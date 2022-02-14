Configuration examples

​ GRE tunnel configuration example

GRE tunnel Customer edge IP Anycast IP Private subnet Customer private IP Cloudflare private IP GRE_1_IAD 104.18.112.75 Anycast IP 1 10.10.10.100/31 10.10.10.100 10.10.10.101 GRE_2_IAD 104.18.112.75 Anycast IP 2 10.10.10.102/31 10.10.10.102 10.10.10.103 GRE_3_ATL 104.40.112.125 Anycast IP 1 10.10.10.104/31 10.10.10.104 10.10.10.105 GRE_4_ATL 104.40.112.125 Anycast IP 2 10.10.10.106/31 10.10.10.106 10.10.10.107

​ Scoping configuration data example

The table below lists GRE tunnels and their associated Cloudflare region codes.

GRE tunnel Region code GRE_1_IAD AFR GRE_2_IAD EEUR GRE_3_ATL ENAM GRE_4_ATL ME

​ Regions and Region Codes

Cloudflare has nine geographic regions across the world. This table lists region codes and their associated regions.