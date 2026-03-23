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Complex types

R2 SQL supports querying struct, array, and map column types stored in Iceberg tables. This page covers access patterns, supported functions, and examples for each type.

Structs

Struct columns contain named fields. Access fields using bracket notation or the get_field() function.

Bracket notation

SELECT pricing['price'] AS price,
       pricing['discount_percent'] AS discount
FROM my_namespace.products
LIMIT 5

get_field function

SELECT get_field(pricing, 'price') AS price,
       get_field(pricing, 'discount_percent') AS discount
FROM my_namespace.products
LIMIT 5

Struct fields in WHERE

SELECT customer_id, pricing['price'] AS price
FROM my_namespace.products
WHERE pricing['price'] > 50
LIMIT 10

Struct fields in ORDER BY

SELECT customer_id, pricing['price'] AS price
FROM my_namespace.products
WHERE pricing['price'] IS NOT NULL
ORDER BY pricing['price'] DESC
LIMIT 10

Struct fields in GROUP BY

SELECT platforms['windows'] AS windows_support,
       COUNT(*) AS product_count,
       AVG(pricing['price']) AS avg_price
FROM my_namespace.products
WHERE pricing['price'] IS NOT NULL
GROUP BY platforms['windows']

Creating structs inline

-- named_struct creates a struct with named fields
SELECT named_struct('id', customer_id, 'amount', total_amount) AS info
FROM my_namespace.sales_data
WHERE total_amount IS NOT NULL
LIMIT 1


-- struct creates a struct with positional fields
SELECT struct(customer_id, total_amount, region) AS info
FROM my_namespace.sales_data
WHERE total_amount IS NOT NULL
LIMIT 1

Arrays

Array columns contain ordered lists of values. Array indexing is 1-based.

Index access

SELECT customer_id, tags[1] AS first_tag, tags[2] AS second_tag
FROM my_namespace.products
LIMIT 5

Create arrays

make_array

Creates an array from a list of values.

SELECT make_array(1, 2, 3) AS nums
FROM my_namespace.sales_data
LIMIT 1

string_to_array

Splits a string into an array by a delimiter.

SELECT string_to_array(categories, ',') AS cat_array
FROM my_namespace.products
WHERE categories IS NOT NULL
LIMIT 5

range

Generates an array of integers from start (inclusive) to stop (exclusive).

SELECT range(0, 5) AS nums
FROM my_namespace.sales_data
LIMIT 1

generate_series

Generates an array of integers from start to stop (inclusive).

SELECT generate_series(1, 5) AS nums
FROM my_namespace.sales_data
LIMIT 1

Inspect arrays

array_length

Returns the number of elements in an array.

SELECT customer_id, array_length(tags) AS tag_count
FROM my_namespace.products
LIMIT 5

cardinality

Returns the total number of elements in an array. Alias for array_length.

SELECT customer_id, cardinality(tags) AS tag_count
FROM my_namespace.products
LIMIT 5

empty

Returns true if an array has zero elements.

SELECT customer_id, empty(tags) AS has_no_tags
FROM my_namespace.products
LIMIT 5

array_ndims

Returns the number of dimensions of an array.

SELECT array_ndims(make_array(1, 2, 3)) AS ndims
FROM my_namespace.sales_data
LIMIT 1

array_dims

Returns the dimensions of an array.

SELECT array_dims(make_array(1, 2, 3)) AS dims
FROM my_namespace.sales_data
LIMIT 1

Search arrays

array_has

Returns true if an array contains a value.

SELECT customer_id, array_has(tags, 'premium') AS is_premium
FROM my_namespace.products
LIMIT 5

array_has_all

Returns true if the first array contains all elements of the second.

SELECT array_has_all(make_array(1, 2, 3, 4), make_array(2, 3)) AS has_all
FROM my_namespace.sales_data
LIMIT 1

array_has_any

Returns true if the first array contains any element of the second.

SELECT array_has_any(make_array(1, 2, 3), make_array(3, 4, 5)) AS has_any
FROM my_namespace.sales_data
LIMIT 1

array_position

Returns the position of the first occurrence of a value (1-indexed). Returns 0 if not found.

