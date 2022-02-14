Configuration examples
GRE tunnel configuration example
|GRE tunnel
|Customer edge IP
|Anycast IP
|Private subnet
|Customer private IP
|Cloudflare private IP
|GRE_1_IAD
|104.18.112.75
|Anycast IP 1
|10.10.10.100/31
|10.10.10.100
|10.10.10.101
|GRE_2_IAD
|104.18.112.75
|Anycast IP 2
|10.10.10.102/31
|10.10.10.102
|10.10.10.103
|GRE_3_ATL
|104.40.112.125
|Anycast IP 1
|10.10.10.104/31
|10.10.10.104
|10.10.10.105
|GRE_4_ATL
|104.40.112.125
|Anycast IP 2
|10.10.10.106/31
|10.10.10.106
|10.10.10.107
Scoping configuration data example
The table below lists GRE tunnels and their associated Cloudflare region codes.
|GRE tunnel
|Region code
|GRE_1_IAD
|AFR
|GRE_2_IAD
|EEUR
|GRE_3_ATL
|ENAM
|GRE_4_ATL
|ME
Regions and Region Codes
Cloudflare has nine geographic regions across the world. This table lists region codes and their associated regions.
|Region code
|Region
|AFR
|Africa
|APAC
|Asia Pacific
|EEUR
|Eastern Europe
|ENAM
|Eastern North America
|ME
|Middle East
|OC
|Oceania
|SAM
|South America
|WEUR
|Western Europe
|WNAM
|Western North America