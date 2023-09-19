Alibaba Cloud VPN Gateway

This tutorial provides information on how to connect Alibaba Cloud infrastructure to Magic WAN through IPsec tunnels. For more information regarding Alibaba Cloud technology, refer to Alibaba’s documentation External link icon Open external link .

​​ Alibaba Cloud

​​ 1. Create a VPC

Log in to your Alibaba Cloud account. Go to VPC > VPN Gateways, and select Create VPC to create a new virtual private cloud. Give your VPC a descriptive name. For example, Cloudflare-Magic-WAN . Choose the Region that aligns with where your servers are located. In IPv4 CIDR block, choose from one of the recommended IP blocks. For example, 192.168.20.0/24 . Take note of the IP block you choose, as you will need it to create a static route in Magic WAN.

​​ 2. Create a VPN gateway

Still in your Alibaba Cloud account, go to VPC > VPN Gateway, and select Create VPN Gateway. Give your VPN Gateway a descriptive name. For example, VPN-Gateway-Magic-WAN . In Region, choose the server that is best for your geographic region. For example, US (Silicon Valley). For Gateway Type, choose Standard. In Network Type, choose Public. For Tunnels, select Single-tunnel. In the VPC dropdown menu, choose the name of the VPC you created before for Magic WAN. For example, Cloudflare-Magic-WAN . In the VSwitch dropdown menu, choose the VSwith you created previously. For example, VSwitch-CF . For options such as Maximum Bandwidth, Traffic, and Duration, select the options that best suit your use case. In IPsec-VPN, select Enable. For SSL-VPN, select Disable. When you are finished configuring your VPN gateway, return to the main VPN Gateway window. Select the VPN gateway you have just created, and then select Destination-based Routing. Select Add Route Entry, and enter whatever subnets are needed to reach the required destinations. You can, for example, just add a default route to send all traffic through your Magic WAN tunnel. When you are finished, return to the main window. Select Publish > OK to publish the route.

​​ 3. Create IPsec connections

Go to VPC > Customer Gateways > Create Customer Gateway. Create a customer gateway with the Cloudflare Anycast IP address given to you by your account team. Typically starts with 162.xx.xx.xx . Now, go to VPC > IPsec Connections > Create IPsec Connection. Create an IPsec connection with the following settings: Name: give it a descriptive name, like CF-Magic-WAN-IPsec . Associate Resource: VPN Gateway. VPN Gateway: From the dropdown menu, choose the VPN gateway you created previously. In our example, VPN-Gateway-Magic-WAN . Customer Gateway: Select the customer gateway you created above for Magic WAN. Routing Mode: Destination Routing Mode. Effective Immediately: Yes. Pre-Shared Key: This is the pre-shared key (PSK) you will have to use in the Magic WAN IPsec tunnel. If you do not specify one here, the Alibaba system will generate a random PSK for you. Go to Advanced Settings, and expand the Encryption Configuration settings. In IKE Configurations, select the following settings to configure the IPsec connection. These settings have to match the supported configuration parameters for Magic WAN IPsec tunnels : Version: ikev2 Negotiation Mode: main Encryption Algorithm: aes256 Authentication Algorithm: sha256 DH Group: group5 Localid: This is the customer endpoint. These are generally IP addresses provided by your ISP. For example, 47.xxx.xxx.xxx .

​​ Magic WAN

​​ 1. IPsec tunnels

Follow the Add tunnels instructions to create the required IPsec tunnels with the following options: Tunnel name: Give your tunnel a descriptive name, like Alibaba . Interface address: Choose from the subnet in your Alibaba Cloud configuration. For example, if your Alibaba default configuration is 169.xx.xx.1/30 , you might want to choose 169.xx.xx.2/30 for your Magic WAN side of the IPsec tunnel. Customer endpoint: This is the IP address you entered for Locali in Alibaba’s IPsec connection. For example, 47.xxx.xxx.xxx . Cloudflare endpoint: Enter the same Anycast IP address provided by Cloudflare you have entered for Alibaba’s Customer Gateway. Typically starts with 162.xx.xx.xx . Pre-shared key: Select Use my own pre-shared key, and enter the PSK key from your Alibaba Cloud IPsec tunnel. Replay protection: Enabled. Select Add tunnels when you are done.

​​ 2. Static route