SELECT array_position(make_array('a', 'b', 'c', 'b'), 'b') AS pos
FROM my_namespace.sales_data
LIMIT 1

array_positions

Returns all positions of a value as an array.

SELECT array_positions(make_array(1, 2, 1, 3, 1), 1) AS positions
FROM my_namespace.sales_data
LIMIT 1

Transform arrays

array_sort

Sorts array elements.

SELECT array_sort(make_array(3, 1, 2)) AS sorted
FROM my_namespace.sales_data
LIMIT 1

array_reverse

Reverses the order of array elements.

SELECT array_reverse(make_array(1, 2, 3)) AS reversed
FROM my_namespace.sales_data
LIMIT 1

array_distinct

Removes duplicate elements from an array.

SELECT array_distinct(make_array(1, 2, 2, 3, 3, 3)) AS unique_vals
FROM my_namespace.sales_data
LIMIT 1

flatten

Flattens a nested array by one level.

SELECT flatten(make_array(make_array(1, 2), make_array(3, 4))) AS flat
FROM my_namespace.sales_data
LIMIT 1

array_slice

Returns a slice of an array from a start index to an end index (both inclusive, 1-indexed).

SELECT array_slice(make_array(10, 20, 30, 40, 50), 2, 4) AS sliced
FROM my_namespace.sales_data
LIMIT 1

Modify arrays

array_append

Appends a value to the end of an array.

SELECT array_append(make_array(1, 2, 3), 4) AS appended
FROM my_namespace.sales_data
LIMIT 1

array_prepend

Prepends a value to the beginning of an array.

SELECT array_prepend(0, make_array(1, 2, 3)) AS prepended
FROM my_namespace.sales_data
LIMIT 1

array_concat

Concatenates two or more arrays.

SELECT array_concat(make_array(1, 2), make_array(3, 4)) AS merged
FROM my_namespace.sales_data
LIMIT 1

array_remove

Removes the first occurrence of a value from an array.

SELECT array_remove(make_array(1, 2, 3, 2), 2) AS result
FROM my_namespace.sales_data
LIMIT 1

array_remove_all

Removes all occurrences of a value from an array.

SELECT array_remove_all(make_array(1, 2, 3, 2, 2), 2) AS result
FROM my_namespace.sales_data
LIMIT 1

array_remove_n

Removes the first n occurrences of a value from an array.

SELECT array_remove_n(make_array(1, 2, 2, 2, 3), 2, 2) AS result
FROM my_namespace.sales_data
LIMIT 1

array_replace

Replaces the first occurrence of a value in an array.

SELECT array_replace(make_array(1, 2, 3), 2, 99) AS result
FROM my_namespace.sales_data
LIMIT 1

array_replace_n

Replaces the first n occurrences of a value in an array.

SELECT array_replace_n(make_array(1, 2, 2, 2, 3), 2, 99, 2) AS result
FROM my_namespace.sales_data
LIMIT 1

array_replace_all

Replaces all occurrences of a value in an array.

SELECT array_replace_all(make_array(1, 2, 3, 2), 2, 99) AS result
FROM my_namespace.sales_data
LIMIT 1

array_pop_back

Removes the last element from an array.

SELECT array_pop_back(make_array(1, 2, 3)) AS result
FROM my_namespace.sales_data
LIMIT 1

array_pop_front

Removes the first element from an array.

SELECT array_pop_front(make_array(1, 2, 3)) AS result
FROM my_namespace.sales_data
LIMIT 1

array_repeat

Repeats a value a given number of times as an array.

SELECT array_repeat(region, 3) AS repeated
FROM my_namespace.sales_data
LIMIT 1

array_resize

Resizes an array to a given length, filling with a default value.

SELECT array_resize(make_array(1, 2), 5, 0) AS resized
FROM my_namespace.sales_data
LIMIT 1

Set operations on arrays

array_intersect

Returns elements common to both arrays.

SELECT array_intersect(make_array(1, 2, 3), make_array(2, 3, 4)) AS common
FROM my_namespace.sales_data
LIMIT 1

array_union

Returns all unique elements from both arrays.

