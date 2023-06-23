Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall

This tutorial includes the steps required to configure IPsec tunnels to connect a Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) to Cloudflare Magic WAN through a Layer 3 deployment.

​​ Software version tested

PAN-OS 9.1.14-h4

​​ Use Cases

Magic WAN : Connecting two or more locations with RFC-1918 External link icon Open external link private non-routable address space.

: Connecting two or more locations with private non-routable address space. Magic WAN with Cloudflare Zero Trust (Gateway egress): Same as Magic WAN, with the addition of outbound Internet access from Magic WAN protected sites egressing the Cloudflare edge network.

This tutorial assumes you have a standalone NGFW with two network interfaces:

One in a trust security zone ( Trust_L3_Zone ) with an RFC-1918 External link icon Open external link non-Internet routable IP address (internal network);

) with an non-Internet routable IP address (internal network); And the other in an untrust security zone ( Untrust_L3_Zone ) with a legally routable IP address (Internet facing).

Additionally, there must be a default gateway set on the Virtual Router (default) pointing to the router of your Internet service provider(s).

The following IP addresses are used throughout this tutorial. Any legally routable IP addresses have been replaced with IPv4 Address Blocks Reserved for Documentation ( RFC5737 External link icon Open external link ) addresses within the 203.0.113.0/24 subnet.

Description Address Address NGFW external interface 203.0.113.254/24 NGFW internal interface 10.1.100.254/24 Local trust subnet (LAN) 10.1.100.0/24 NGFW tunnel interface 01 10.252.2.26/31 (Cloudflare side) 10.252.2.27/31 (NGFW side) NGFW tunnel interface 02 10.252.2.28/31 (Cloudflare side) 10.252.2.29/31 (NGFW side) Magic WAN Anycast IP 162.159.66.164 172.64.242.164 Magic WAN health check Anycast IP 172.64.240.253 172.64.240.254 VLAN0010 - remote Magic WAN site 10.1.10.0/24 VLAN0020 - remote Magic WAN site 10.1.20.0/24

​​ Cloudflare Magic WAN

​​ Magic IPsec Tunnels

Use the Cloudflare dashboard or API to configure two IPsec Tunnels. The settings mentioned in Add IPsec tunnels below are used for the IPsec tunnels referenced throughout the remainder of this guide.

These are the target IP addresses for bidirectional tunnel health checks:

172.64.240.253 : Use with the primary IPsec tunnel.

: Use with the primary IPsec tunnel. 172.64.240.254 : Use with the secondary IPsec tunnel.

You need to configure bidirectional health checks with Magic WAN. The settings must include custom target IP addresses for each tunnel. Additionally, Cloudflare recommends that you lower the rate at which health check probes are sent.

​​ Add IPsec tunnels

Follow the Add tunnels instructions to create the required IPsec tunnels with the following options: Tunnel name : SFO_IPSEC_TUN01

: Interface address : 10.252.2.96/31

: Customer endpoint : 203.0.113.254

: Cloudflare endpoint : 162.159.66.164

: Health check rate : Low (default value is Medium)

: Low (default value is Medium) Health check type : Reply

: Reply Health check target : Custom (default is Default)

: Custom (default is Default) Target address: 172.64.240.253 Select Add pre-shared key later > Add tunnels. Repeat the process to create a second IPsec tunnel with the following options: Tunnel name : SFO_IPSEC_TUN02

: Interface address : 10.252.2.98/31

: Customer endpoint : 203.0.113.254

: Cloudflare endpoint : 172.64.242.164

: Health check rate : Low (default value is Medium)

: Low (default value is Medium) Health check type : Reply

: Reply Health check target : Custom (default is Default)

: Custom (default is Default) Target address: 172.64.240.254

​​ Generate Pre-shared keys

When you create IPSec tunnels with the option Add pre-shared key later, the Cloudflare dashboard will show you a warning indicator:

Select Edit to edit the properties of each tunnel. Select Generate a new pre-shared key > Update and generate pre-shared key. Copy the pre-shared key value for each of your IPsec tunnels, and save these values somewhere safe. Then, select Done.

​​ IPsec identifier - FQDN (Fully Qualified Domain Name)

After creating your IPsec tunnels, the Cloudflare dashboard will list them under the Tunnels tab. Select the arrow (>) on each of your IPsec tunnel to collect the FQDN ID value from each of them. The FQDN ID value will be required when configuring IKE Phase 1 on the Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall.

​​ Magic Static Routes

If you refer to the Environment section, you will notice there is one subnet within Trust_L3_Zone : 10.1.100.0/24 .

Create a static route for each of the two IPsec tunnels configured in the previous section, with the following settings (settings not mentioned here can be left with their default settings):

​​ Tunnel 01

Description : SFO_VLAN100_01

: Prefix : 10.1.100.0/24

: Tunnel/Next hop: SFO_IPSEC_TUN01

​​ Tunnel 02

Description : SFO_VLAN100_02

: Prefix : 10.1.100.0/24

: Tunnel/Next hop: SFO_IPSEC_TUN02

​​ Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall

While Tags are optional External link icon Open external link , they can greatly improve object and policy visibility. The following color scheme was implemented in this configuration:

Tag Color Trust_L3_Zone Green Untrust_L3_Zone Red Cloudflare_L3_Zone Orange

Use the Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall command-Line to set the tags:

set tag Trust_L3_Zone color color2 set tag Untrust_L3_Zone color color1 set tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone color color6

The use of Address and Address Group objects wherever possible is strongly encouraged. These objects ensure that configuration elements that reference them are defined accurately and consistently.

Any configuration changes should be applied to the objects and will automatically be applied throughout the remainder of the configuration.

​​ Address Objects

Any objects without a netmask specified are /32 .

Name Type Address Tags CF_Health_Check_Anycast_01 IP Netmask 172.64.240.253 Cloudflare_L3_Zone CF_Health_Check_Anycast_02 IP Netmask 172.64.240.254 Cloudflare_L3_Zone CF_Magic_WAN_Anycast_01 IP Netmask 162.159.66.164 Cloudflare_L3_Zone CF_Magic_WAN_Anycast_02 IP Netmask 172.64.242.164 Cloudflare_L3_Zone CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_01_Local IP Netmask 10.252.2.27/31 Cloudflare_L3_Zone CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_01_Remote IP Netmask 10.252.2.26 Cloudflare_L3_Zone CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_02_Local IP Netmask 10.252.2.29/31 Cloudflare_L3_Zone CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_02_Remote IP Netmask 10.252.2.28 Cloudflare_L3_Zone CF_WARP_Client_Prefix IP Netmask 100.96.0.0/12 Cloudflare_L3_Zone Cloudflare_IPv4_01 IP Netmask 173.245.48.0/20 Cloudflare_L3_Zone Cloudflare_IPv4_02 IP Netmask 103.21.244.0/22 Cloudflare_L3_Zone Cloudflare_IPv4_03 IP Netmask 103.22.200.0/22 Cloudflare_L3_Zone Cloudflare_IPv4_04 IP Netmask 103.31.4.0/22 Cloudflare_L3_Zone Cloudflare_IPv4_05 IP Netmask 141.101.64.0/18 Cloudflare_L3_Zone Cloudflare_IPv4_06 IP Netmask 108.162.192.0/18 Cloudflare_L3_Zone Cloudflare_IPv4_07 IP Netmask 190.93.240.0/20 Cloudflare_L3_Zone Cloudflare_IPv4_08 IP Netmask 188.114.96.0/20 Cloudflare_L3_Zone Cloudflare_IPv4_09 IP Netmask 197.234.240.0/22 Cloudflare_L3_Zone Cloudflare_IPv4_10 IP Netmask 198.41.128.0/17 Cloudflare_L3_Zone Cloudflare_IPv4_11 IP Netmask 162.158.0.0/15 Cloudflare_L3_Zone Cloudflare_IPv4_12 IP Netmask 104.16.0.0/13 Cloudflare_L3_Zone Cloudflare_IPv4_13 IP Netmask 104.24.0.0/14 Cloudflare_L3_Zone Cloudflare_IPv4_14 IP Netmask 172.64.0.0/13 Cloudflare_L3_Zone Cloudflare_IPv4_15 IP Netmask 131.0.72.0/22 Cloudflare_L3_Zone Internet_L3_203-0-113-254--24 IP Netmask 203.0.113.254/24 Untrust_L3_Zone VLAN0010_10-1-10-0--24 IP Netmask 10.1.10.0/24 Cloudflare_L3_Zone VLAN0020_10-1-20-0--24 IP Netmask 10.1.20.0/24 Cloudflare_L3_Zone VLAN0100_10-1-100-0--24 IP Netmask 10.1.100.0/24 Trust_L3_Zone VLAN0100_L3_10-1-100-254--24 IP Netmask 10.1.10.254/24 Trust_L3_Zone

