their approximate counts.

SELECT approx_top_k(department, 5 ) AS top_departments FROM my_namespace.sales_data

Statistical aggregates

var / var_samp

Returns the sample variance.

SELECT var (total_amount) AS variance FROM my_namespace.sales_data SELECT department, var (total_amount) AS variance FROM my_namespace.sales_data GROUP BY department

Returns the population variance.

SELECT var_pop(total_amount) AS pop_variance FROM my_namespace.sales_data

stddev / stddev_samp

Returns the sample standard deviation.

SELECT stddev(total_amount) AS std_dev FROM my_namespace.sales_data SELECT department, stddev(total_amount) AS std_dev FROM my_namespace.sales_data GROUP BY department

Returns the population standard deviation.

SELECT stddev_pop(total_amount) AS pop_std_dev FROM my_namespace.sales_data

Returns the sample covariance. Alias: covar .

SELECT covar_samp(total_amount, CAST (quantity AS DOUBLE)) AS covariance FROM my_namespace.sales_data WHERE total_amount IS NOT NULL AND quantity IS NOT NULL

Returns the population covariance.

SELECT covar_pop(total_amount, CAST (quantity AS DOUBLE)) AS pop_covariance FROM my_namespace.sales_data WHERE total_amount IS NOT NULL AND quantity IS NOT NULL

corr

Returns the Pearson correlation coefficient between two columns.

SELECT corr(total_amount, CAST (quantity AS DOUBLE)) AS correlation FROM my_namespace.sales_data WHERE total_amount IS NOT NULL AND quantity IS NOT NULL

Returns the slope of the linear regression line.

SELECT regr_slope(total_amount, CAST (quantity AS DOUBLE)) AS slope FROM my_namespace.sales_data WHERE total_amount IS NOT NULL AND quantity IS NOT NULL

Returns the y-intercept of the linear regression line.

SELECT regr_intercept(total_amount, CAST (quantity AS DOUBLE)) AS intercept FROM my_namespace.sales_data WHERE total_amount IS NOT NULL AND quantity IS NOT NULL

Returns the count of non-NULL pairs.

SELECT regr_count(total_amount, CAST (quantity AS DOUBLE)) AS pair_count FROM my_namespace.sales_data WHERE total_amount IS NOT NULL AND quantity IS NOT NULL

Returns the coefficient of determination (R-squared).

SELECT regr_r2(total_amount, CAST (quantity AS DOUBLE)) AS r_squared FROM my_namespace.sales_data WHERE total_amount IS NOT NULL AND quantity IS NOT NULL

Returns the average of the independent variable (x) for non-NULL pairs.

SELECT regr_avgx(total_amount, CAST (quantity AS DOUBLE)) AS avg_qty FROM my_namespace.sales_data WHERE total_amount IS NOT NULL AND quantity IS NOT NULL

Returns the average of the dependent variable (y) for non-NULL pairs.

SELECT regr_avgy(total_amount, CAST (quantity AS DOUBLE)) AS avg_amount FROM my_namespace.sales_data WHERE total_amount IS NOT NULL AND quantity IS NOT NULL

Returns the sum of squares of the independent variable.

SELECT regr_sxx(total_amount, CAST (quantity AS DOUBLE)) AS sxx FROM my_namespace.sales_data WHERE total_amount IS NOT NULL AND quantity IS NOT NULL

Returns the sum of squares of the dependent variable.

SELECT regr_syy(total_amount, CAST (quantity AS DOUBLE)) AS syy FROM my_namespace.sales_data WHERE total_amount IS NOT NULL AND quantity IS NOT NULL

Returns the sum of products of the paired variables.

SELECT regr_sxy(total_amount, CAST (quantity AS DOUBLE)) AS sxy FROM my_namespace.sales_data WHERE total_amount IS NOT NULL AND quantity IS NOT NULL

Bitwise aggregates

Returns the bitwise AND of all values in a group.

SELECT department, bit_and(quantity) AS and_result FROM my_namespace.sales_data WHERE quantity IS NOT NULL GROUP BY department

Returns the bitwise OR of all values in a group.

SELECT department, bit_or(quantity) AS or_result FROM my_namespace.sales_data WHERE quantity IS NOT NULL GROUP BY department

Returns the bitwise XOR of all values in a group.

SELECT department, bit_xor(quantity) AS xor_result FROM my_namespace.sales_data WHERE quantity IS NOT NULL GROUP BY department

Boolean aggregates

Returns true if all values in a group are true.

SELECT department, bool_and(is_completed) AS all_completed FROM my_namespace.sales_data WHERE is_completed IS NOT NULL GROUP BY department

Returns true if any value in a group is true.

SELECT department, bool_or(is_completed) AS any_completed FROM my_namespace.sales_data WHERE is_completed IS NOT NULL GROUP BY department

Positional aggregates

Returns the first value in a group according to the specified ordering.

SELECT department, first_value (customer_id ORDER BY total_amount ASC ) AS lowest_spender FROM my_namespace.sales_data WHERE total_amount IS NOT NULL GROUP BY department

Returns the last value in a group according to the specified ordering.