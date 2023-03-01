Configure static routes

Magic WAN uses a static configuration to route your traffic through Anycast tunnels from Cloudflare’s global network to your locations.

You must assign a route priority to each tunnel–subnet pair in your configuration, as follows:

Lower values have greater priority.

When the priority values for prefix entries match — as illustrated by the 10.10.10.102/31 subnet in the example routing configuration (in bold) — Cloudflare uses equal-cost multi-path (ECMP) packet forwarding to route traffic.

For more on how Cloudflare uses ECMP packet forwarding, refer to Traffic steering.

For an example edge routing configuration, refer to the example below. Edge routing configuration example Tunnel Subnet Priority TUNNEL_1_IAD 10.10.10.102/31 100 TUNNEL_2_IAD 10.10.10.102/31 100 TUNNEL_3_ATL 10.10.10.102/31 100 TUNNEL_4_ATL 10.10.10.102/31 100 TUNNEL_1_IAD 10.10.10.108/31 200 TUNNEL_2_IAD 10.10.10.108/31 200 TUNNEL_3_ATL 10.10.10.108/31 100 TUNNEL_4_ATL 10.10.10.108/31 100

​​ Scoped routes for Anycast GRE or IPsec tunnels

To reduce latency for your Anycast GRE or IPsec tunnel configurations, especially if you operate your own Anycast network, Cloudflare can steer your traffic by scoping it to specific Cloudflare data center regions. Equal cost routes maintain an equal cost on a global scale so long as the routes are not scoped to specific regions. For example, if you use region-scoped routes, traffic from end users in New York will always land at their Ashburn network unless that tunnel is unhealthy.

When you scope static routes to specific regions, the routes will only exist in the specified regions, and traffic that lands outside the specified regions will not have anywhere to go.

To configure scoping for your traffic, you must provide Cloudflare with Anycast GRE or IPsec tunnel data for each Cloudflare region. Note: Regions and regional objects are automatically updated. If you route traffic through specific data centers, you will need to manually update your rules when Cloudflare adds or removes data centers. Scoping configuration data example Tunnel Region code TUNNEL_1_IAD AFR TUNNEL_2_IAD EEUR TUNNEL_3_ATL ENAM TUNNEL_4_ATL ME

Cloudflare has nine geographic regions across the world which are listed below. Region codes and associated regions Region code Region AFR Africa APAC Asia Pacific EEUR Eastern Europe ENAM Eastern North America ME Middle East OC Oceania SAM South America WEUR Western Europe WNAM Western North America

Configure scoping for your traffic in the Region code section when adding or editing a static route. Refer to Create a static route or Edit a static route for more information on this.

​​ Create a static route

Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select your account. Select Magic WAN > Manage Magic WAN configuration > Configure.

Select the Static Routes tab > Create to add a new route. Enter the information for your route. (Optional) We highly recommend testing your route before adding it by selecting Test routes. If your test was successful, select Add routes when you are done.

​​ Edit a static route

After navigating to the Static routes tab, select Edit next to the route you want to modify. (Optional) We highly recommend testing your route before adding it by selecting Test routes. Enter the updated route information and select Edit routes when you are done.

​​ Delete static route