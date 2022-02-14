On-ramp

You can use a variety of on-ramp options with Magic WAN, including Anycast GRE tunnels External link icon Open external link, Cloudflare Network Interconnect External link icon Open external link, Cloudflare Tunnel External link icon Open external link, WARP External link icon Open external link, or one of Cloudflare's Network On-ramp partners External link icon Open external link.

​ Set up a GRE on-ramp using Gateway

Before you can begin using GRE as on-ramp, you must have already completed onboarding with Magic WAN.

​ 1. Enable Gateway

Contact your account manager to enable Teams Gateway on your account.

​ 2. Set up your client

First, reserve an IP for the GRE tunnel and then create a VM instance. The example below uses the Google Cloud Platform, but you should set up a GRE tunnel from the device on your side.

Reserve an IP for the GRE tunnel

gcloud compute addresses create $ADDRESS_NAME --region=$REGION

Create a new GCP VM instance

gcloud compute instances create $VM_NAME --address=$ADDRESS_NAME --tags=gre-inbound --zone=$ZONE

​ 3. Set up the GRE tunnel and static route to Cloudflare

Add a new GRE tunnel to your account config

- name : mt - gw - gcp remote : $ IP_ADDRESS local : < your cf_gre_ip > addrs : - 10.0 .0 .1 / 31 check_health : false

Add a new static route

Note the RFC1918 address used for the prefix. This address is assigned to the GCP instance so that the Gateway response can come down this tunnel. In the example below, replace 1234 with your account ID.

cloudflared access curl "https://conduit-api.cfdata.org/accounts/1234/routes" -- data '{"routes": [{"prefix":"10.0.0.100/32","nexthop":"10.0.0.0","priority":100}]}'

​ 4. Set up a GRE tunnel in GCP

gcloud beta compute ssh "$VM_NAME" -- project "magic-transit" # Get the private ip address of the instance ip addr show dev ens4 | grep "inet 10" # Create the gre tunnelip tunnel add cf - gw - upgrade mode gre remote < cf_gre_ip > local < private ip of instance > ttl 255 ip link set cf - gw - gcp # Add an address pair to the tunnel ip addr add 10.0 .0 .0 / 31 dev cf - gw - gcp

​ 5. Route web requests over the GRE tunnel

With the GRE tunnel set up on both sides, now you need to route web requests from the GCP node over the tunnel to Cloudflare. In the example below, we also included a rule that says any traffic from a private IP should go over this GRE tunnel.

# bind an ip address to source requests from ip addr add 10.0 .0 .100 / 32 dev lo ip link set dev lo up # Add a table and a rule to route requests from 10.0 .0 .100 over the GRE tunnel echo "100 onramp" >> / etc / iproute2 / rt_tables ip route add default via 10.0 .0 .1 table onramp ip rule add from 10.0 .0 .100 / 32 table onramp

​ 6. Generate requests

curl --interface 10.0.0.100 -sk https://cloudflare.com/cdn-cgi/trace