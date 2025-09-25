Troubleshooting guide

This guide covers potential errors and limitations you may encounter when using R2 SQL. R2 SQL is in open beta, and supported functionality will evolve and change over time.

Query Structure Errors

Missing Required Clauses

Error: expected exactly 1 table in FROM clause

Problem: R2 SQL requires specific clauses in your query.

-- Invalid - Missing FROM clause SELECT user_id WHERE status = 200 ; -- Valid SELECT user_id FROM http_requests WHERE status = 200 AND timestamp BETWEEN '2025-09-24T01:00:00Z' AND '2025-09-25T01:00:00Z' ;

Solution: Always include FROM in your queries.

SELECT Clause Issues

Unsupported SQL Functions

Error: Function not supported

Problem: Cannot use aggregate or SQL functions in SELECT.

-- Invalid - Aggregate functions not supported SELECT COUNT ( * ) FROM events WHERE timestamp > '2025-09-24T01:00:00Z' SELECT AVG (response_time) FROM http_requests WHERE status = 200 SELECT MAX ( timestamp ) FROM logs WHERE user_id = '123'

Solution: Use basic column selection, and handle aggregation in your application code.

JSON Field Access

Error: Cannot access nested fields

Problem: Cannot query individual fields from JSON objects.

-- Invalid - JSON field access not supported SELECT metadata.user_id FROM events SELECT json_field ->> 'property' FROM logs -- Valid - Select entire JSON field SELECT metadata FROM events SELECT json_field FROM logs

Solution: Select the entire JSON column and parse it in your application.

Synthetic Data

Error: aliases (AS) are not supported

Problem: Cannot create synthetic columns with literal values.

-- Invalid - Synthetic data not supported SELECT user_id, 'active' as status , 1 as priority FROM users -- Valid SELECT user_id, status , priority FROM users WHERE status = 'active'

Solution: Add the required data to your table schema, or handle it in post-processing.

FROM Clause Issues

Multiple Tables

Error: Multiple tables not supported or JOIN operations not allowed

Problem: Cannot query multiple tables or use JOINs.

-- Invalid - Multiple tables not supported SELECT a. * , b. * FROM table1 a, table2 b WHERE a.id = b.id SELECT * FROM events JOIN users ON events.user_id = users.id -- Valid - Separate queries SELECT * FROM table1 WHERE id IN ( 'id1' , 'id2' , 'id3' ) -- Then in application code, query table2 separately SELECT * FROM table2 WHERE id IN ( 'id1' , 'id2' , 'id3' )

Solution:

Denormalize your data by including necessary fields in a single table.

Perform multiple queries and join data in your application.

Subqueries

Error: only table name is supported in FROM clause

Problem: Cannot use subqueries in FROM clause.

-- Invalid - Subqueries not supported SELECT * FROM ( SELECT user_id FROM events WHERE status = 200 ) as active_users -- Valid - Use direct query with appropriate filters SELECT user_id FROM events WHERE status = 200

Solution: Flatten your query logic or use multiple sequential queries.

WHERE Clause Issues

Array Filtering

Error: This feature is not implemented: GetFieldAccess

Problem: Cannot filter on array fields.

-- Invalid - Array filtering not supported SELECT * FROM logs WHERE tags[0] = 'error' SELECT * FROM events WHERE 'admin' = ANY(roles) -- Valid alternatives - denormalize or use string contains SELECT * FROM logs WHERE tags_string LIKE '%error%' -- Or restructure data to avoid arrays

Solution:

Denormalize array data into separate columns.

Use string concatenation of array values for pattern matching.

Restructure your schema to avoid array types.

JSON Object Filtering

Error: unsupported binary operator or Error during planning: could not parse compound

Problem: Cannot filter on fields inside JSON objects.

-- Invalid - JSON field filtering not supported SELECT * FROM requests WHERE metadata.country = 'US' SELECT * FROM logs WHERE json_data ->> 'level' = 'error' -- Valid alternatives SELECT * FROM requests WHERE country = 'US' -- If denormalized -- Or filter entire JSON field and parse in application SELECT * FROM logs WHERE json_data IS NOT NULL

Solution:

Denormalize frequently queried JSON fields into separate columns.

Filter on the entire JSON field, and handle parsing in your application.

Column Comparisons

Error: right argument to a binary expression must be a literal

Problem: Cannot compare one column to another in WHERE clause.

-- Invalid - Column comparisons not supported SELECT * FROM events WHERE start_time < end_time SELECT * FROM logs WHERE request_size > response_size -- Valid - Use computed columns or application logic -- Add a computed column 'duration' to your schema SELECT * FROM events WHERE duration > 0

Solution: Handle comparisons in your application layer.

LIMIT Clause Issues

Invalid Limit Values

Error: maximum LIMIT is 10000

Problem: Cannot use invalid LIMIT values.

-- Invalid - Out of range limits SELECT * FROM events LIMIT 50000 -- Maximum is 10,000 -- Valid SELECT * FROM events LIMIT 1 SELECT * FROM events LIMIT 10000

Solution: Use LIMIT values between 1 and 10,000.

Pagination Attempts

Error: OFFSET not supported

Problem: Cannot use pagination syntax.

-- Invalid - Pagination not supported SELECT * FROM events LIMIT 100 OFFSET 200 SELECT * FROM events LIMIT 100 , 100 -- Valid alternatives - Use ORDER BY with conditional filters -- Page 1 SELECT * FROM events WHERE timestamp >= '2024-01-01' ORDER BY timestamp LIMIT 100 -- Page 2 - Use last timestamp from previous page SELECT * FROM events WHERE timestamp > '2024-01-01T10:30:00Z' ORDER BY timestamp LIMIT 100

Solution: Implement cursor-based pagination using ORDER BY and WHERE conditions.

Schema Issues

Dynamic Schema Changes

Error: invalid SQL: only top-level SELECT clause is supported

Problem: Cannot modify table schema or reference non-existent columns.

-- Invalid - Schema changes not supported ALTER TABLE events ADD COLUMN new_field STRING UPDATE events SET status = 200 WHERE user_id = '123'

Solution:

Plan your schema carefully before data ingestion.

Ensure all column names exist in your current schema.

Performance Optimization

Query Performance Issues

If your queries are running slowly: