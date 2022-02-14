Skip to content
Magic WAN
Magic WAN
Configuration examples

GRE tunnel configuration example

GRE tunnelCustomer edge IPAnycast IPPrivate subnetCustomer private IPCloudflare private IP
GRE_1_IAD104.18.112.75Anycast IP 110.10.10.100/3110.10.10.10010.10.10.101
GRE_2_IAD104.18.112.75Anycast IP 210.10.10.102/3110.10.10.10210.10.10.103
GRE_3_ATL104.40.112.125Anycast IP 110.10.10.104/3110.10.10.10410.10.10.105
GRE_4_ATL104.40.112.125Anycast IP 210.10.10.106/3110.10.10.10610.10.10.107

Scoping configuration data example

The table below lists GRE tunnels and their associated Cloudflare region codes.

GRE tunnelRegion code
GRE_1_IADAFR
GRE_2_IADEEUR
GRE_3_ATLENAM
GRE_4_ATLME

Regions and Region Codes

Cloudflare has nine geographic regions across the world. This table lists region codes and their associated regions.

Region codeRegion
AFRAfrica
APACAsia Pacific
EEUREastern Europe
ENAMEastern North America
MEMiddle East
OCOceania
SAMSouth America
WEURWestern Europe
WNAMWestern North America