Use the Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall command-Line to set the objects:

set address CF_Health_Check_Anycast_01 ip-netmask 172.64 .240.253 set address CF_Health_Check_Anycast_01 tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone set address CF_Health_Check_Anycast_02 ip-netmask 172.64 .240.254 set address CF_Health_Check_Anycast_02 tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone set address CF_Magic_WAN_Anycast_01 ip-netmask 162.159 .66.164 set address CF_Magic_WAN_Anycast_01 tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone set address CF_Magic_WAN_Anycast_02 ip-netmask 172.64 .242.164 set address CF_Magic_WAN_Anycast_02 tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone set address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_01_Local ip-netmask 10.252 .2.27/31 set address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_01_Local tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone set address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_02_Local ip-netmask 10.252 .2.29/31 set address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_02_Local tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone set address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_01_Remote ip-netmask 10.252 .2.26 set address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_01_Remote tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone set address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_02_Remote ip-netmask 10.252 .2.28 set address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_02_Remote tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone set address CF_WARP_Client_Prefix ip-netmask 100.96 .0.0/12 set address CF_WARP_Client_Prefix tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone set address Cloudflare_IPv4_01 ip-netmask 173.245 .48.0/20 set address Cloudflare_IPv4_01 tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone set address Cloudflare_IPv4_02 ip-netmask 103.21 .244.0/22 set address Cloudflare_IPv4_02 tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone set address Cloudflare_IPv4_03 ip-netmask 103.22 .200.0/22 set address Cloudflare_IPv4_03 tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone set address Cloudflare_IPv4_04 ip-netmask 103.31 .4.0/22 set address Cloudflare_IPv4_04 tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone set address Cloudflare_IPv4_05 ip-netmask 141.101 .64.0/18 set address Cloudflare_IPv4_05 tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone set address Cloudflare_IPv4_06 ip-netmask 108.162 .192.0/18 set address Cloudflare_IPv4_06 tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone set address Cloudflare_IPv4_07 ip-netmask 190.93 .240.0/20 set address Cloudflare_IPv4_07 tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone set address Cloudflare_IPv4_08 ip-netmask 188.114 .96.0/20 set address Cloudflare_IPv4_08 tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone set address Cloudflare_IPv4_09 ip-netmask 197.234 .240.0/22 set address Cloudflare_IPv4_09 tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone set address Cloudflare_IPv4_10 ip-netmask 198.41 .128.0/17 set address Cloudflare_IPv4_10 tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone set address Cloudflare_IPv4_11 ip-netmask 162.158 .0.0/15 set address Cloudflare_IPv4_11 tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone set address Cloudflare_IPv4_12 ip-netmask 104.16 .0.0/13 set address Cloudflare_IPv4_12 tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone set address Cloudflare_IPv4_13 ip-netmask 104.24 .0.0/14 set address Cloudflare_IPv4_13 tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone set address Cloudflare_IPv4_14 ip-netmask 172.64 .0.0/13 set address Cloudflare_IPv4_14 tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone set address Cloudflare_IPv4_15 ip-netmask 131.0 .72.0/22 set address Cloudflare_IPv4_15 tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone set address Internet_L3_203-0-113-254--24 ip-netmask 203.0 .113.254/24 set address Internet_L3_203-0-113-254--24 tag Untrust_L3_Zone set address VLAN0010_10-1-10-0--24 ip-netmask 10.1 .10.0/24 set address VLAN0010_10-1-10-0--24 tag Trust_L3_Zone set address VLAN0020_10-1-20-0--24 ip-netmask 10.1 .20.0/24 set address VLAN0020_10-1-20-0--24 tag Trust_L3_Zone set address VLAN0100_10-1-100-0--24 ip-netmask 10.1 .100.0/24 set address VLAN0100_10-1-100-0--24 tag Trust_L3_Zone set address VLAN0100_L3_10-1-100-254--24 ip-netmask 10.1 .100.254/24 set address VLAN0100_L3_10-1-100-254--24 tag Trust_L3_Zone

​​ Address Group object

The Address Group object used in this configuration provides a single object representation of the entire Cloudflare IPv4 public address space.

Name Type Addresses Tags Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp Static Cloudflare_IPv4_01 Cloudflare_L3_Zone Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp Static Cloudflare_IPv4_02 Cloudflare_L3_Zone Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp Static Cloudflare_IPv4_03 Cloudflare_L3_Zone Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp Static Cloudflare_IPv4_04 Cloudflare_L3_Zone Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp Static Cloudflare_IPv4_05 Cloudflare_L3_Zone Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp Static Cloudflare_IPv4_06 Cloudflare_L3_Zone Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp Static Cloudflare_IPv4_07 Cloudflare_L3_Zone Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp Static Cloudflare_IPv4_08 Cloudflare_L3_Zone Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp Static Cloudflare_IPv4_09 Cloudflare_L3_Zone Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp Static Cloudflare_IPv4_10 Cloudflare_L3_Zone Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp Static Cloudflare_IPv4_11 Cloudflare_L3_Zone Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp Static Cloudflare_IPv4_12 Cloudflare_L3_Zone Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp Static Cloudflare_IPv4_13 Cloudflare_L3_Zone Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp Static Cloudflare_IPv4_14 Cloudflare_L3_Zone Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp Static Cloudflare_IPv4_15 Cloudflare_L3_Zone

Use the Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall command-Line to set the address group object:

set address-group Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp static [ Cloudflare_IPv4_01 Cloudflare_IPv4_02 Cloudflare_IPv4_03 Cloudflare_IPv4_04 Cloudflare_IPv4_05 Cloudflare_IPv4_06 Cloudflare_IPv4_07 Cloudflare_IPv4_08 Cloudflare_IPv4_09 Cloudflare_IPv4_10 Cloudflare_IPv4_11 Cloudflare_IPv4_12 Cloudflare_IPv4_13 Cloudflare_IPv4_14 Cloudflare_IPv4_15 ] set address-group Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone

While not covered by this tutorial, it is also possible to use External Dynamic Lists to automatically obtain the most current list of Cloudflare IPv4 addresses by periodically polling https://www.cloudflare.com/ips-v4 External link icon Open external link .

