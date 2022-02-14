On-ramp
You can use a variety of on-ramp options with Magic WAN, including Anycast GRE tunnels, Cloudflare Network Interconnect, Cloudflare Tunnel, WARP, or one of Cloudflare's Network On-ramp partners.
Set up a GRE on-ramp using Gateway
Before you can begin using GRE as on-ramp, you must have already completed onboarding with Magic WAN.
1. Enable Gateway
Contact your account manager to enable Teams Gateway on your account.
2. Set up your client
First, reserve an IP for the GRE tunnel and then create a VM instance. The example below uses the Google Cloud Platform, but you should set up a GRE tunnel from the device on your side.
Reserve an IP for the GRE tunnel
gcloud compute addresses create $ADDRESS_NAME --region=$REGION
Create a new GCP VM instance
gcloud compute instances create $VM_NAME --address=$ADDRESS_NAME --tags=gre-inbound --zone=$ZONE
3. Set up the GRE tunnel and static route to Cloudflare
Add a new GRE tunnel to your account config
- name: mt-gw-gcp remote: $IP_ADDRESS local: <your cf_gre_ip> addrs: - 10.0.0.1/31 check_health: false
Add a new static route
Note the RFC1918 address used for the prefix. This address is assigned to the GCP instance so that the Gateway response can come down this tunnel. In the example below, replace
1234 with your account ID.
cloudflared access curl "https://conduit-api.cfdata.org/accounts/1234/routes" --data '{"routes": [{"prefix":"10.0.0.100/32","nexthop":"10.0.0.0","priority":100}]}'
4. Set up a GRE tunnel in GCP
gcloud beta compute ssh "$VM_NAME" --project "magic-transit"# Get the private ip address of the instanceip addr show dev ens4 | grep "inet 10"# Create the gre tunnelip tunnel add cf-gw-upgrade mode gre remote <cf_gre_ip> local <private ip of instance> ttl 255ip link set cf-gw-gcp# Add an address pair to the tunnelip addr add 10.0.0.0/31 dev cf-gw-gcp
5. Route web requests over the GRE tunnel
With the GRE tunnel set up on both sides, now you need to route web requests from the GCP node over the tunnel to Cloudflare. In the example below, we also included a rule that says any traffic from a private IP should go over this GRE tunnel.
# bind an ip address to source requests fromip addr add 10.0.0.100/32 dev loip link set dev lo up # Add a table and a rule to route requests from 10.0.0.100 over the GRE tunnelecho "100 onramp" >> /etc/iproute2/rt_tablesip route add default via 10.0.0.1 table onrampip rule add from 10.0.0.100/32 table onramp
6. Generate requests
curl --interface 10.0.0.100 -sk https://cloudflare.com/cdn-cgi/trace
Now when you navigate to the Teams Dashboard under Logs > Gateway > HTTP, your connection should be listed.