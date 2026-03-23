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Aggregate functions collapse multiple rows into a single result. They are used with GROUP BY to compute summaries per group, or without GROUP BY to compute a single result across all rows.
Basic aggregates
COUNT
Counts rows. COUNT(*) counts all rows. COUNT(column) counts non-NULL values.
SUM
Returns the sum of values in a column.
AVG
Returns the average of values in a column. Alias: mean.
MIN
Returns the minimum value. Works on numeric and string columns.
MAX
Returns the maximum value. Works on numeric and string columns.
Approximate aggregates
Approximate aggregation functions produce statistically estimated results while using significantly less memory and compute than their exact counterparts. Use them when analyzing large datasets and an approximate result is acceptable.
approx_percentile_cont
Returns the approximate value at a given percentile using a T-Digest algorithm. The percentile parameter must be between 0.0 and 1.0 inclusive.
approx_percentile_cont_with_weight
Returns the approximate weighted percentile. Rows are weighted by the weight column.
approx_median
Returns the approximate median. Equivalent to approx_percentile_cont(column, 0.5).
approx_distinct
Returns the approximate count of distinct values using HyperLogLog.
approx_top_k
Returns the k most frequent values with their approximate counts.
Statistical aggregates
var / var_samp
Returns the sample variance.
var_pop
Returns the population variance.
stddev / stddev_samp
Returns the sample standard deviation.
stddev_pop
Returns the population standard deviation.
covar_samp
Returns the sample covariance. Alias: covar.
covar_pop
Returns the population covariance.
corr
Returns the Pearson correlation coefficient between two columns.
regr_slope
Returns the slope of the linear regression line.
regr_intercept
Returns the y-intercept of the linear regression line.
regr_count
Returns the count of non-NULL pairs.
regr_r2
Returns the coefficient of determination (R-squared).
regr_avgx
Returns the average of the independent variable (x) for non-NULL pairs.
regr_avgy
Returns the average of the dependent variable (y) for non-NULL pairs.
regr_sxx
Returns the sum of squares of the independent variable.
regr_syy
Returns the sum of squares of the dependent variable.
regr_sxy
Returns the sum of products of the paired variables.
Bitwise aggregates
bit_and
Returns the bitwise AND of all values in a group.
bit_or
Returns the bitwise OR of all values in a group.
bit_xor
Returns the bitwise XOR of all values in a group.
Boolean aggregates
bool_and
Returns true if all values in a group are true.
bool_or
Returns true if any value in a group is true.
Positional aggregates
first_value
Returns the first value in a group according to the specified ordering.
last_value
Returns the last value in a group according to the specified ordering.