strongSwan
This tutorial explains how to set up strongSwan along with Magic WAN. You will learn how to configure strongSwan, configure an IPsec tunnel and create a Policy Based Routing.
1. Health checks configuration
Start by configuring the symmetric health checks target for Magic WAN as explained in tunnel health checks. For this particular tutorial, we are using
172.64.240.252 as the target IP address, and
type as the request.
This can be set up with the API. For example:
$ curl --request PUT \ --url https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_identifier}/magic/ipsec_tunnels/{tunnel_identifier} \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --header 'X-Auth-Email: <YOUR_EMAIL> ' \ --data '{ "health_check": { "enabled":true, "target":"172.64.240.252", "type":"request", "rate":"mid" }}'
2. Configure StrongSwan
- Start by installing StrongSwan. For example, open the console and run:
$ sudo apt-get install strongswan -y
- After StrongSwan finishes installing, go to
/etc/strongswan.confto edit the configuration file and add the following settings:
charon { load_modular = yes install_routes = no install_virtual_ip = no
plugins { include strongswan.d/charon/*.conf }}
include strongswan.d/*.conf
3. Configure IPsec file
- Go to
/etc/ipsec.confand add the following settings:
# ipsec.conf - strongSwan IPsec configuration fileconfig setup charondebug="all" uniqueids = yes conn %default ikelifetime=4h rekey=yes reauth=no keyexchange=ikev2 authby=secret dpdaction=restart closeaction=restart # Sample VPN connectionsconn cloudflare-ipsec auto=start type=tunnel fragmentation=no leftauth=psk # Private IP of the VM left=%any # Tunnel ID from dashboard, in this example FQDN is used leftid=<YOUR_TUNNEL_ID>.<YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID>.ipsec.cloudflare.com leftsubnet=0.0.0.0/0 # Cloudflare anycast IP right=<YOUR_CLOUDFLARE_ANYCAST_IP> rightid=<YOUR_CLOUDFLARE_ANYCAST_IP> rightsubnet=0.0.0.0/0 rightauth=psk ike=aes256-sha256-modp2048! esp=aes256-sha256-modp2048! replay_window=0 mark_in=42 mark_out=42 leftupdown=/etc/strongswan.d/ipsec-vti.sh
Now, you need to create a virtual tunnel interface (VTI) with the IP we configured earlier as the target for Cloudflare’s health checks (
172.64.240.252) to route IPsec packets. Go to
/etc/strongswan.d/
Create a script called
ipsec-vti.shand add the following:
#!/bin/bash set -o nounsetset -o errexit VTI_IF="vti0" case "${PLUTO_VERB}" in up-client) ip tunnel add "${VTI_IF}" local "${PLUTO_ME}" remote "${PLUTO_PEER}" mode vti \ key "${PLUTO_MARK_OUT%%/*}" ip link set "${VTI_IF}" up ip addr add 172.64.240.252/32 dev vti0 sysctl -w "net.ipv4.conf.${VTI_IF}.disable_policy=1" sysctl -w "net.ipv4.conf.${VTI_IF}.rp_filter=0" sysctl -w "net.ipv4.conf.all.rp_filter=0" ip rule add from 172.64.240.252 lookup viatunicmp ip route add default dev vti0 table viatunicmp ;; down-client) ip tunnel del "${VTI_IF}" ip rule del from 172.64.240.252 lookup viatunicmp ip route del default dev vti0 table viatunicmp ;;esacecho "executed"
4. Add Policy Based Routing (PBR)
Although the IPsec tunnel is working as is, we need to create Policy Based Routing (PBR) to redirect returning traffic via the IPsec tunnel. Without it, the ICMP replies to the health probes sent by Cloudflare will be returned via the Internet, instead of the same IPsec tunnel. This is required to avoid any potential issues.
To accomplish this, the tutorial uses iproute2 to route IP packets from
172.63.240.252 to the tunnel interface.
Go to
/etc/iproute2/.
Edit the
rt_tablesfile to add a routing table number and name. In this example, we used
viatunicmpas the name and
200as the number for the routing table.
## reserved values#255 local254 main253 default0 unspec200 viatunicmp## local##1 inr.ruhep
- Open the console and add a rule to match the routing table just created. This rule instructs the system to use routing table
viatunicmpif the packet’s source address is
172.64.240.252:
$ ip rule add from 172.64.240.252 lookup viatunicmp
- Add a route to the newly created routing table
viatunicmp. This is the default route via the interface
vti0in the
viatunicmptable.
$ ip route add default dev vti0 table viatunicmp
- Now, you can
startIPsec. You can also
stop,
restartand show the
statusfor the IPsec connection:
$ ipsec startSecurity Associations (1 up, 0 connecting):cloudflare-ipsec[1]: ESTABLISHED 96 minutes ago, <IPSEC_TUNNEL_IDENTIFIER>.ipsec.cloudflare.com]...162.159.67.88[162.159.67.88]cloudflare-ipsec{4}: INSTALLED, TUNNEL, reqid 1, ESP SPIs: c4e20a95_i c5373d00_ocloudflare-ipsec{4}: 0.0.0.0/0 === 0.0.0.0/0
5. Check connection status
After you finish configuring StrongSwan with Magic WAN, you can use tcpdump to investigate the status of health checks originated from Cloudflare.
$ sudo tcpdump -i eth0 src 173.245.48.0/20 and dst <your-server-ip> and tcp port 80
In this example, the outgoing Internet interface shows that the IPsec encrypted packets (ESP) from Cloudflare’s health check probes (both the request and response) are going through the IPsec tunnel we configured.
You can also run tcpdump on
vti0 to check the decrypted packets.