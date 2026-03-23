Complex types

R2 SQL supports querying struct, array, and map column types stored in Iceberg tables. This page covers access patterns, supported functions, and examples for each type.

Structs

Struct columns contain named fields. Access fields using bracket notation or the get_field() function.

Bracket notation

SELECT pricing['price'] AS price, pricing['discount_percent'] AS discount FROM my_namespace.products LIMIT 5

get_field function

SELECT get_field(pricing, 'price' ) AS price, get_field(pricing, 'discount_percent' ) AS discount FROM my_namespace.products LIMIT 5

Struct fields in WHERE

SELECT customer_id, pricing['price'] AS price FROM my_namespace.products WHERE pricing['price'] > 50 LIMIT 10

Struct fields in ORDER BY

SELECT customer_id, pricing['price'] AS price FROM my_namespace.products WHERE pricing['price'] IS NOT NULL ORDER BY pricing['price'] DESC LIMIT 10

Struct fields in GROUP BY

SELECT platforms['windows'] AS windows_support, COUNT ( * ) AS product_count, AVG (pricing['price']) AS avg_price FROM my_namespace.products WHERE pricing['price'] IS NOT NULL GROUP BY platforms['windows']

Creating structs inline

-- named_struct creates a struct with named fields SELECT named_struct( 'id' , customer_id, 'amount' , total_amount) AS info FROM my_namespace.sales_data WHERE total_amount IS NOT NULL LIMIT 1 -- struct creates a struct with positional fields SELECT struct(customer_id, total_amount, region) AS info FROM my_namespace.sales_data WHERE total_amount IS NOT NULL LIMIT 1

Arrays

Array columns contain ordered lists of values. Array indexing is 1-based.

Index access

SELECT customer_id, tags[1] AS first_tag, tags[2] AS second_tag FROM my_namespace.products LIMIT 5

Create arrays

Creates an array from a list of values.

SELECT make_array( 1 , 2 , 3 ) AS nums FROM my_namespace.sales_data LIMIT 1

Splits a string into an array by a delimiter.

SELECT string_to_array(categories, ',' ) AS cat_array FROM my_namespace.products WHERE categories IS NOT NULL LIMIT 5

range

Generates an array of integers from start (inclusive) to stop (exclusive).

SELECT range ( 0 , 5 ) AS nums FROM my_namespace.sales_data LIMIT 1

Generates an array of integers from start to stop (inclusive).

SELECT generate_series ( 1 , 5 ) AS nums FROM my_namespace.sales_data LIMIT 1

Inspect arrays

Returns the number of elements in an array.

SELECT customer_id, array_length(tags) AS tag_count FROM my_namespace.products LIMIT 5

cardinality

Returns the total number of elements in an array. Alias for array_length .

SELECT customer_id, cardinality(tags) AS tag_count FROM my_namespace.products LIMIT 5

empty

Returns true if an array has zero elements.

SELECT customer_id, empty (tags) AS has_no_tags FROM my_namespace.products LIMIT 5

Returns the number of dimensions of an array.

SELECT array_ndims(make_array( 1 , 2 , 3 )) AS ndims FROM my_namespace.sales_data LIMIT 1

Returns the dimensions of an array.

SELECT array_dims(make_array( 1 , 2 , 3 )) AS dims FROM my_namespace.sales_data LIMIT 1

Search arrays

Returns true if an array contains a value.

SELECT customer_id, array_has(tags, 'premium' ) AS is_premium FROM my_namespace.products LIMIT 5

Returns true if the first array contains all elements of the second.

SELECT array_has_all(make_array( 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ), make_array( 2 , 3 )) AS has_all FROM my_namespace.sales_data LIMIT 1

Returns true if the first array contains any element of the second.

SELECT array_has_any(make_array( 1 , 2 , 3 ), make_array( 3 , 4 , 5 )) AS has_any FROM my_namespace.sales_data LIMIT 1

Returns the position of the first occurrence of a value (1-indexed). Returns 0 if not found.

