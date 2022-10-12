Cisco IOS XE
This tutorial contains a configuration example for setting up an IPsec tunnel between Cisco IOS XE and Cloudflare.
crypto ikev2 proposal default encryption aes-gcm-256 integrity sha512 sha384 sha256 sha1 group 14 19 20 !crypto ikev2 keyring CLOUDFLARE_KEY peer CLOUDFLARE_1 address $cf_anycastIP_1 pre-shared-key $tunnel_passphrase peer CLOUDFLARE_2 address $cf_anycastIP_2 pre-shared-key $tunnel_passphrase
!crypto ipsec transform-set CF_TSET esp-gcm 256
!crypto ipsec fragmentation after-encryption!crypto ikev2 profile CLOUDFLARE_1 match identity remote address $cf_anycastIP_1 identity local fqdn $cf_tunnel_acc_id authentication remote pre-share authentication local pre-share keyring local CLOUDFLARE_KEY lifetime 86400 no config-exchange request !crypto ikev2 profile CLOUDFLARE_2 match identity remote address $cf_anycastIP_2 identity local email $cf_tunnel_acc_id authentication remote pre-share authentication local pre-share keyring local CLOUDFLARE_KEY lifetime 86400 no config-exchange request!crypto ipsec profile CLOUDFLARE_1 set security-association lifetime kilobytes disable set security-association replay disable set pfs group14 set security-policy limit 1 set transform-set CF_TSET set ikev2-profile CLOUDFLARE_1 !crypto ipsec profile CLOUDFLARE_2 set security-association lifetime kilobytes disable set security-association replay disable set pfs group14 set security-policy limit 1 set transform-set CF_TSET set ikev2-profile CLOUDFLARE_2!interface Tunnel101 ip address $tun_src_ip_1 $tun_mask ip mtu <MTU> ip tcp adjust-mss 1360 tunnel path-mtu-discovery tunnel source $wan_ip_1 tunnel mode ipsec ipv4 tunnel destination $cf_anycastIP_1 tunnel protection ipsec profile CLOUDFLARE_1!interface Tunnel102 ip address $tun_src_ip_2 $tun_mask ip mtu <MTU> ip tcp adjust-mss 1360 tunnel path-mtu-discovery tunnel source $wan_ip_2 tunnel mode ipsec ipv4 tunnel destination $cf_anycastIP_2 tunnel protection ipsec profile CLOUDFLARE_2!
ip route 10.0.0.0 255.0.0.0 tunnel101ip route 10.0.0.0 255.0.0.0 tunnel102 100
!end
show crypto session detailshow crypto session remote $cf_anycastIP_2 detail