R2 SQL is in open beta and available to any developer with an R2 subscription.

We are not currently billing for R2 SQL during open beta. However, you will be billed for standard R2 storage and operations for data accessed by queries.

We plan to bill based on the volume of data queried by R2 SQL. We'll provide at least 30 days notice before we make any changes or start charging for R2 SQL usage.