SELECT array_position(make_array( 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'b' ), 'b' ) AS pos FROM my_namespace.sales_data LIMIT 1

Returns all positions of a value as an array.

SELECT array_positions(make_array( 1 , 2 , 1 , 3 , 1 ), 1 ) AS positions FROM my_namespace.sales_data LIMIT 1

Transform arrays

Sorts array elements.

SELECT array_sort(make_array( 3 , 1 , 2 )) AS sorted FROM my_namespace.sales_data LIMIT 1

Reverses the order of array elements.

SELECT array_reverse(make_array( 1 , 2 , 3 )) AS reversed FROM my_namespace.sales_data LIMIT 1

Removes duplicate elements from an array.

SELECT array_distinct(make_array( 1 , 2 , 2 , 3 , 3 , 3 )) AS unique_vals FROM my_namespace.sales_data LIMIT 1

flatten

Flattens a nested array by one level.

SELECT flatten(make_array(make_array( 1 , 2 ), make_array( 3 , 4 ))) AS flat FROM my_namespace.sales_data LIMIT 1

Returns a slice of an array from a start index to an end index (both inclusive, 1-indexed).

SELECT array_slice(make_array( 10 , 20 , 30 , 40 , 50 ), 2 , 4 ) AS sliced FROM my_namespace.sales_data LIMIT 1

Modify arrays

Appends a value to the end of an array.

SELECT array_append(make_array( 1 , 2 , 3 ), 4 ) AS appended FROM my_namespace.sales_data LIMIT 1

Prepends a value to the beginning of an array.

SELECT array_prepend( 0 , make_array( 1 , 2 , 3 )) AS prepended FROM my_namespace.sales_data LIMIT 1

Concatenates two or more arrays.

SELECT array_concat(make_array( 1 , 2 ), make_array( 3 , 4 )) AS merged FROM my_namespace.sales_data LIMIT 1

Removes the first occurrence of a value from an array.

SELECT array_remove(make_array( 1 , 2 , 3 , 2 ), 2 ) AS result FROM my_namespace.sales_data LIMIT 1

Removes all occurrences of a value from an array.

SELECT array_remove_all(make_array( 1 , 2 , 3 , 2 , 2 ), 2 ) AS result FROM my_namespace.sales_data LIMIT 1

Removes the first n occurrences of a value from an array.

SELECT array_remove_n(make_array( 1 , 2 , 2 , 2 , 3 ), 2 , 2 ) AS result FROM my_namespace.sales_data LIMIT 1

Replaces the first occurrence of a value in an array.

SELECT array_replace(make_array( 1 , 2 , 3 ), 2 , 99 ) AS result FROM my_namespace.sales_data LIMIT 1

Replaces the first n occurrences of a value in an array.

SELECT array_replace_n(make_array( 1 , 2 , 2 , 2 , 3 ), 2 , 99 , 2 ) AS result FROM my_namespace.sales_data LIMIT 1

Replaces all occurrences of a value in an array.

SELECT array_replace_all(make_array( 1 , 2 , 3 , 2 ), 2 , 99 ) AS result FROM my_namespace.sales_data LIMIT 1

Removes the last element from an array.

SELECT array_pop_back(make_array( 1 , 2 , 3 )) AS result FROM my_namespace.sales_data LIMIT 1

Removes the first element from an array.

SELECT array_pop_front(make_array( 1 , 2 , 3 )) AS result FROM my_namespace.sales_data LIMIT 1

Repeats a value a given number of times as an array.

SELECT array_repeat(region, 3 ) AS repeated FROM my_namespace.sales_data LIMIT 1

Resizes an array to a given length, filling with a default value.

SELECT array_resize(make_array( 1 , 2 ), 5 , 0 ) AS resized FROM my_namespace.sales_data LIMIT 1

Set operations on arrays

Returns elements common to both arrays.

