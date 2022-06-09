Set up IPsec tunnels

Use Anycast IPsec as an on-ramp to connect with your entire virtual network. With an IPsec tunnel, you can route traffic from your network to Cloudflare’s edge and define static routes to direct traffic down the correct tunnel.

To learn more about Anycast IPsec, refer to What is IPsec? External link icon Open external link .

Before you begin, make sure you already have an Account ID and API Key.

​​ IPsec process

Review the information below to learn more about phases to establish IPsec connections.

Initial Exchange: (sometimes called Phase 1) IPsec peers negotiate and establish a secure tunnel between them for exchanging further IKE messages, including those exchanged in the Auth Exchange. Security Associations (SAs), containing crypto policies, that are established in this phase are often referred to as IKE SAs.

Auth Exchange: (sometimes called Phase 2) Using the secure tunnel established in the Initial Exchange, the IPsec peers further negotiate and establish an ESP IPsec tunnel that encrypts user traffic. Security Associations (SAs) established in this phase are often referred to as IPsec SAs or sometimes Child SAs.

IPsec user data transmission: User traffic is securely – encrypted and authenticated – transmitted between the IPsec peers in the ESP IPsec tunnel established at the end of the Auth Exchange.

​​ 1. Create IPsec tunnels

Create a POST request using the API to Create IPsec tunnels External link icon Open external link .

​​ 2. Generate the PSK for the IPsec tunnels

Create a POST request using the API to Generate Pre Shared Key (PSK) for IPsec tunnels External link icon Open external link and initiate your session.

​​ 3. Set up static routes

To set up your static routes, refer to Configure static routes.

​​ Supported configuration parameters

​​ Phase 1

Encryption : AES-GCM-16 with 128-bit or 256-bit key length AES-CBC with 256-bit key length

Integrity (sometimes referred to as Authentication): SHA2-256

Diffie-Hellman group : DH group 14 (2048-bit MODP group) DH group 5 (1536-bit MODP group)

Pseudorandom function (PRF) (not to be confused with PFS. PRF is often not a configurable setting): SHA2-256 SHA2-384 SHA2-512



​​ Phase 2

Encryption : AES-GCM-16 with 128-bit or 256-bit key length AES-CBC with 256-bit key length

Integrity (sometimes referred to as Authentication): SHA2-256 SHA-1

PFS group (sometimes referred to as “Phase 2 Diffie-Hellman Group”): DH group 14 (2048-bit MODP group) DH group 5 (1536-bit MODP group)



​​ Additional configuration parameters