​​ Interface Mgmt - Network Profiles

Interface Mgmt profiles control what traffic is allowed to the firewall, as opposed to through the firewall.

Adding an Interface Mgmt profile to the tunnel interfaces will provide the ability to ping the Virtual Tunnel Interface on your firewall(s).

​​ Set up via dashboard

You can define an Interface Management Profile to allow ping from the dashboard:

Go to Network Profiles > Interface Mgmt. In the Network tab select Add. Create profiles to allow Ping, and in the Network Services group select Ping.

​​ Set up via command line

You can also use the command line to allow ping:

set network profiles interface-management-profile Allow_Ping userid-service no set network profiles interface-management-profile Allow_Ping ping yes

​​ Network Interfaces

Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) is configured with two Ethernet interfaces:

Interface Interface Type IP Address Virtual Router ethernet1/1 Layer3 10.1.100.254/24 default ethernet1/2 Layer3 203.0.113.254/24 default

​​ Set up via dashboard

Follow the guidance on the images below to set up the Ethernet interfaces through the dashboard.

Name Option Value ethernet1/1 Interface Type Layer3 Netflow Profile None Config tab Virtual Router default Security Zone Trust_L3_Zone IPv4 tab Type Static IP VLAN0100_L3_10-1-100-254--24

address object Advanced tab Management Profile Mgmt_Services

Name Option Value ethernet1/2 Interface Type Layer3 Netflow Profile None Config tab Virtual Router default Security Zone Untrust_L3_Zone IPv4 tab Type Static IP Internet_L3_203-0-113-254--24

address object Advanced tab Management Profile Allow_Ping MTU 576 - 1500 Adjust TCP MSS Enable IPv4 MSS Adjustment 64

After setting up your Ethernet interfaces, they should show up on the overview page:

​​ Set up via command line

You can also use the command line to set up the Ethernet interfaces.

set network interface ethernet ethernet1/1 layer3 ndp-proxy enabled no set network interface ethernet ethernet1/1 layer3 lldp enable no set network interface ethernet ethernet1/1 layer3 ip VLAN0100_L3_10-1-100-254--24 set network interface ethernet ethernet1/1 layer3 interface-management-profile Mgmt_Services set network interface ethernet ethernet1/2 layer3 ndp-proxy enabled no set network interface ethernet ethernet1/2 layer3 lldp enable no set network interface ethernet ethernet1/2 layer3 ip Internet_L3_203-0-113-254--24 set network interface ethernet ethernet1/2 layer3 interface-management-profile Allow_Ping set network interface ethernet ethernet1/2 layer3 adjust-tcp-mss enable yes set network interface ethernet ethernet1/2 layer3 adjust-tcp-mss ipv4-mss-adjustment 64

​​ Tunnel interfaces

Establishing IPsec Tunnels to Cloudflare Magic WAN requires two tunnel interfaces - one to each of the two Cloudflare Anycast IP addresses. You also have to ensure that Allow_Ping is bound to both tunnel adapters in Advanced > Managementt Profile.

Review the images below for more information. MTU is set to 1450 . This value may need to be adjusted for optimal performance on your network.

​​ Set up via dashboard

Name Option Value tunnel.1 Netflow Profile None Config tab Virtual Router default Security Zone Cloudflare_L3_Zone IPv4 tab IP CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_01_Local

address object Advanced tab Management Profile Allow_Ping MTU 1450

Name Option Value tunnel.2 Netflow Profile None Config tab Virtual Router default Security Zone Cloudflare_L3_Zone IPv4 tab IP CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_02_Local

address object Advanced tab Management Profile Allow_Ping MTU 1450

After setting up your Tunnel interfaces, they should show up on the overview page:

​​ Set up via command line

You can also set up your tunnels in the command line:

set network interface tunnel units tunnel.1 ip CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_01_Local set network interface tunnel units tunnel.1 mtu 1450 set network interface tunnel units tunnel.1 interface-management-profile Allow_Ping set network interface tunnel units tunnel.2 ip CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_02_Local set network interface tunnel units tunnel.2 mtu 1450 set network interface tunnel units tunnel.2 interface-management-profile Allow_Ping

The Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) used to create this tutorial includes the following zones and corresponding network interfaces:

Zone Interface Interface Trust_L3_Zone ethernet1/1 Untrust_L3_Zone ethernet1/2 Cloudflare_L3_Zone tunnel.1 tunnel.2

The tunnel interfaces are placed in a separate zone to facilitate the configuration of more granular security policies. The use of any other zone for the tunnel interfaces will require adapting the configuration accordingly. Any Magic WAN protected networks that are not local should be considered part of the Cloudflare_L3_Zone .

​​ Set up via dashboard

Name Option Value Trust_L3_zone Log setting None Type Layer3 Interfaces ethernet1/1 Zone Protection Profile None

Name Option Value Untrust_L3_zone Log setting None Type Layer3 Interfaces ethernet1/2 Zone Protection Profile Untrust_Zone_Prof

Name Option Value Cloudflare_L3_zone Log setting None Type Layer3 Interfaces tunnel.1

tunnel.2 Zone Protection Profile None

​​ Set up via command line

You can also use the command line to associate zones and interfaces:

set zone Trust_L3_Zone network layer3 ethernet1/1 set zone Untrust_L3_Zone network layer3 ethernet1/2 set zone Cloudflare_L3_Zone network layer3 [ tunnel.1 tunnel.2 ]

​​ Apply Changes

This would be a good time to save and commit the configuration changes made so far. Once complete, make sure you test basic connectivity to and from the firewall.

​​ IKE crypto profile Phase 1

Add a new IKE crypto profile to support the required parameters for Phase 1.

Multiple DH groups and authentication settings are defined in the desired order. Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) will automatically negotiate the optimal settings based on specified values.

​​ Set up via dashboard

Name Option Value CF_IKE_Crypto_CBC DH Group group14

group5 Authentication sha512

sha384

sha256 Encryption aes-256-cbc Key Lifetime 8 hours IKEv2 Authentication Multiple 0

​​ Set up via command line

You can also set up the crypto profile for Phase 1 via the command line:

set network ike crypto-profiles ike-crypto-profiles CF_IKE_Crypto_CBC hash [ sha512 sha384 sha256 ] set network ike crypto-profiles ike-crypto-profiles CF_IKE_Crypto_CBC dh-group [ group14 group5 ] set network ike crypto-profiles ike-crypto-profiles CF_IKE_Crypto_CBC encryption aes-256-cbc set network ike crypto-profiles ike-crypto-profiles CF_IKE_Crypto_CBC lifetime hours 8 set network ike crypto-profiles ike-crypto-profiles CF_IKE_Crypto_CBC authentication-multiple 0

​​ IPsec crypto profile Phase 2

Add a new IPsec crypto profile to support the required parameters for Phase 2.

Multiple Authentication settings are defined in the desired order. Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) will automatically negotiate the optimal settings based on specified values.

​​ Set up via dashboard

Name Option Value CF_IPsec_Crypto_CBC Encryption aes-256-cbc Authentication sha256

sha1 DH Group group14 Lifetime 1 hour

​​ Set up via command line

You can also set up the IPsec crypto profile for Phase 2 via the command line:

set network ike crypto-profiles ipsec-crypto-profiles CF_IPsec_Crypto_CBC esp authentication [ sha256 sha1 ] set network ike crypto-profiles ipsec-crypto-profiles CF_IPsec_Crypto_CBC esp encryption aes-256-cbc set network ike crypto-profiles ipsec-crypto-profiles CF_IPsec_Crypto_CBC lifetime hours 1 set network ike crypto-profiles ipsec-crypto-profiles CF_IPsec_Crypto_CBC dh-group group14

​​ IKE Gateways

Any other settings not specified should be left at their default values. Any deviation may lead to undesirable behavior and are not supported.