SELECT array_intersect(make_array( 1 , 2 , 3 ), make_array( 2 , 3 , 4 )) AS common FROM my_namespace.sales_data LIMIT 1

Returns all unique elements from both arrays.

SELECT array_union(make_array( 1 , 2 , 3 ), make_array( 3 , 4 , 5 )) AS merged FROM my_namespace.sales_data LIMIT 1

Returns elements in the first array that are not in the second.

SELECT array_except(make_array( 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ), make_array( 2 , 4 )) AS diff FROM my_namespace.sales_data LIMIT 1

Aggregate array values

Returns the maximum value in an array.

SELECT customer_id, array_max(scores) AS max_score FROM my_namespace.products LIMIT 5

Returns the minimum value in an array.

SELECT customer_id, array_min(scores) AS min_score FROM my_namespace.products LIMIT 5

Returns the first non-NULL value in an array.

SELECT array_any_value(make_array( NULL , 42 , NULL )) AS first_val FROM my_namespace.sales_data LIMIT 1

Returns the element at a given index (1-indexed). Equivalent to bracket-notation access ( arr[idx] ).

SELECT array_element(make_array( 10 , 20 , 30 ), 2 ) AS second_val FROM my_namespace.sales_data LIMIT 1

Convert arrays

Joins array elements into a string with a separator.

SELECT customer_id, array_to_string(tags, ', ' ) AS tag_list FROM my_namespace.products LIMIT 5

Maps

Map columns store key-value pairs. Use map_keys , map_values , and map_extract to query them.

Returns all keys from a map as an array.

SELECT map_keys(metadata) AS keys FROM my_namespace.products LIMIT 5

Returns all values from a map as an array.

SELECT map_values(metadata) AS vals FROM my_namespace.products LIMIT 5

Returns the value for a specific key.

SELECT map_extract(metadata, 'source' ) AS source, map_extract(metadata, 'store_name' ) AS store FROM my_namespace.products LIMIT 5

Creating maps inline

SELECT map(make_array( 'a' , 'b' ), make_array( 1 , 2 )) AS m FROM my_namespace.sales_data LIMIT 1

Complete function index

Struct functions

Function Description struct_col['field'] Bracket notation field access get_field(struct, 'field') Function-based field access named_struct(k1, v1, ...) Create struct with named fields struct(v1, v2, ...) Create struct with positional fields

Array functions

Function Description make_array(v1, v2, ...) Create array from values string_to_array(str, delim) Split string into array range(start, stop) Generate integer range (exclusive stop) generate_series(start, stop) Generate integer series (inclusive stop) array_length(arr) Number of elements cardinality(arr) Number of elements empty(arr) True if empty array_ndims(arr) Number of dimensions array_dims(arr) Dimension information array_has(arr, val) Contains check array_has_all(arr, arr2) Contains all check array_has_any(arr, arr2) Contains any check array_position(arr, val) First position of value array_positions(arr, val) All positions of value array_sort(arr) Sort elements array_reverse(arr) Reverse order array_distinct(arr) Remove duplicates flatten(arr) Flatten one level array_slice(arr, start, end) Extract sub-array array_append(arr, val) Append to end array_prepend(val, arr) Prepend to start array_concat(arr1, arr2) Concatenate arrays array_remove(arr, val) Remove first occurrence array_remove_all(arr, val) Remove all occurrences array_remove_n(arr, val, n) Remove first n occurrences array_replace(arr, old, new) Replace first occurrence array_replace_n(arr, old, new, n) Replace first n occurrences array_replace_all(arr, old, new) Replace all occurrences array_pop_back(arr) Remove last element array_pop_front(arr) Remove first element array_repeat(val, n) Repeat value n times array_resize(arr, size, default) Resize with default fill array_intersect(arr1, arr2) Common elements array_union(arr1, arr2) Union of elements array_except(arr1, arr2) Difference of elements array_max(arr) Maximum value array_min(arr) Minimum value array_any_value(arr) First non-NULL value array_to_string(arr, delim) Join elements as string array_element(arr, idx) Element at index

Map functions