This tutorial provides a configuration example for using FortiOS (ver 6.x) along with Magic WAN. You can choose to configure Magic WAN with Fortigate using Policy Based IPsec, Route Based IPsec, or GRE, and all three options are listed below.
IPsec – Route based configuration
To ensure health checks work as expected, enable asymmetric routing for ICMP. Note that enabling asymmetric routing will affect FortiGate behavior. To learn more, refer to How FortiGate behaves when asymmetric routing is enabled.
Enable asymmetric routing
config system settings set asymroute-icmp enableend
Disable anti-replay protection
For route based IPsec configurations, you will need to disable anti-replay protection. The command below disables anti-replay protection globally, but you can also do this per firewall policy as documented in Fortinet’s documentation on anti-replay support per policy.
config system global set anti-replay disableend
IPsec Phase 1
config vpn ipsec phase1 edit "<A-NAME>" set interface "port1" set ike-version 2 set keylife 14400 set peertype any set proposal aes128gcm-prfsha256 set localid "<FQDN-FROM-CF-DASH>" set remote-gw <CF-ANYCAST-IP> set psksecret <PSK>end
IPsec Phase 2
config vpn ipsec phase2-interface edit "<SAME-NAME-AS-PHASE1>" set phase1name "<PHASE1-NAME>" set proposal aes128gcm set replay disable set auto-negotiate enable set keylifeseconds 14400 nextend
Static routes
Now you can use Policy Based Routing (PBR) to redirect traffic via the tunnel. To ensure the policy based route works, insert a static default route via the tunnel that is less preferred than the actual default route, most likely via the WAN/Internet interface.
The example below creates a default route with distance of 5 (the same as the actual default route) and priority as 10 (higher, i.e. less preferred than the actual default route).
Static route configuration
config router static## Do not copy the following config block. ################################################################
## This examples shows the default route is a static route with a distance of 5 and default priority of 0 (i.e. most preferred) ## edit 1 set distance 5 set device "port1" next################################################################################################### edit 2 # The policy ID will vary. Check with "sh router static" to determine where to insert the rule set distance 5 set priority 10 set device "<PHASE1-NAME>" nextend
Policy based route
The example below redirects interesting traffic from certain endpoints via the tunnel.
Policy based route
config router policy edit 6 # The policy ID will vary, check with "sh router policy" to see where to insert the rule set input-device "port2" set srcaddr "<selected endpoints - use CIDR/Firewall Objects/etc" set dstaddr "all" set gateway <Tunnel inside IP - CF side> set output-device "<PHASE1-name>" nextend
Fortigate is firewall first, and you will need to create Firewall Policies to ensure traffic is allowed between LAN and IPsec.
IPsec - Policy based configuration
To ensure health checks work as expected, enable asymmetric routing for ICMP. Note that enabling asymmetric routing will affect FortiGate behavior. To learn more, refer to How FortiGate behaves when asymmetric routing is enabled.
Enable asymmetric routing
config system settings set asymroute-icmp enableend
Disable anti-replay protection
For route based IPsec configurations, you will need to disable anti-replay protection. The command below disables anti-replay protection globally, but you can also do this per firewall policy as documented in Fortinet’s documentation on anti-replay support per policy.
config system global set anti-replay disableend
IPsec Phase 1
config vpn ipsec phase1 edit "<A-NAME>" set interface "port1" set ike-version 2 set keylife 14400 set peertype any set proposal aes128gcm-prfsha256 set localid "<FQDN-FROM-CF-DASH>" set remote-gw <CF-ANYCAST-IP> set psksecret <PSK>end
IPsec Phase 2
config vpn ipsec phase2-interface edit "<SAME-NAME-AS-PHASE1>" set phase1name "<PHASE1-NAME>" set proposal aes128gcm set replay disable set auto-negotiate enable set keylifeseconds 14400 nextend
Route traffic via the IPsec tunnel
The following firewall policy will match the interesting traffic that should be routed via the IPsec tunnel, and you can adjust the policy to meet your requirements. The following example policy will route all traffic from the “LAN” to anywhere via the IPsec tunnel.
IPsec policy
config firewall policy edit <new unused policy id> # The policy ID will vary, check with "sh firewall policy" to see where to insert the rule set srcintf "<LAN INTERFACE>" set dstintf "<INTERNET INTERFACE>" set action ipsec set srcaddr "<Local NETWORK /HOST TO BE TUNNELED>" set dstaddr "all" set schedule "always" set service "ALL" set logtraffic all set inbound enable set vpntunnel "<Phase 1 name>" next
GRE configuration
To ensure health checks work as expected, enable asymmetric routing for ICMP. Note that enabling asymmetric routing will affect FortiGate behavior. To learn more, refer to How FortiGate behaves when asymmetric routing is enabled.
Enable asymmetric routing
config system settings set asymroute-icmp enableend
Configure GRE and WAN interface
Next, configure the GRE and the WAN (Internet) interface. The example below uses the following attributes:
- WAN/Internet Interface (Customer GRE Endpoint IP):
WAN1
- GRE Interface name:
toCF
- Tunnel Inside IP Subnet:
10.10.10.0/31
GRE tunnel config
config system gre-tunnel edit "toCF" set interface "wan1" set remote-gw x.x.x.x # CF ANYCAST IP set local-gw y.y.y.y # Customer WAN IP aka Customer GRE Endpoint IP nextend config system interface edit "toCF" set ip b.b.b.b 255.255.255.255 # Yes, the mask here is /32 set allowaccess ping set type tunnel set remote-ip a.a.a.a 255.255.255.254 # And Yes, it is /31 here set interface "wan1" nextend
Adjust TCP MSS
Generally, configuring the TCP MSS on the WAN interface is recommended, which is true for Magic Transit as a primarily ingress service. However, in the case of Magic WAN, you need to adjust MSS for egress traffic, and as a result, it needs to be adjusted at the interface which receives the user/site traffic.
Adjust TCP MSS
edit "lan" # Change to LAN interface name set tcp-mss 1436 nextend
Create a policy based route
Next, create a Policy Based Route to route desired traffic down the tunnel. The example below tunnels all RFC 1918 address spaces.
Policy Based Route
edit 1 # The policy ID will vary, check with "sh router policy" to see where to insert the PBR set input-device "lan" set srcaddr x.x.x.x # Specify what network/hosts will this PBR apply to set dstaddr "all" set gateway a.a.a.a set output-device "toCF1" nextend
Fortigate is firewall first, and you will need to create Firewall Policies to ensure traffic is allowed between LAN and GRE.