Define two IKE Gateways to establish the two IPsec tunnels to Cloudflare. Make sure to define the following values:

​​ Set up via dashboard

​​ Tunnel 1 settings: CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01

Make sure you select CF_IKE_Crypto_CBC as the IKE Crypto profile.

Tab Option Value General tab Name CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01 Version IKEv2 only mode.

Make sure both IKE Gateways are based only on this setting. Local IP Address Internet_L3_203-0-113-254--24 Peer address CF_Magic_WAN_Anycast_01 Pre-Shared Key This value can be obtained from the Cloudflare dashboard - value is unique per tunnel. Local Identification FQDN (hostname).

You can obtain this value from the Cloudflare Dashboard - value is unique per tunnel. Peer Identification None Advanced tab IKE Crypto Profile CF_IKE_Crypto_CBC Liveness Check The default value (five seconds) is sufficient. This setting is used to periodically determine if there are any underlying connectivity issues that may adversely affect the creation of Phase 1 Security Associations.

​​ Tunnel 2 settings: CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02

Make sure you select CF_IKE_Crypto_CBC as the IKE Crypto profile.

Tab Option Value General tab Name CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02 Version IKEv2 only mode.

Make sure both IKE Gateways are based only on this setting. Local IP Address Internet_L3_203-0-113-254--24 Peer address CF_Magic_WAN_Anycast_02 Pre-Shared Key This value can be obtained from the Cloudflare dashboard - value is unique per tunnel. Local Identification FQDN (hostname).

You can obtain this value from the Cloudflare Dashboard - value is unique per tunnel. Peer Identification None Advanced tab IKE crypto profile CF_IKE_Crypto_CBC Liveness Check The default value (five seconds) is sufficient. This setting is used to periodically determine if there are any underlying connectivity issues that may adversely affect the creation of Phase 1 Security Associations.

​​ Set up via command line

​​ Tunnel 1 settings: CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01

set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01 protocol ikev1 dpd enable yes set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01 protocol ikev2 dpd enable yes set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01 protocol ikev2 ike-crypto-profile CF_IKE_Crypto_CBC set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01 protocol version ikev2 set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01 local-address ip Internet_L3_203-0-113-254--24 set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01 local-address interface ethernet1/2 set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01 protocol-common nat-traversal enable no set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01 protocol-common fragmentation enable no set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01 peer-address ip CF_Magic_WAN_Anycast_01 set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01 authentication pre-shared-key key -AQ == Xdcd9ir5o5xhjuIH---------------------HsRoVf+M0TTG4ja3EzulN37zMOwGs set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01 local-id id 28de99ee57424ee0a1591384193982fa.33145236.ipsec.cloudflare.com set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01 local-id type fqdn set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01 disabled no

​​ Tunnel 2 settings: CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02

set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02 protocol ikev1 dpd enable yes set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02 protocol ikev2 dpd enable yes set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02 protocol ikev2 ike-crypto-profile CF_IKE_Crypto_CBC set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02 protocol version ikev2 set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02 local-address ip Internet_L3_203-0-113-254--24 set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02 local-address interface ethernet1/2 set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02 protocol-common nat-traversal enable no set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02 protocol-common fragmentation enable no set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02 peer-address ip CF_Magic_WAN_Anycast_02 set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02 authentication pre-shared-key key -AQ == rvwEulxx7wLBl---------------------swSeJPXxxM2cfPbt7q4HZZGZZ8 set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02 local-id id b87322b0915b47158667bf1653990e66.33145236.ipsec.cloudflare.com set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02 local-id type fqdn set network ike gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02 disabled no

​​ IPsec Tunnels

With the IKE Gateways defined, the next step is to configure two IPsec Tunnels - one corresponding to each of the two IKE Gateways configured in the previous section.

There are a few prerequisites you should be aware of before continuing:

Do not configure Proxy IDs. Magic WAN IPsec tunnels are based on the route-based VPN model. Proxy IDs are used with policy-based VPNs.

Disable Replay Protection, under the Advanced Options.

Disable Tunnel Monitor. It can cause undesirable results. Tunnel Monitor is a Palo Alto Networks proprietary feature that assumes there are Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall devices on both sides of the IPsec tunnel. Also, Tunnel Monitor is intended for use with IPsec tunnels based on IKEv1 (Magic WAN IPsec tunnels are based on IKEv2).

​​ Set up via dashboard

​​ Tunnel 1 settings: CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_01

Name Option Value CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_01 Tunnel interface tunnel.1 IKE Gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01 IPsec crypto profile CF_IKE_Crypto_CBC Enable Replay Protection Disable

​​ Tunnel 2 settings: CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_02

Name Option Value CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_02 Tunnel interface tunnel.2 IKE Gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02 IPsec crypto profile CF_IKE_Crypto_CBC Enable Replay Protection Disable

​​ Set up via command line

​​ Tunnel 1 settings: CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_01

set network tunnel ipsec CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_01 auto-key ike-gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01 set network tunnel ipsec CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_01 auto-key ipsec-crypto-profile CF_IPsec_Crypto_CBC set network tunnel ipsec CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_01 tunnel-monitor destination-ip 10.252 .2.26 set network tunnel ipsec CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_01 tunnel-monitor tunnel-monitor-profile default set network tunnel ipsec CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_01 tunnel-interface tunnel.1 set network tunnel ipsec CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_01 anti-replay no set network tunnel ipsec CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_01 disabled no

​​ Tunnel 2 settings: CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_02

set network tunnel ipsec CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_02 auto-key ike-gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02 set network tunnel ipsec CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_02 auto-key ipsec-crypto-profile CF_IPsec_Crypto_CBC set network tunnel ipsec CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_02 tunnel-monitor destination-ip 10.252 .2.28 set network tunnel ipsec CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_02 tunnel-monitor tunnel-monitor-profile default set network tunnel ipsec CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_02 tunnel-interface tunnel.2 set network tunnel ipsec CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_02 anti-replay no set network tunnel ipsec CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_02 disabled no

​​ Apply Changes

This would be a good time to save and commit the configuration changes made thus far. Once complete, make sure you test basic connectivity across the IPsec tunnels.

​​ IPsec tunnel connectivity tests

This is a good time to ensure the IPsec tunnels are established and to validate basic connectivity. Tunnel health checks will not function until security policies and policy-based forwarding are configured. This series of tests is focused on testing IPsec connectivity exclusively.

​​ Verify IKE Phase 1 Communications

The first step is to verify IKE Phase 1 completed successfully:

show vpn ike-sa gateway [ value ]

​​ Example for CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01

[email protected] 3 > show vpn ike-sa gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01 There is no IKEv1 phase-1 SA found. There is no IKEv1 phase-2 SA found. IKEv2 SAs Gateway ID Peer-Address Gateway Name Role SN Algorithm Established Expiration Xt Child ST ---------- ------------ ------------ ---- -- --------- ----------- ---------- -- ----- -- 2 162.159 .66.164 CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01 Init 67 PSK/DH14/A256/SHA256 Jun.04 21 :09:13 Jun.05 05:09:13 0 1 Established IKEv2 IPsec Child SAs Gateway Name TnID Tunnel ID Parent Role SPI ( in ) SPI ( out ) MsgID ST ------------ ---- ------ -- ------ ---- ------- -------- ----- -- CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01 2 CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_01 322550 67 Init FCAEE176 1EF41BA9 000007B4 Mature Show IKEv2 SA: Total 2 gateways found. 1 ike sa found.

