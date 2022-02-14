Skip to content
Magic WAN
Magic WAN
Assign tunnel route priorities

Magic WAN uses a static configuration to route your traffic through Generic Routing Encapsulation (GRE) tunnels from Cloudflare’s edge to your locations

You must assign a route priority to each GRE tunnel–subnet pair in your GRE configuration, as follows:

  • Lower values have greater priority.
  • When the priority values for prefix entries match—as illustrated by the 103.21.244.0/24 subnet in the example routing configuration (in boldface)—Cloudflare uses equal-cost multi-path (ECMP) packet forwarding to route traffic.

For more on how Cloudflare uses ECMP packet forwarding, see Traffic steering.

For an example edge routing configuration, refer to this table:

GRE tunnelSubnetPriority
GRE_1_IAD103.21.244.0/24100
GRE_2_IAD103.21.244.0/24100
GRE_3_ATL103.21.244.0/24100
GRE_4_ATL103.21.244.0/24100
GRE_1_IAD103.21.245.0/24200
GRE_2_IAD103.21.245.0/24200
GRE_3_ATL103.21.245.0/24100
GRE_4_ATL103.21.245.0/24100