VyOS

This tutorial contains configuration information and a sample template for using a VyOS device with an IPsec configuration.

vti <NAME_OF_VTI_INTERFACE — Specifies the virtual tunnel interface of the IPsec tunnel.

— Specifies the virtual tunnel interface of the IPsec tunnel. esp-group <NAME_OF_ESP_GROUP> - Defines the ESP group for encrypted traffic defined by the tunnel or defines a particular ESP policy or profile.

- Defines the ESP group for encrypted traffic defined by the tunnel or defines a particular ESP policy or profile. ike-group <NAME_OF_IKE_GROUP> - Defines IKE group to use for key exchanges or defines a particular IKE policy or profile.

- Defines IKE group to use for key exchanges or defines a particular IKE policy or profile. The IP addresses of the IPsec tunnel interfaces on both ends of the tunnel should be a pair of private IP addresses (RFC 1918) on the same /31 or /30 subnet, essentially specifying a point-to-point link.

The IPsec tunnel endpoint on this VyOS router is the <IP_ADDR_OF_UPLINK_INTF_TO_INTERNET/WAN> .

. The IP address of the IPsec tunnel endpoint on the Cloudflare side is the Anycast IP address provided by Cloudflare.

This router is configured to initiate the IPsec tunnel connection.

​​ Configuration parameters

​​ Phase 1

Encryption AES-GCM with 128-bit or 256-bit key length

Integrity SHA512



​​ Phase 2

Encryption AES-GCM with 128-bit or 256-bit key length

Integrity SHA512

PFS group DH group 14 (2048-bit MODP group)



​​ Configuration template