​​ Example for CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02

[email protected] 3 > show vpn ike-sa gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02 There is no IKEv1 phase-1 SA found. There is no IKEv1 phase-2 SA found. IKEv2 SAs Gateway ID Peer-Address Gateway Name Role SN Algorithm Established Expiration Xt Child ST ---------- ------------ ------------ ---- -- --------- ----------- ---------- -- ----- -- 3 172.64 .242.164 CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02 Init 66 PSK/DH14/A256/SHA256 Jun.04 20 :37:42 Jun.05 04:37:42 0 2 Established IKEv2 IPsec Child SAs Gateway Name TnID Tunnel ID Parent Role SPI ( in ) SPI ( out ) MsgID ST ------------ ---- ------ -- ------ ---- ------- -------- ----- -- CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02 3 CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_02 323145 66 Init B6EDA356 43F71BC5 00000A52 Mature Show IKEv2 SA: Total 2 gateways found. 1 ike sa found.

​​ Troubleshooting IKE Phase 1 Communications

Magic WAN IPsec tunnels expect the customer device will initiate the IPsec tunnels. The tunnels may not establish if there is no traffic that would traverse the tunnel under normal conditions. In this case, it may be necessary to force IKE Phase 1.

test vpn ike-sa gateway [ value ]

​​ Example for CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01

[email protected] 3 > test vpn ike-sa gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01 Start time: Jun.05 00:30:29 Initiate 1 IKE SA.

​​ Example for CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02

[email protected] 3 > test vpn ike-sa gateway CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02 Start time: Jun.05 00:30:33 Initiate 1 IKE SA.

Repeat these commands for the respective tunnel to ensure the IKE SA(s) display as expected.

​​ Verify IPsec Phase 2 Communications

To ensure the IPsec tunnels are established, ping the remote Virtual Tunnel Interface (Cloudflare side) from the​ command line on the Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall. Ensure you specify the source IP address of the ping from the local side of the Virtual Tunnel Interface:

show vpn ipsec-sa tunnel [ value ]

​​ Example for CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_01

[email protected] 3 > show vpn ipsec-sa tunnel CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_01 GwID/client IP TnID Peer-Address Tunnel ( Gateway ) Algorithm SPI ( in ) SPI ( out ) life ( Sec/KB ) remain-time ( Sec ) -------------- ---- ------------ --------------- --------- ------- -------- ------------ ---------------- 2 2 162.159 .66.164 CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_01 ( CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01 ) ESP/A256/SHA256 B5D09AB8 9FA69407 3600 /Unlimited 3445 Show IPsec SA: Total 1 tunnels found. 1 ipsec sa found.

​​ Example for CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_02

[email protected] 3 > show vpn ipsec-sa tunnel CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_02 GwID/client IP TnID Peer-Address Tunnel ( Gateway ) Algorithm SPI ( in ) SPI ( out ) life ( Sec/KB ) remain-time ( Sec ) -------------- ---- ------------ --------------- --------- ------- -------- ------------ ---------------- 3 3 172.64 .242.164 CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_02 ( CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02 ) ESP/A256/SHA256 CAEA6F09 EC6ACC7A 3600 /Unlimited 3361 Show IPsec SA: Total 1 tunnels found. 1 ipsec sa found.

​​ Troubleshooting IPsec Phase 2 Communications

Magic WAN IPsec tunnels expect the customer device will initiate the IPsec tunnels. The tunnels may not establish if there is no traffic that would traverse the tunnel under normal conditions. In this case, it may be necessary to force IPsec Phase 2. This is typically unnecessary as once IKE Phase 1 negotiates successfully, IPsec Phase 2 automatically establishes the tunnel. The test is still worth performing.

test vpn ipsec-sa tunnel [ value ]

​​ Example for CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_01

[email protected] 3 > test vpn ipsec-sa tunnel CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_01 Start time: Jun.05 00:37:50 Initiate 1 IPsec SA for tunnel CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_01.

​​ Example for CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_02

[email protected] 3 > test vpn ipsec-sa tunnel CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_02 Start time: Jun.05 00:38:52 Initiate 1 IPsec SA for tunnel CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_02.

Repeat these commands for the respective tunnel to ensure the IPsec SA(s) display as expected.

​​ Ping Remote Virtual Tunnel interfaces

Use ping to source traffic from the IP address of the Virtual Tunnel interface on Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) to the IP address of the Virtual Tunnel Interface on the Cloudflare side of the IPsec tunnel. The interface address is defined with a /31 netmask. There have been isolated cases where NGFW exhibited issues when using ping to verify connectivity between the local and remote Virtual Tunnel interfaces. This behavior can vary depending on the version of PAN-OS installed on the firewall. If you encounter this issue, either switch to a /30 netmask, or contact Palo Alto Networks support for assistance.

ping source [ value src IP ] host [ value dst IP ]

​​ Example for Tunnel 1

[email protected] 3 > ping source 10.252 .2.27 host 10.252 .2.26 PING 10.252 .2.26 ( 10.252 .2.26 ) from 10.252 .2.27 : 56 ( 84 ) bytes of data. 64 bytes from 10.252 .2.26: icmp_seq = 1 ttl = 64 time = 2.71 ms 64 bytes from 10.252 .2.26: icmp_seq = 2 ttl = 64 time = 2.03 ms 64 bytes from 10.252 .2.26: icmp_seq = 3 ttl = 64 time = 1.98 ms 64 bytes from 10.252 .2.26: icmp_seq = 4 ttl = 64 time = 1.98 ms ^C --- 10.252 .2.26 ping statistics --- 4 packets transmitted, 4 received, 0 % packet loss, time 3002ms rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 1.980 /2.180/2.719/0.312 ms

​​ Example for Tunnel 2

[email protected] 3 > ping source 10.252 .2.29 host 10.252 .2.28 PING 10.252 .2.28 ( 10.252 .2.28 ) from 10.252 .2.29 : 56 ( 84 ) bytes of data. 64 bytes from 10.252 .2.28: icmp_seq = 1 ttl = 64 time = 2.90 ms 64 bytes from 10.252 .2.28: icmp_seq = 2 ttl = 64 time = 1.92 ms 64 bytes from 10.252 .2.28: icmp_seq = 3 ttl = 64 time = 1.76 ms 64 bytes from 10.252 .2.28: icmp_seq = 4 ttl = 64 time = 1.97 ms ^C --- 10.252 .2.28 ping statistics --- 4 packets transmitted, 4 received, 0 % packet loss, time 3003ms rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 1.765 /2.141/2.900/0.446 ms

​​ Virtual Router

While we will leverage policy-based forwarding to implement policy-based routing, it is still a good idea to configure routing on the Virtual Router.

Cloudflare Magic WAN implements equal-cost multi-path (ECMP) routing to steer traffic across IPsec tunnels. The default behavior is to load balance traffic equally across both tunnels. ECMP is disabled on the ​​Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall by default. Enabling ECMP will force the Virtual Router to restart. While a restart of the Virtual Router is much faster than restarting the entire firewall, it is still recommended that you make this change during a scheduled maintenance window.

​​ Enable ECMP

First, ensure the General tab displays both the Ethernet and tunnel interfaces. If any of the interfaces are not displayed, either use Add to specify the missing interface(s), or visit the Interfaces menu to ensure the relevant Virtual Router is selected.

