Assign tunnel route priorities

Magic WAN uses a static configuration to route your traffic through Generic Routing Encapsulation (GRE) tunnels External link icon Open external link from Cloudflare’s edge to your locations

You must assign a route priority to each GRE tunnel–subnet pair in your GRE configuration, as follows:

Lower values have greater priority.

When the priority values for prefix entries match—as illustrated by the 103.21.244.0/24 subnet in the example routing configuration (in boldface)—Cloudflare uses equal-cost multi-path (ECMP) packet forwarding to route traffic.

For more on how Cloudflare uses ECMP packet forwarding, see Traffic steering External link icon Open external link.

For an example edge routing configuration, refer to this table: