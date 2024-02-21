GRE and IPsec tunnel analytics
Network Analytics gives you real-time visibility into Magic WAN traffic entering and leaving Cloudflare’s network through GRE or IPsec tunnels. Start by inspecting information from the source and destination tunnel panels in Network Analytics to learn more about your data.
Source / destination tunnel data in Network Analytics includes:
- A list of your top tunnels by traffic volume.
- Source and destination IP addresses, ports, and protocols of tunnel traffic.
- Samples of all GRE or IPsec tunnel traffic entering or leaving Cloudflare’s network.
- Mitigations applied (DDoS, Magic Firewall, etc.) to traffic entering Cloudflare.
Access tunnel analytics
Go to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
Select Analytics & Logs > Network Analytics.
In the All Traffic tab, scroll to Top Insights to access the Source tunnel and Destination tunnel panels. Here you can examine information from your top tunnels by traffic volume.
You can also apply filters to adjust the scope of information displayed. Scroll to All traffic > Add filter.
In the New filter popover, choose what type of data you want to display from the left dropdown menu, an operator from the middle dropdown menu, and an action from the right dropdown menu. For example:<DESTINATION_TUNNELS> | _equals_ | <NAME_OF_YOUR_TUNNEL>
This lets you examine traffic from specific Source tunnels and/or Destination tunnels.
Feature Notes:
- For Magic Transit customers,
Non-tunnel trafficwill often represent traffic from the public Internet or traffic via CNIs.
- For Magic WAN customers,
Non-tunnel trafficrefers to traffic outside of GRE or IPsec tunnels. This can include traffic from:
- WARP
- CNIs
- Traffic destined for the public Internet via Gateway
- Traffic destined for applications behind Cloudflare Tunnel
The label
Non-Tunnel traffic is a placeholder, and more specific labels will be applied to this category of traffic in the near future.
Query analytics with GraphQL