Open the Router settings for the default Virtual Router and select the ECMP tab. Select the checkboxes next to Enable, Symmetric Return, and Strict Source Path (all three checkboxes should be selected). Under Load Balance, change the Method from IP Modulo to Weighted Round Robin and add both tunnel interfaces. Ensure the weights match the weights defined in Magic WAN Static Routes (reference the Cloudflare Dashboard).

You can also use the command line to make these changes:

set network virtual-router default ecmp algorithm weighted-round-robin interface tunnel.1 weight 100 set network virtual-router default ecmp algorithm weighted-round-robin interface tunnel.2 weight 100 set network virtual-router default ecmp enable yes set network virtual-router default ecmp symmetric-return yes set network virtual-router default ecmp strict-source-path yes

​​ Add static routes

Add two static routes for each Magic WAN Protected Network - one for each of the two tunnel interfaces. Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall will not allow for configuring two routes to the same destination with equal metrics - even if they reference different interfaces and ECMP is enabled. The examples provided here use Metric 10 for the route via interface tunnel.1 and Metric 11 for the route via interface tunnel.2.

The environment used for this tutorial assumes two Magic WAN Protected Networks:

VLAN0010 : 10.1.10.0/24

: VLAN0020: 10.1.20.0/24

​​ VLAN0010 ( 10.1.10.0/24 ) via tunnel.1

Name Option Value Magic_WAN_VLAN0010_Tun01 Destination VLAN0010_10-1-10-0–24 Interface tunnel.1 Next hop IP Address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_01_Remote Metric 10 Route Table Unicast BFD Profile Disable BFD

​​ VLAN0010 ( 10.1.10.0/24 ) via tunnel.2

Name Option Value Magic_WAN_VLAN0010_Tun02 Destination VLAN0010_10-1-10-0–24 Interface tunnel.2 Next hop IP Address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_02_Remote Metric 11 Route Table Unicast BFD Profile Disable BFD

​​ VLAN0020 ( 10.1.20.0/24 ) via tunnel.1

Name Option Value Magic_WAN_VLAN0020_Tun01 Destination VLAN0020_10-1-20-0–24 Interface tunnel.1 Next hop IP Address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_01_Remote Metric 10 Route Table Unicast BFD Profile Disable BFD

​​ VLAN0020 ( 10.1.20.0/24 ) via tunnel.2

Name Option Value Magic_WAN_VLAN0020_Tun02 Destination VLAN0020_10-1-20-0–24 Interface tunnel.2 Next hop IP Address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_02_Remote Metric 11 Route Table Unicast BFD Profile Disable BFD

You can also configure these settings via command line:

set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0010_Tun01 nexthop ip-address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_01_Remote set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0010_Tun01 bfd profile None set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0010_Tun01 interface tunnel.1 set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0010_Tun01 metric 10 set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0010_Tun01 destination VLAN0010_10-1-10-0--24 set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0010_Tun01 route-table unicast set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0010_Tun02 nexthop ip-address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_02_Remote set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0010_Tun02 bfd profile None set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0010_Tun02 interface tunnel.2 set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0010_Tun02 metric 11 set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0010_Tun02 destination VLAN0010_10-1-10-0--24 set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0010_Tun02 route-table unicast

set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0020_Tun01 nexthop ip-address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_01_Remote set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0020_Tun01 bfd profile None set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0020_Tun01 interface tunnel.1 set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0020_Tun01 metric 10 set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0020_Tun01 destination VLAN0020_10-1-20-0--24 set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0020_Tun01 route-table unicast set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0020_Tun02 nexthop ip-address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_02_Remote set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0020_Tun02 bfd profile None set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0020_Tun02 interface tunnel.2 set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0020_Tun02 metric 11 set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0020_Tun02 destination VLAN0020_10-1-20-0--24 set network virtual-router default routing-table ip static-route Magic_WAN_VLAN0020_Tun02 route-table unicast

​​ Magic health checks

Cloudflare crafts ICMP probes which are sent through the IPsec tunnels from random servers across Cloudflare’s global Anycast network. These ICMP probes are unique because an ICMP reply packet is sent (as opposed to an ICMP Request). The construct of the security policies may seem counter-intuitive - this is due to the use of ICMP reply probes. As long as you adhere to the recommended policies in this documentation, the bi-directional health checks will work as expected.

Cloudflare Magic WAN customers must configure IPsec tunnels to use custom Anycast IP addresses for the health check endpoints:

CF_Health_Check_Anycast_01 : 172.64.240.253

: CF_Health_Check_Anycast_02: 172.64.240.254

​​ Security Policy - Tunnel health checks

You must define a rule to allow the ICMP reply probes as Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall’s default behavior will drop the health checks. Cloudflare health checks are sent from random servers across Cloudflare’s global network and can originate from any addresses within the Cloudflare IPv4 address space represented by the Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp .

​​ Setup via dashboard

Name Option Value Cloudflare_Tunnel_Bidirect_HC Rule Type universal (default) Description Permit bidirectional HCs Group Rules By Tag None Source tab Source Zone Cloudflare_L3_Zone Source Address CF_Health_Check_Anycast_01

CF_Health_Check_Anycast_02 Destination tab Destination Zone Cloudflare_L3_Zone Destination Address Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp Application tab Applications icmp

ping Actions tab Action Allow Log Setting Log at Session End Profile type None Schedule None QoS Marking None

​​ Setup via command line

set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Tunnel_Bidirect_HC to Cloudflare_L3_Zone set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Tunnel_Bidirect_HC from Cloudflare_L3_Zone set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Tunnel_Bidirect_HC source [ CF_Health_Check_Anycast_01 CF_Health_Check_Anycast_02 ] set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Tunnel_Bidirect_HC destination Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Tunnel_Bidirect_HC source-user any set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Tunnel_Bidirect_HC category any set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Tunnel_Bidirect_HC application [ icmp ping ] set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Tunnel_Bidirect_HC service application-default set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Tunnel_Bidirect_HC hip-profiles any set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Tunnel_Bidirect_HC action allow set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Tunnel_Bidirect_HC rule-type universal set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Tunnel_Bidirect_HC description "Permit bidirectional HCs" set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Tunnel_Bidirect_HC disabled no set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Tunnel_Bidirect_HC log-end yes

Logging is enabled on the rule to permit heath checks. While the amount of bandwidth consumed by health checks is negligible, the flows generate a significant number of log entries. You may want to disable logging on this rule once in production, and only enable it if any troubleshooting becomes necessary.

​​ Policy-based forwarding - tunnel health checks

Traffic matching the Security Rule defined in the last step must be routed symmetrically across the tunnel the ingress traffic was received through. Two policy-based forwarding rules ensure the traffic is routed accordingly.