SELECT array_union(make_array(1, 2, 3), make_array(3, 4, 5)) AS merged
FROM my_namespace.sales_data
LIMIT 1

array_except

Returns elements in the first array that are not in the second.

SELECT array_except(make_array(1, 2, 3, 4), make_array(2, 4)) AS diff
FROM my_namespace.sales_data
LIMIT 1

Aggregate array values

array_max

Returns the maximum value in an array.

SELECT customer_id, array_max(scores) AS max_score
FROM my_namespace.products
LIMIT 5

array_min

Returns the minimum value in an array.

SELECT customer_id, array_min(scores) AS min_score
FROM my_namespace.products
LIMIT 5

array_any_value

Returns the first non-NULL value in an array.

SELECT array_any_value(make_array(NULL, 42, NULL)) AS first_val
FROM my_namespace.sales_data
LIMIT 1

array_element

Returns the element at a given index (1-indexed). Equivalent to bracket-notation access (arr[idx]).

SELECT array_element(make_array(10, 20, 30), 2) AS second_val
FROM my_namespace.sales_data
LIMIT 1

Convert arrays

array_to_string

Joins array elements into a string with a separator.

SELECT customer_id, array_to_string(tags, ', ') AS tag_list
FROM my_namespace.products
LIMIT 5

Maps

Map columns store key-value pairs. Use map_keys, map_values, and map_extract to query them.

map_keys

Returns all keys from a map as an array.

SELECT map_keys(metadata) AS keys
FROM my_namespace.products
LIMIT 5

map_values

Returns all values from a map as an array.

SELECT map_values(metadata) AS vals
FROM my_namespace.products
LIMIT 5

map_extract

Returns the value for a specific key.

SELECT map_extract(metadata, 'source') AS source,
       map_extract(metadata, 'store_name') AS store
FROM my_namespace.products
LIMIT 5

Creating maps inline

SELECT map(make_array('a', 'b'), make_array(1, 2)) AS m
FROM my_namespace.sales_data
LIMIT 1

Complete function index

Struct functions

FunctionDescription
struct_col['field']Bracket notation field access
get_field(struct, 'field')Function-based field access
named_struct(k1, v1, ...)Create struct with named fields
struct(v1, v2, ...)Create struct with positional fields

Array functions

FunctionDescription
make_array(v1, v2, ...)Create array from values
string_to_array(str, delim)Split string into array
range(start, stop)Generate integer range (exclusive stop)
generate_series(start, stop)Generate integer series (inclusive stop)
array_length(arr)Number of elements
cardinality(arr)Number of elements
empty(arr)True if empty
array_ndims(arr)Number of dimensions
array_dims(arr)Dimension information
array_has(arr, val)Contains check
array_has_all(arr, arr2)Contains all check
array_has_any(arr, arr2)Contains any check
array_position(arr, val)First position of value
array_positions(arr, val)All positions of value
array_sort(arr)Sort elements
array_reverse(arr)Reverse order
array_distinct(arr)Remove duplicates
flatten(arr)Flatten one level
array_slice(arr, start, end)Extract sub-array
array_append(arr, val)Append to end
array_prepend(val, arr)Prepend to start
array_concat(arr1, arr2)Concatenate arrays
array_remove(arr, val)Remove first occurrence
array_remove_all(arr, val)Remove all occurrences
array_remove_n(arr, val, n)Remove first n occurrences
array_replace(arr, old, new)Replace first occurrence
array_replace_n(arr, old, new, n)Replace first n occurrences
array_replace_all(arr, old, new)Replace all occurrences
array_pop_back(arr)Remove last element
array_pop_front(arr)Remove first element
array_repeat(val, n)Repeat value n times
array_resize(arr, size, default)Resize with default fill
array_intersect(arr1, arr2)Common elements
array_union(arr1, arr2)Union of elements
array_except(arr1, arr2)Difference of elements
array_max(arr)Maximum value
array_min(arr)Minimum value
array_any_value(arr)First non-NULL value
array_to_string(arr, delim)Join elements as string
array_element(arr, idx)Element at index

Map functions

FunctionDescription
map(keys_arr, vals_arr)Create map from key and value arrays
map_keys(map)All keys as array
map_values(map)All values as array
map_extract(map, key)Value for a specific key