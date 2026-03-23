Complex types
R2 SQL supports querying struct, array, and map column types stored in Iceberg tables. This page covers access patterns, supported functions, and examples for each type.
Struct columns contain named fields. Access fields using bracket notation or the
get_field() function.
Array columns contain ordered lists of values. Array indexing is 1-based.
Creates an array from a list of values.
Splits a string into an array by a delimiter.
Generates an array of integers from start (inclusive) to stop (exclusive).
Generates an array of integers from start to stop (inclusive).
Returns the number of elements in an array.
Returns the total number of elements in an array. Alias for
array_length.
Returns true if an array has zero elements.
Returns the number of dimensions of an array.
Returns the dimensions of an array.
Returns true if an array contains a value.
Returns true if the first array contains all elements of the second.
Returns true if the first array contains any element of the second.
Returns the position of the first occurrence of a value (1-indexed). Returns 0 if not found.
Returns all positions of a value as an array.
Sorts array elements.
Reverses the order of array elements.
Removes duplicate elements from an array.
Flattens a nested array by one level.
Returns a slice of an array from a start index to an end index (both inclusive, 1-indexed).
Appends a value to the end of an array.
Prepends a value to the beginning of an array.
Concatenates two or more arrays.
Removes the first occurrence of a value from an array.
Removes all occurrences of a value from an array.
Removes the first n occurrences of a value from an array.
Replaces the first occurrence of a value in an array.
Replaces the first n occurrences of a value in an array.
Replaces all occurrences of a value in an array.
Removes the last element from an array.
Removes the first element from an array.
Repeats a value a given number of times as an array.
Resizes an array to a given length, filling with a default value.
Returns elements common to both arrays.
Returns all unique elements from both arrays.
Returns elements in the first array that are not in the second.
Returns the maximum value in an array.
Returns the minimum value in an array.
Returns the first non-NULL value in an array.
Returns the element at a given index (1-indexed). Equivalent to bracket-notation access (
arr[idx]).
Joins array elements into a string with a separator.
Map columns store key-value pairs. Use
map_keys,
map_values, and
map_extract to query them.
Returns all keys from a map as an array.
Returns all values from a map as an array.
Returns the value for a specific key.
|Function
|Description
struct_col['field']
|Bracket notation field access
get_field(struct, 'field')
|Function-based field access
named_struct(k1, v1, ...)
|Create struct with named fields
struct(v1, v2, ...)
|Create struct with positional fields
|Function
|Description
make_array(v1, v2, ...)
|Create array from values
string_to_array(str, delim)
|Split string into array
range(start, stop)
|Generate integer range (exclusive stop)
generate_series(start, stop)
|Generate integer series (inclusive stop)
array_length(arr)
|Number of elements
cardinality(arr)
|Number of elements
empty(arr)
|True if empty
array_ndims(arr)
|Number of dimensions
array_dims(arr)
|Dimension information
array_has(arr, val)
|Contains check
array_has_all(arr, arr2)
|Contains all check
array_has_any(arr, arr2)
|Contains any check
array_position(arr, val)
|First position of value
array_positions(arr, val)
|All positions of value
array_sort(arr)
|Sort elements
array_reverse(arr)
|Reverse order
array_distinct(arr)
|Remove duplicates
flatten(arr)
|Flatten one level
array_slice(arr, start, end)
|Extract sub-array
array_append(arr, val)
|Append to end
array_prepend(val, arr)
|Prepend to start
array_concat(arr1, arr2)
|Concatenate arrays
array_remove(arr, val)
|Remove first occurrence
array_remove_all(arr, val)
|Remove all occurrences
array_remove_n(arr, val, n)
|Remove first n occurrences
array_replace(arr, old, new)
|Replace first occurrence
array_replace_n(arr, old, new, n)
|Replace first n occurrences
array_replace_all(arr, old, new)
|Replace all occurrences
array_pop_back(arr)
|Remove last element
array_pop_front(arr)
|Remove first element
array_repeat(val, n)
|Repeat value n times
array_resize(arr, size, default)
|Resize with default fill
array_intersect(arr1, arr2)
|Common elements
array_union(arr1, arr2)
|Union of elements
array_except(arr1, arr2)
|Difference of elements
array_max(arr)
|Maximum value
array_min(arr)
|Minimum value
array_any_value(arr)
|First non-NULL value
array_to_string(arr, delim)
|Join elements as string
array_element(arr, idx)
|Element at index
|Function
|Description
map(keys_arr, vals_arr)
|Create map from key and value arrays
map_keys(map)
|All keys as array
map_values(map)
|All values as array
map_extract(map, key)
|Value for a specific key