Ensure have the following:

Source Zone : Cloudflare_L3_Zone

: Source Addresses : CF_Health_Check_Anycast_01 and CF_Health_Check_Anycast_02

: and Destination Zone : Cloudflare_L3_Zone

: Destination Addresses : Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp

: Application: icmp and ping

​​ Set up via dashboard tunnel.1

Name Option Value PBF_Cloudflare_Health_Check_01 Tags Cloudflare_L3_Zone Group Rules By Tag None Source tab Type Zone Zone Cloudflare_L3_Zone Source Address CF_Health_Check_Anycast_01 Destination/Application/Service tab Destination Address Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp Forwarding tab Action Forward Egress interface tunnel.1 Next Hop IP Address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_01_Remote

​​ Set up via dashboard tunnel.2

Name Option Value PBF_Cloudflare_Health_Check_02 Tags Cloudflare_L3_Zone Group Rules By Tag None Source tab Type Zone Zone Cloudflare_L3_Zone Source Address CF_Health_Check_Anycast_02 Destination/Application/service tab Destination Address Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp Forwarding tab Action Forward Egress interface tunnel.2 Next Hop IP Address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_02_Remote

​​ Set up via command line tunnel.1

set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Cloudflare_Healthcheck_01 action forward nexthop ip-address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_01_Remote set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Cloudflare_Healthcheck_01 action forward egress-interface tunnel.1 set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Cloudflare_Healthcheck_01 from zone Cloudflare_L3_Zone set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Cloudflare_Healthcheck_01 enforce-symmetric-return enabled no set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Cloudflare_Healthcheck_01 source CF_Health_Check_Anycast_01 set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Cloudflare_Healthcheck_01 destination Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Cloudflare_Healthcheck_01 source-user any set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Cloudflare_Healthcheck_01 application any set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Cloudflare_Healthcheck_01 service any set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Cloudflare_Healthcheck_01 tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone

​​ Set up via command line tunnel.2

set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Cloudflare_Healthcheck_02 action forward nexthop ip-address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_02_Remote set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Cloudflare_Healthcheck_02 action forward egress-interface tunnel.2 set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Cloudflare_Healthcheck_02 from zone Cloudflare_L3_Zone set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Cloudflare_Healthcheck_02 enforce-symmetric-return enabled no set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Cloudflare_Healthcheck_02 source CF_Health_Check_Anycast_02 set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Cloudflare_Healthcheck_02 destination Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Cloudflare_Healthcheck_02 source-user any set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Cloudflare_Healthcheck_02 application any set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Cloudflare_Healthcheck_02 service any set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Cloudflare_Healthcheck_02 tag Cloudflare_L3_Zone

​​ Troubleshooting tunnel health checks

​​ Security Policy

Use the Traffic log viewer to ensure that the health check traffic is allowed. Start by adding a rule to filter the logs based on the name of the Security Policy rule permitting the applicable traffic.

​​ Filter by rule name

rule eq Cloudflare_Tunnel_Bidirect_HC

If you do not see any traffic matching the filter, replace the filter with one that displays log entries based on the addresses associated with the CF_Health_Check_Anycast_01 and CF_Health_Check_Anycast_02 Address objects.

​​ Filter by health check Anycast IPs

( addr.src in 172.64 .240.253 ) or ( addr.src in 172.64 .240.254 )

Troubleshooting policy-based forwarding can be a bit challenging. The ideal way to determine if traffic is flowing through the intended path is to select the detailed view for a log entry.

Select the magnifying glass next to one of the log entries with source IP address 172.64.240.253 . Traffic originating from CF_Health_Check_Anycast_01 ( 172.64.240.253 ) should ingress and egress interface tunnel.1.

Select the magnifying glass next to one of the log entries with source IP address 172.64.240.254 . Traffic originating from CF_Health_Check_Anycast_02 ( 172.64.240.254 ) should ingress and egress interface tunnel.2.

If the traffic is not ingressing/egressing the same interface, you likely have an issue with the policy-based forwarding rule(s) not matching.

​​ Security Policies - Production Traffic

As mentioned earlier, this tutorial includes examples for two different use-cases:

Magic WAN : permit traffic between two or more locations with RFC-1918 External link icon Open external link private non-routable address space.

: permit traffic between two or more locations with private non-routable address space. Magic WAN with Cloudflare Zero Trust (Gateway egress): same as Magic WAN with the addition of outbound Internet access from Magic WAN protected sites egressing the Cloudflare edge network.

​​ Magic WAN only

Rules must be defined to facilitate traffic from the trust network to the Magic WAN protected sites. While it may be possible to define one rule for traffic in both directions, this example includes two rules:

From Trust to Magic WAN protected sites.

From Magic WAN protected sites to Trust.

​​ Trust to Magic WAN dashboard

Name Option Value Trust_to_Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_Allow Rule Type universal (default) Group Rules by Tag None Source tab Source Zone Trust_L3_Zone Source Address VLAN0100_10-1-100-0–24 Destination tab Destination Zone Cloudflare_L3_Zone Destination Address VLAN0010_10-1-10-0–24

VLAN0020_10-1-20-0–24 Actions tab Action Allow Log Setting Log at Session End Profile type None Schedule None QoS Marking None

​​ Trust to Magic WAN command line

set rulebase security rules Trust_to_Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_Allow to Cloudflare_L3_Zone set rulebase security rules Trust_to_Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_Allow from Trust_L3_Zone set rulebase security rules Trust_to_Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_Allow source VLAN0100_10-1-100-0--24 set rulebase security rules Trust_to_Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_Allow destination [ VLAN0010_10-1-10-0--24 VLAN0020_10-1-20-0--24 ] set rulebase security rules Trust_to_Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_Allow source-user any set rulebase security rules Trust_to_Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_Allow category any set rulebase security rules Trust_to_Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_Allow application any set rulebase security rules Trust_to_Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_Allow service application-default set rulebase security rules Trust_to_Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_Allow hip-profiles any set rulebase security rules Trust_to_Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_Allow action allow set rulebase security rules Trust_to_Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_Allow rule-type universal

​​ Magic WAN to Trust dashboard

Name Option Value Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_to_Trust_Allow Rule Type universal (default) Group Rules by Tag None Source tab Source Zone Cloudflare_L3_Zone Source Address VLAN0010_10-1-10-0–24

VLAN0020_10-1-20-0–24 Destination tab Destination Zone Trust_L3_Zone Destination Address VLAN0100_10-1-100-0–24 Actions tab Action Allow Log Setting Log at Session End Profile type None Schedule None QoS Marking None

​​ Magic WAN to Trust command line

set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_to_Trust_Allow to Trust_L3_Zone set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_to_Trust_Allow from Cloudflare_L3_Zone set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_to_Trust_Allow source [ VLAN0010_10-1-10-0--24 VLAN0020_10-1-20-0--24 ] set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_to_Trust_Allow destination VLAN0100_10-1-100-0--24 set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_to_Trust_Allow source-user any set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_to_Trust_Allow category any set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_to_Trust_Allow application any set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_to_Trust_Allow service application-default set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_to_Trust_Allow hip-profiles any set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_to_Trust_Allow action allow set rulebase security rules Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_to_Trust_Allow rule-type universal

​​ Policy-based forwarding - production traffic

Whether traffic ingresses or egresses ​​Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall​​, it is important to ensure that traffic is routed symmetrically. This is accomplished through the use of policy-based forwarding.

Policy-based forwarding rules are only required for egress traffic.

Any traffic destined for Magic WAN protected sites or Magic WAN protected sites with Gateway egress must be routed across the IPsec tunnels. Security rules match traffic flows based on source and destination zone. Policy-based forwarding rules are applied per interface. Therefore, two policy-based forwarding rules are required for every one security rule - one for tunnel.1 and one for tunnel.2.

