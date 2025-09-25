Troubleshooting guide
This guide covers potential errors and limitations you may encounter when using R2 SQL. R2 SQL is in open beta, and supported functionality will evolve and change over time.
Error:
expected exactly 1 table in FROM clause
Problem: R2 SQL requires specific clauses in your query.
Solution: Always include
FROM in your queries.
Function not supported
Problem: Cannot use aggregate or SQL functions in SELECT.
Solution: Use basic column selection, and handle aggregation in your application code.
Cannot access nested fields
Problem: Cannot query individual fields from JSON objects.
Solution: Select the entire JSON column and parse it in your application.
aliases (AS) are not supported
Problem: Cannot create synthetic columns with literal values.
Solution: Add the required data to your table schema, or handle it in post-processing.
Error:
Multiple tables not supported or
JOIN operations not allowed
Problem: Cannot query multiple tables or use JOINs.
Solution:
- Denormalize your data by including necessary fields in a single table.
- Perform multiple queries and join data in your application.
Error:
only table name is supported in FROM clause
Problem: Cannot use subqueries in FROM clause.
Solution: Flatten your query logic or use multiple sequential queries.
Error:
This feature is not implemented: GetFieldAccess
Problem: Cannot filter on array fields.
Solution:
- Denormalize array data into separate columns.
- Use string concatenation of array values for pattern matching.
- Restructure your schema to avoid array types.
Error:
unsupported binary operator or
Error during planning: could not parse compound
Problem: Cannot filter on fields inside JSON objects.
Solution:
- Denormalize frequently queried JSON fields into separate columns.
- Filter on the entire JSON field, and handle parsing in your application.
Error:
right argument to a binary expression must be a literal
Problem: Cannot compare one column to another in WHERE clause.
Solution: Handle comparisons in your application layer.
maximum LIMIT is 10000
Problem: Cannot use invalid LIMIT values.
Solution: Use LIMIT values between 1 and 10,000.
OFFSET not supported
Problem: Cannot use pagination syntax.
Solution: Implement cursor-based pagination using ORDER BY and WHERE conditions.
Error:
invalid SQL: only top-level SELECT clause is supported
Problem: Cannot modify table schema or reference non-existent columns.
Solution:
- Plan your schema carefully before data ingestion.
- Ensure all column names exist in your current schema.
If your queries are running slowly:
-
Always include partition (timestamp) filters: This is the most important optimization.
-
Use selective filtering: Include specific conditions to reduce result sets.
-
Limit result size: Use appropriate LIMIT values.