​​ Dashboard policy-based forwarding - Magic WAN production traffic via tunnel.1

Name Option Value PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_01 Group Rules by Tag None Source tab Type Zone Zone Trust_L3_Zone Source Address VLAN0100_10-1-100-0–24 Destination/Application/Service tab Destination Address VLAN0010_10-1-10-0–24

VLAN0020_10-1-20-0–24 Forwarding tab Action Forward Egress Interface tunnel.1 Next hop IP Address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_01_Remote

​​ Command line policy-based forwarding - Magic WAN production traffic via tunnel.1

set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_01 action forward nexthop ip-address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_01_Remote set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_01 action forward egress-interface tunnel.1 set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_01 from zone Trust_L3_Zone set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_01 enforce-symmetric-return enabled no set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_01 source VLAN0100_10-1-100-0--24 set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_01 destination [ VLAN0010_10-1-10-0--24 VLAN0020_10-1-20-0--24 ] set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_01 source-user any set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_01 application any set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_01 service any set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_01 disabled no set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_01 negate-destination no

​​ Dashboard policy-based forwarding - Magic WAN production traffic via tunnel.2

Name Option Value PBF_Magic_WAN_sites_02 Group Rules by Tag None Source tab Type Zone Zone Trust_L3_Zone Source Address VLAN0100_10-1-100-0–24 Destination/Application/Service tab Destination Address VLAN0010_10-1-10-0–24

VLAN0020_10-1-20-0–24 Forwarding tab Action Forward Egress Interface tunnel.2 Next hop IP Address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_02_Remote

​​ Command line policy-based forwarding - tunnel.2

set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_02 action forward nexthop ip-address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_02_Remote set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_02 action forward egress-interface tunnel.2 set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_02 from zone Trust_L3_Zone set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_02 enforce-symmetric-return enabled no set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_02 source VLAN0100_10-1-100-0--24 set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_02 destination [ VLAN0010_10-1-10-0--24 VLAN0020_10-1-20-0--24 ] set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_02 source-user any set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_02 application any set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_02 service any set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_02 disabled no set rulebase pbf rules PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_02 negate-destination no

​​ Magic WAN with Cloudflare Zero Trust (Gateway egress)

This section covers adding in support for the use of Cloudflare Gateway. Adding Cloudflare Gateway allows you to set up policies to inspect outbound traffic to the Internet through DNS, network, HTTP and egress filtering.

This use case can be supported in one of two ways:

Option 1 Security Rule : Extend the scope of the Trust_to_Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_Allow rule to allow any destination address. Policy-Based Forwarding : Extend the scope of PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_01 and PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_02 to allow any destination address.

Option 2 Security Rule : Add a new rule below Trust_to_Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_Allow called Trust_to_MWAN_Gateway_Egress_Allow to allow traffic to any destination address except for the Magic WAN Protected Sites (using the Negate option). Policy-Based Forwarding : Add a new rule below PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_01 and PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_02 to allow any destination address except for the Magic WAN Protected Sites (using the Negate option).



The following examples are based on Option 2. This example assumes the security rules and policy-based forwarding rules from the previous sections have been configured and are directly above the rules configured in this section. Also, traffic from Trust to the Internet would typically be defined as Trust_L3_Zone to Untrust_L3_Zone . However, since egress Internet traffic will be routed through the Magic IPsec tunnels, the rule must reference Trust_L3_Zone to Cloudflare_L3_Zone .

​​ Security Rule: Trust to Gateway Egress

Name Option Value Trust_to_MWAN_Gateway_Egress_Allow Rule Type universal (default) Group Rules By Tag None Source tab Source Zone Trust_L3_Zone Destination tab Destination Zone Cloudflare_L3_Zone Destination Address VLAN0010_10-1-10-0–24

VLAN0020_10-1-20-0–24

Negate Actions tab Action Allow Log Setting Log at Session End Profile Type None Schedule None QoS Marking None

​​ Command line

set rulebase security rules Trust_to_MWAN_Gateway_Egress_Allow to Cloudflare_L3_Zone set rulebase security rules Trust_to_MWAN_Gateway_Egress_Allow from Trust_L3_Zone set rulebase security rules Trust_to_MWAN_Gateway_Egress_Allow source any set rulebase security rules Trust_to_MWAN_Gateway_Egress_Allow destination [ VLAN0010_10-1-10-0--24 VLAN0020_10-1-20-0--24 ] set rulebase security rules Trust_to_MWAN_Gateway_Egress_Allow source-user any set rulebase security rules Trust_to_MWAN_Gateway_Egress_Allow category any set rulebase security rules Trust_to_MWAN_Gateway_Egress_Allow application any set rulebase security rules Trust_to_MWAN_Gateway_Egress_Allow service application-default set rulebase security rules Trust_to_MWAN_Gateway_Egress_Allow hip-profiles any set rulebase security rules Trust_to_MWAN_Gateway_Egress_Allow action allow set rulebase security rules Trust_to_MWAN_Gateway_Egress_Allow rule-type universal set rulebase security rules Trust_to_MWAN_Gateway_Egress_Allow negate-destination yes

​​ Policy-based forwarding: Trust to Gateway egress via tunnel.1

Name Option Value PBF_MWAN_Egress01 Group Rules By Tag None Source tab Source Zone Trust_L3_Zone Destination/Application/Service tab Destination Address VLAN0010_10-1-10-0–24

VLAN0020_10-1-20-0–24

Negate Forwarding tab Action Forward Egress Interface tunnel.1 Next Hop IP Address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_01_Remote

​​ Command line

set rulebase pbf rules PBF_MWAN_Egress_01 action forward nexthop ip-address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_01_Remote set rulebase pbf rules PBF_MWAN_Egress_01 action forward egress-interface tunnel.1 set rulebase pbf rules PBF_MWAN_Egress_01 from zone Trust_L3_Zone set rulebase pbf rules PBF_MWAN_Egress_01 enforce-symmetric-return enabled no set rulebase pbf rules PBF_MWAN_Egress_01 source VLAN0100_10-1-100-0--24 set rulebase pbf rules PBF_MWAN_Egress_01 destination [ VLAN0010_10-1-10-0--24 VLAN0020_10-1-20-0--24 ] set rulebase pbf rules PBF_MWAN_Egress_01 source-user any set rulebase pbf rules PBF_MWAN_Egress_01 application any set rulebase pbf rules PBF_MWAN_Egress_01 service any set rulebase pbf rules PBF_MWAN_Egress_01 disabled no set rulebase pbf rules PBF_MWAN_Egress_01 negate-destination yes

​​ Policy-based forwarding: Trust to Gateway egress via tunnel.2

Name Option Value PBF_MWAN_Egress02 Group Rules By Tag None Source tab Source Zone Trust_L3_Zone Source Address VLAN0100_10-1-100-0–24 Destination/Application/Service tab Destination Address VLAN0010_10-1-10-0–24

VLAN0020_10-1-20-0–24

Negate Forwarding tab Action Forward Egress Interface tunnel.2 Next Hop IP Address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_02_Remote

​​ Command line

set rulebase pbf rules PBF_MWAN_Egress_02 action forward nexthop ip-address CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_02_Remote set rulebase pbf rules PBF_MWAN_Egress_02 action forward egress-interface tunnel.2 set rulebase pbf rules PBF_MWAN_Egress_02 from zone Trust_L3_Zone set rulebase pbf rules PBF_MWAN_Egress_02 enforce-symmetric-return enabled no set rulebase pbf rules PBF_MWAN_Egress_02 source VLAN0100_10-1-100-0--24 set rulebase pbf rules PBF_MWAN_Egress_02 destination [ VLAN0010_10-1-10-0--24 VLAN0020_10-1-20-0--24 ] set rulebase pbf rules PBF_MWAN_Egress_02 source-user any set rulebase pbf rules PBF_MWAN_Egress_02 application any set rulebase pbf rules PBF_MWAN_Egress_02 service any set rulebase pbf rules PBF_MWAN_Egress_02 disabled no set rulebase pbf rules PBF_MWAN_Egress_02 negate-destination yes